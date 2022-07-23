UN Chief Condemns Airstrikes on Key Ukrainian Port Hours After Grain Deal

The head of the United Nations denounced airstrikes that slammed the key Ukrainian port of Odesa on Saturday, just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal aimed at freeing millions of tons of grain exports and alleviating the global food crisis.\r\n\r\nFarhan Haq, deputy spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said that \u0022the secretary-general unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the statement did not assign blame for the missile strikes, which the Ukrainian military said were carried out by Russian forces.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets,\u0022 Haq continued. \u0022These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Türkiye is imperative.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reported Saturday that it \u0022was unclear what the strikes were targeting and whether any grain infrastructure was hit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia may not have technically violated the deal, since it did not pledge to avoid attacking the parts of the Ukrainian ports that are not directly used for the grain exports, according to a senior U.N. official,\u0022 the newspaper added.\r\n\r\nThe grain deal signed Friday was hailed as a significant diplomatic achievement and an important step toward getting more than 20 million tons of grain safely out of Ukrainian ports that have been blocked due to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion, worsening food shortages in poor countries that rely heavily on imports from Ukraine.\r\n\r\nMax Lawson, Oxfam International\u0026#039;s inequality policy and advocacy lead, said in a statement Saturday that the grain deal—which was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye—\u0022will help countries already mired in hunger crises and which, until the war broke out, relied on Ukraine and Russia for their wheat imports.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This includes Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, which have experienced soaring food prices amidst the worst drought in nearly 40 years, as well as Yemen,\u0022 Lawson added. \u0022This agreement alone won’t solve the hunger crisis impacting multiple countries around the world. We need a concerted global effort to ensure everyone has equal access to affordable, nutritious food. That means fixing our deeply unequal food system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is critical that food is not used as a weapon of war,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Grains must be able to move swiftly to countries most in need. It is equally important that aid organizations are able to purchase this wheat and get it to those who desperately need it.\u0022