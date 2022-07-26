Texas Abortion Ban Turned One Woman's Pregnancy Into a 'Dystopian Nightmare'

Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman\u0026#039;s wanted pregnancy became a \u0022dystopian nightmare\u0022 after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state\u0026#039;s extreme abortion ban.\r\n\r\n\u0022The horror this woman endured because of the abortion bans they\u0026#039;ve pushed for for decades is unimaginable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Anti-abortion zealots should be forced to read this,\u0022 tweeted journalist Emily Singer in response to a Tuesday NPR article on the traumatic experience of 26-year-old Houston resident Elizabeth Weller. \u0022The horror this woman endured because of the abortion bans they\u0026#039;ve pushed for for decades is unimaginable.They are responsible for her suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\nWeller and her husband James wanted to have a baby. Although she believes in the right to choose abortion, the graduate student insisted that she \u0022personally never would get one.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We skipped over the genetic testing offered in the first trimester,\u0022 she explained. \u0022I was born with a physical disability. If she had any physical ailments, I would never abort her for that issue.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt 18 weeks of gestation, Weller suffered a premature membrane rupture, a condition affecting roughly 3% of pregnancies. With almost all of her amniotic fluid lost, there was very little chance that Weller\u0026#039;s fetus would survive.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to NPR:\r\n\r\n\r\nFor the women, expectant management after premature rupture of membranes comes with its own health risks. One study showed they were four times as likely to develop an infection and 2.4 times as likely to experience a postpartum hemorrhage, compared with women who terminated the pregnancy.\r\n\r\nIn some cases, the infection can become severe or life-threatening, leading to sepsis, hysterectomy, or even death. In 2012, a woman died in Ireland after her waters broke at 17 weeks and doctors refused to give her an abortion. The case spurred a movement that led to the overturning of Ireland\u0026#039;s abortion ban in 2018.\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, in Weller\u0026#039;s case she was informed that under Texas law, she would have to wait for the fetus\u0026#039; heartbeat to stop before a medical abortion could be performed. Meanwhile, her own health deteriorated dangerously. She was cramping and passing clots of blood and foul discharge. But she was told none of that was severe enough to warrant an abortion. After her condition worsened to the point where she was instructed to rush to the emergency room, a hospital ethics committee determined she could finally terminate her pregnancy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Weller first blamed hospital staff—\u0022to them, my life was not in danger enough,\u0022 she said sardonically—she eventually came to attribute her \u0022dystopian nightmare\u0022 of \u0022physical, emotional, and mental anguish\u0022 on the Republican state legislators who passed Texas\u0026#039; six-week abortion ban and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the measure into law in May 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022We live in a culture that advocates small government and yet... we are allowing our Texas state government to dictate what women do with their own bodies and to dictate what they think is best, what medical procedures they think [are] best for them to get,\u0022 Weller lamented.\r\n\r\nAbbott came under fire Monday in a new political advertisement attacking his crusade to strip more than half the people in his state of their bodily autonomy.\r\n\r\nIn the ad—which was released by Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC—an actor playing a doctor tells a distraught couple their child will suffer agonizing seizures before dying within hours of birth from a catastrophic brain anomaly. The doctor informs her that \u0022only one person\u0022 can make the choice for her before phoning Abbott to ask if abortion is an option.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Yeah,\u0022 the doctor tells the couple after hanging up the phone, \u0022that\u0026#039;s gonna be a no. Best of luck to you.\u0022\r\n\r\nHealthcare providers and patients already have numerous real-life horror stories to share in the nascent post-Roe era.\r\n\r\nDr. Jessian Munoz, a San Antonio OB-GYN who treats high-risk pregnancies, told the Associated Press earlier this month that with the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, \u0022the art of medicine is lost and actually has been replaced by fear\u0022 as doctors struggle to determine whether patients are \u0022sick enough\u0022 to justify an abortion under Texas\u0026#039; six-week ban.\r\n\r\nMunoz told of a pregnant patient who had begun to miscarry and developed a potentially life-threatening womb infection. But because the fetus still had a detectable heartbeat, abortion was illegal under the new law.\r\n\r\n\u0022We physically watched her get sicker and sicker and sicker\u0022 until the fetal heartbeat stopped the next day, \u0022and then we could intervene,\u0022 Munoz said. As a result of the delay in critical care, the patient developed complications, lost multiple liters of blood, required surgery, and had to be connected to a breathing machine.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMarlena Stell, a popular YouTuber, found out 9.5 weeks into her pregnancy that she had suffered a miscarriage. She was even more horrified to learn that due to Texas law, she would be forced to carry the dead fetus inside her for two weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022I felt like a walking coffin,\u0022 Stell told The Washington Post last week. \u0022You\u0026#039;re just walking around knowing that you have something that you hoped was going to be a baby for you, and it\u0026#039;s gone. And you\u0026#039;re just walking around carrying it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I get so angry that I was treated this way because of laws that were passed by men who have never been pregnant and never will be,\u0022 Stell told her nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers. \u0022I\u0026#039;m frustrated, I\u0026#039;m angry, and I feel like the women here deserve better than that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBecause the Texas law contains no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, some women have gone to extreme measures to protect against pregnancies resulting from crimes perpetrated against them.\r\n\r\nSexual assault survivor Julie Ann Nitsch told the AP that she \u0022saw the writing on the wall\u0022 and chose to have herself sterilized at age 36 rather than risk being impregnated by another rapist.\r\n\r\n\u0022I ripped my organs out\u0022 to avoid that, she said, adding that \u0022it\u0026#039;s sad to think that I can\u0026#039;t have kids, but it\u0026#039;s better than being forced to have children.\u0022