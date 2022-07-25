Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Democratic ad

Three Democratic political committees attempted to air an ad regarding Republicans' attack on abortion rights on the streaming service Hulu, but the company refused to show the content. (Image: Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Governors Association)

Dems Accuse Hulu of 'Outrageous' Censorship of Abortion Rights, Gun Control Ads

"Hulu's censorship is dangerous and anti-democratic, and they need to answer for it," said one Democratic strategist.

Julia Conley

Three Democratic Party committees on Monday protested the refusal of the streaming service Hulu to run several campaign ads denouncing Republican policies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, with the Disney-owned company saying the content of the ads was too "sensitive" and "controversial."

As The Washington Post reported, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), and the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) made attempted ad buys with the streaming service on July 15 for ads regarding gun control policy and abortion rights.

"By blocking ads on issues like climate change and abortion, Hulu is effectively censoring Democrats from engaging a massive swath of voters on the most critical issues facing our country."

One ad said the overturning of Roe v. Wade is part of a "coordinated Republican attack on abortion" and warned that Republicans "will not stop at overturning Roe" and will continue working to impose a nationwide ban on abortion care—which GOP lawmakers and pro-forced birth activists have stated.

The ad focusing on gun control included statistics on gun violence and said, "Republicans are more devoted to the gun lobby than taking common-sense action to make our kids safe."

The DSCC accused Hulu of imposing "shady" ad policies, which vaguely bar ads including "controversial" content.

Hulu told the committees after delaying the airing of the ads that there were "content related" issues, but did not explain the ultimate decision not to run them.

"Americans deserve to know the truth about these issues, and Hulu has no right to block it," tweeted the DSCC Monday as it shared the ads on social media.

Democratic candidate Suraj Patel, who is running for the U.S. House in New York's 12th District, was also told by Hulu officials that a campaign ad he submitted to the platform violated an "unwritten Hulu policy" and that its subject matter was too "sensitive" to show Hulu viewers.

The ad showed footage of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and discussed Republican climate, abortion, and gun policies.

"To not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States," Patel told Hulu officials in a letter earlier this month. "We are at an absolutely critical time in our nation's history. How are voters supposed to make informed choices if their candidates cannot talk about the most important issues of the day?"

"The issues of abortion, guns, climate change, and our democracy are not topics to be discussed in quite hushed speech outside of the reach of the electorate," he added. "These are topics the American people expect to hear from their leaders, and they are issues that are going to define the next several decades. Americans deserve to know their leaders stand on them."

The Democratic committees and their supporters are expressing anger both over Hulu's refusal to air the ads and its failure to make its ad policies clear.

"It's one thing to have a bad policy. It's another to have a policy so bad you won't even put it in writing," said Isaac Rappoport, digital campaign services director for the DGA. "Hulu's censorship is dangerous and anti-democratic, and they need to answer for it."

Democratic strategist Matt McDermott called Hulu's decision "an absolute scandal" and pointed out that the streaming platform is "one of the most impactful platforms for advertising to young voters."

"By blocking ads on issues like climate change and abortion," said McDermott, "Hulu is effectively censoring Democrats from engaging a massive swath of voters on the most critical issues facing our country."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Democratic ad

Dems Accuse Hulu of 'Outrageous' Censorship of Abortion Rights, Gun Control Ads

"Hulu's censorship is dangerous and anti-democratic, and they need to answer for it," said one Democratic strategist.

Julia Conley ·

Joe Manchin

Federal Agency Staffers Tell Biden to Play Hardball With Manchin on Climate

"Strip Senator Manchin of his chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee," advises a letter, and "shut down the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project."

Jake Johnson ·

Demonstrators protest the military coup in Myanmar

'Utter Cruelty': UN, Rights Groups Decry Myanmar Junta's Execution of Activists

"These individuals were tried, convicted, and sentenced by a military tribunal without the right of appeal and reportedly without legal counsel."

Jake Johnson ·

The Oak Fire rages in California

California Oak Fire Rages Out of Control as Biden Mulls Climate Emergency

Climate campaigners have warned that the U.S. president is "fighting fire with the trickle from a garden hose."

Jake Johnson ·

Video footage shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the right-wing mob on January 6

Major Missouri Newspaper Calls Josh Hawley a 'Laughingstock' for Fleeing Jan. 6 Mob

"Once he realized his own safety was in real danger," reads an editorial by The Kansas City Star, "he hotfooted it away from 'his' people. Where's that fist in the air now?"

Common Dreams staff ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.