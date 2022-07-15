House Progressives Cite Clarence Thomas to Argue SCOTUS Should Lose Jurisdiction Over Abortion

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mondaire Jones on Thursday led a group of progressive lawmakers in sending a letter to Democratic leaders urging them to support restricting the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s appellate jurisdiction over statutes codifying abortion and other civil rights imperiled by the court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must use its powers to restrain the court and protect our fundamental rights—once and for all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With our basic rights under threat from a rogue Supreme Court, Congress needs to exercise our legal authority to the fullest extent,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Thursday. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why today we called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to support stripping the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s jurisdiction over abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress is granted the authority to remove the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s jurisdiction under Article III\u0022 of the Constitution, she continued. \u0022To protect marriage equality, contraception, and more, we need to limit the power of the far-right court that\u0026#039;s already overturned Roe v. Wade.\u0022\r\n\r\nJones (D-N.Y.) argued that \u0022this far-right Supreme Court is on a rampage against the freedoms of the American people.\u0022\r\n\r\nPrior to last month\u0026#039;s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization—a decision that experts say will have deadly consequences and violates international law—access to legal abortion care had since 1973 been protected by the 14th Amendment\u0026#039;s substantive due process clause.\r\n\r\nFears that additional constitutional rights could soon be eliminated have intensified since Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that \u0022in future cases,\u0022 the nation\u0026#039;s chief judicial body \u0022should reconsider all of the court\u0026#039;s substantive due process precedents.\u0022\r\n\r\nThomas specifically named the watershed cases of Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which enshrined rights to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and marriage equality in 1965, 2003, and 2015, respectively.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must use its powers to restrain the court and protect our fundamental rights—once and for all,\u0022 said Jones.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter calls on Congress to not only codify the right to abortion by passing the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA), but to also exercise its authority to preempt the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority from nullifying it and other legislation that Democrats may enact to protect access to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and marriage equality, all of which are now in jeopardy.\r\n\r\nIf the WHPA—passed multiple times by the House but twice-defeated in the Senate when Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined Republicans to filibuster it—is enacted, \u0022we can expect that legal challenges will eventually come before the Supreme Court again,\u0022 says the letter, co-signed by Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Mark Takano (Calif.), Kai Kahele (Hawaii), and Cori Bush (Mo.).\r\n\r\n\u0022History will record this as the moment when we decided what we would do to defeat the threat of fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The solution is to prevent the Supreme Court from reviewing the constitutionality or legality of the WHPA, which can be done in the next version of the WHPA that we pass this term,\u0022 wrote the lawmakers. \u0022Alongside the WHPA, similar provisions must be included in our bills that seek to codify Americans\u0026#039; fundamental rights to marriage equality, non-procreative intimacy, and contraception.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As we Democrats plan for further legislative action to protect and enshrine abortion rights, as well as the three other fundamental rights called into question in Justice Thomas\u0026#039; concurring opinion in Dobbs, we urge the exercise of Congress\u0026#039; constitutional powers under Article III to include language that removes the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s appellate jurisdiction over such legislation,\u0022 they continued. \u0022The American people want to see Congress protect their fundamental rights, and the Constitution grants us the powers to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\nArticle III, Section 2 of the Constitution establishes that the Supreme Court shall have \u0022appellate jurisdiction, both as to law and fact, with such exceptions, and under such regulations as the Congress shall make.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the lawmakers noted, the Supreme Court \u0022has repeatedly and consistently affirmed Congress\u0026#039; Article III powers,\u0022 including Justice Thomas himself:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Durousseau v. United States (1810), the Supreme Court held that \u0022the appellate powers of the Supreme Court of the United States, are given by the Constitution, but they are limited and regulated by the Judicial Act and other acts passed by Congress on the subject.\u0022 Most recently, in Patchak v. Zinke (2018), Justice Thomas held for the court that, \u0022When Congress strips federal courts of jurisdiction, it exercises a valid legislative power no less than when it lays taxes, coins money, declares war, or invokes any other power that the Constitution grants it. Indeed, this court has held that Congress generally does not violate Article III when it strips federal jurisdiction over a class of cases.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the lawmakers, \u0022Congress can instead assign exclusive appellate jurisdiction to another federal court, such as the D.C. Circuit. For instance, doing so in the WHPA would direct all appeals involving the WHPA to the D.C. Circuit, avoiding appellate review by other far-right circuits and the Supreme Court.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring Thursday\u0026#039;s House Judiciary Committee hearing, Jones stressed that \u0022we are not powerless to stop this court\u0026#039;s rampage against our freedoms.\u0022\r\n\r\nCongress has \u0022a breathtaking number of options to rein in the power of this rogue Supreme Court,\u0022 said Jones. \u0022In the past, Congress has deprived the court of appellate jurisdiction to issue certain decisions. It has expanded and contracted the number of justices. It has granted and withheld the court\u0026#039;s power to issue injunctions and other writs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn their letter, lawmakers expressed additional concerns about the high court\u0026#039;s \u0022dismantling of other statutes duly enacted by Congress,\u0022 including the Voting Rights Act and the Clean Air Act.\r\n\r\nJones, for his part, argued that \u0022we are at an inflection point, and years from now history will record this as the moment when we decided what we would do to defeat the threat of fascism in this country posed by the modern-day Republican Party, with the Supreme Court as an accomplice.\u0022