Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

U.S. President Joe Biden fist-bumps the Saudi crown prince

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist-bump at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. (Photo: Saudi Press Agency)

From 'Bone Saw' to 'Pariah' to 'Fist Bump': Outrage as Biden Greets Murderous Saudi Prince

"The bloody fist bump seen around the world," responded one human rights defender.

Jake Johnson

Making a mockery of his own campaign vow to treat the repressive Saudi kingdom as a "pariah," U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—who intelligence agencies believe approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—with an amiable fist bump as he arrived at the royal palace in Jeddah.

Already furious over the president's decision to meet with the crown prince despite his role in the brutal 2018 murder of Khashoggi and subsequent cover-up attempt, human rights defenders responded with outrage to the greeting, which the Saudi regime swiftly blasted out on social media.

"The bloody fist bump seen around the world," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). "You have humiliated our entire country."

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of Khashoggi—a U.S. resident who wrote for The Washington Post before he was tortured, killed, and dismembered with a bone saw inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul—replied on Twitter:

The meeting between Biden and the Saudi crown prince, commonly known as MBS, is expected to touch on a range of issues, from the U.S.-backed Saudi war on Yemen to oil production in the midst of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine. Biden on Thursday refused to commit to bringing up Khashoggi's murder during the meeting.

In an interview ahead of Biden's visit, Cengiz told the Associated Press that Biden is "backing down" on human rights in the interest of boosting oil production. Just under three years ago, during his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to make the Saudi leadership "pay the price" for the Khashoggi murder and "make them in fact the pariah that they are."

"It's a very huge backing down actually," Cengiz said Thursday. "It's heartbreaking and disappointing. And Biden will lose his moral authority by putting oil and expediency over principles and values."

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan noted in a segment Thursday night that "even by Saudi standards, Mohammed bin Salman is a truly brutal ruler—the worst of the worst."

"Whatever we are getting from this meeting—maybe, maybe a slight fall in gas prices—is it really worth selling out the family of Jamal Khashoggi, the people of Yemen, and our own moral authority and values?" Hasan asked.

Watch:

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Saudi US arms

Human Rights Watch to US: Stop Selling Weapons to Saudis

"Renewing U.S. offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia would further undermine Biden's promise to prioritize human rights in U.S. relations with the country."

Brett Wilkins ·

Spanish firefighters

'Europe Is Cooking': Records Smashed as Historic Heat Alert Issued

While fires rage and temperatures in Western Europe top the charts, the U.K.'s Met Office announced the first-ever red warning for extreme heat expected in the coming days.

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. President Joe Biden fist-bumps the Saudi crown prince

From 'Bone Saw' to 'Pariah' to 'Fist Bump': Outrage as Biden Greets Murderous Saudi Prince

"The bloody fist bump seen around the world," responded one human rights defender.

Jake Johnson ·

Brittney Griner

Calling On Russia to Free Brittney Griner, Bishop Barber Seeks 'Humanitarian Visit'

"She's been kept from her family. From her wife. From her profession. From her friends," the activist pastor said of the U.S. Olympian jailed in Russia. "It's time for her to come home."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to abortion rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court's reactionary majority overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

House Progressives Cite Clarence Thomas to Argue SCOTUS Should Lose Jurisdiction Over Abortion

In a new letter, lawmakers cited Thomas' argument that Congress has the constitutional authority to limit the high court's jurisdiction.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.