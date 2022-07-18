Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Wyden, Markey

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), flanked by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), speaks during a news conference about net neutrality at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2018.(Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Advocates Welcome New Push for 'Incredibly Important' Net Neutrality Bill

"Congress should pass the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act and confirm Gigi Sohn to the FCC without further delay," said a Free Press Action campaigner.

Jessica Corbett

Open internet advocates on Monday celebrated news of soon-to-be-unveiled legislation that "would reclassify broadband as a telecommunications service," exposing industry giants to stricter federal oversight.

"Broadband internet is a necessity, not a luxury."

"This bill is incredibly important right now," said Evan Greer, director of the advocacy group Fight for the Future, in a statement that noted the proposal comes as the Senate has stalled its confirmation of net neutrality defender Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) nominee.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) are spearheading the fight for the forthcoming Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act, and Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) intends to introduce the House version.

According to the newspaper:

While the two-page bill is seemingly simple in scope, it would have massive implications in addition to reinstating net neutrality, the rules that bar internet service providers from blocking or throttling content. It would shift how aggressively the FCC can regulate issues like internet pricing, consumer privacy, and competition in the broadband market.

Lawmakers plan to introduce the bill in coming weeks, likely before the August recess, according to two people familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

Representatives for the sponsors declined to comment on the bill, but Markey spokesperson Rosemary Boeglin told the Post that it is "more clear than ever that broadband internet is an essential utility" and he firmly believes the FCC's authority "should reflect that, so it can fulfill its obligations to the public by reinstating net neutrality rules, protecting consumers, and taking other critical steps to create a just digital future."

Wyden spokesperson Keith Chu took aim at Ajit Pai—the FCC commissioner under former President Donald Trump—stating that the ex-agency leader's 2017 "rollback of net neutrality was a huge loss for competition and privacy" and the senator "still believes that net neutrality is the foundation of an open internet that works for everyone—not just Big Cable and big incumbents."

Greer on Monday also highlighted the "disastrous repeal" under Pai and welcomed that the senators' bill would give the FCC "the authority it needs to restore net neutrality and address the digital divide."

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more clear than ever that broadband internet is a necessity, not a luxury," she said. "The FCC is supposed to ensure everyone has affordable access to broadband and prevent telecom companies from abusing their monopoly power or charging unfair fees."

Free Press Action vice president of policy and general counsel Matt Wood similarly said that "the pandemic has shown how absolutely crucial internet access is, and this bill gives Congress the opportunity to catch up with that reality."

"High-speed internet access should be open and affordable to everyone in the nation, just as the Communications Act commands for all basic communications services," he argued. "It's just commonsense for lawmakers to confirm the legal treatment of broadband as something that should be available to all—especially people in communities of color, rural regions, and other underserved and overcharged areas—on just, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms."

Wood pointed out that "while broadband industry lobbyists and Beltway pundits tell lawmakers to think otherwise, this is not a partisan issue. Anyone who tells you internet users are better off when there's no oversight of cable and phone companies is just reciting AT&T's tired talking points and ignoring the overwhelming support for these policies among Democratic, Independent, and Republican voters."

"Congress should pass the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act and confirm Gigi Sohn to the FCC without further delay," he concluded. "We've gone 544 days into the Biden administration without a fully functional agency. It's time for Senate leadership to end this senseless delay and get the agency back to full capacity."

Greer also called out the Senate for failing to advance Biden's nominee amid what critics have called a "rabid" telecom industry smear campaign against her, declaring that "we have no time to waste confirming Gigi Sohn."

Noting that "telecom giants and their friends in Congress are eager to take advantage of the situation and push for weak legislation that offers net neutrality in name only, while gutting the ability of the FCC to provide meaningful oversight," Greer added that "it's great to know that a true broadband justice champion like Sen. Markey will be introducing a bill so that it will be clear what's real net neutrality and what's an industry-backed fake."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Wyden, Markey

Advocates Welcome New Push for 'Incredibly Important' Net Neutrality Bill

"Congress should pass the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act and confirm Gigi Sohn to the FCC without further delay," said a Free Press Action campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

They Won't Stop At Roe

Lawmakers Answer Supreme Court Threat to LGBTQ+ Equality With Respect for Marriage Act

"We will not sit idly by as Republicans and their activist judges take our country backward. They started with reproductive rights and they're targeting protections for same-sex marriage next."

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Cori Bush speaks at a rally for abortion rights

'We Need to Fight': Cori Bush, Tina Smith Unveil Bill to Bolster Access to Medication Abortion

"Abortion care is healthcare and, therefore, a human right—period," said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Jake Johnson ·

Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of Blackstone, speaks at a summit on November 5, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Just 27 Billionaires Have Spent $90 Million to Buy GOP Congress: Report

"They're counting on that 'small' investment in anti-tax Republicans to save them billions in taxes," said Americans for Tax Fairness, which conducted the analysis.

Kenny Stancil ·

Andy Levin

'Historic Day' as Staff of 8 House Democrats File for Union Elections

"For far too long, congressional staff have dealt with unsafe working conditions, unlivable wages, and vast inequity in our workplaces."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. A Personal Apology to Young Americans for Failing to Stop Ronald Reagan
  2. Lawmakers Say DOJ 'Must Bring Charges' Against Trump Amid New Jan. 6 Bombshells
  3. Sanders Warns Congress Is Working 'Behind Closed Doors' on $50 Billion in Corporate Welfare
  4. The GOP's Army of Christian Nationalists and White Supremacists Poses a Danger Greater Than You Know
  5. Just How Much Bigger Is the US-NATO Military Force Than Russia's?
  6. Not One Single Republican Votes for Probe of Neo-Nazis in US Military and Police
  7. 'Nothing Short of a Death Sentence': Fury as Manchin Tanks Climate Spending
  8. 'They Want to Hold Women Captive': GOP Blocks Bill Protecting Right to Travel for Abortion
  9. After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'
  10. 'Looks... Pretty Bad': Secret Service Erased Jan. 6 Texts After Being Asked for Them
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.