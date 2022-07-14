Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jerome Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking at a news conference on interest rates, the economy, and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C. on June 15, 2022. (Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Poll Shows Majority of US Voters Oppose Triggering Recession to Battle Inflation

"Voters do not accept the idea that raising unemployment is the only way to curtail inflation," said one progressive pollster.

Brett Wilkins

Amid fears by progressive economists that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move the country closer to a recession by raising interest rates, a new poll published Thursday revealed that American voters overwhelmingly oppose a call by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to tackle inflation by effectively taking jobs from millions of people.

"Larry Summers' cure for fighting inflation is worse than the disease itself."

"Larry Summers' cure for fighting inflation is worse than the disease itself," Groundwork Collaborative executive director Lindsay Owens said in a statement. "Manufacturing a recession and throwing millions out of work to bring down prices is not only cruel, it also reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of why prices are rising in the first place."

The Data for Progress and Groundwork Collaborative survey of nearly 3,000 likely U.S. voters found that inflation was by far the most important economic problem facing the country today. This was true across the political spectrum, with 36% of Democrats, 49% of Independents, and 58% of Republicans saying inflation was their number one economic concern.

On Wednesday, Summers—who served in the Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama administrations, including as treasury secretary for Clinton and Obama—said it is "very unlikely" that inflation will decrease "without a significant economic downturn," an outcome made more likely by an interest rate hike.

The Fed approved a 75-basis point interest rate increase last month and is considering the implementation of what would be a historic 100-basis point boost for later this month. Economists are warning that further interest rate hikes could cost millions of people their jobs and plunge the nation into recession.

Survey respondents rejected Summers' argument that the unemployment rate should exceed 5% over the next five years to tame inflation, with only 6% of Democrats, 3% of Independents, and 6% of Republicans strongly agreeing with the former treasury secretary's assertion.

"Voters do not accept the idea that raising unemployment is the only way to curtail inflation," Ethan Winter, a lead analyst at Data for Progress, said. "Rather, a strong majority think that broad investments in healthcare and energy costs are the best path to growing the economy and reducing costs for families."

Groundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud said Wednesday that the root cause of inflation is the "rampant corporate profiteering and snarled supply chains," an assessment shared by numerous progressive economists—and nearly half of respondents to the new survey, including 74% of Democrats.

Related Content

A gas pump in Virginia

Progressives Rip Corporations for 'Using Inflation as a Cover Story to Jack Up Prices and Pad Profits'

Jake Johnson

Summers' track record has long been subject to critical scrutiny by progressives including Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein, who in a Washington Post opinion piece published during the Great Recession called him "spectacularly wrong" about not regulating derivatives, "turning banks into too-big-to-fail welfare monsters" by killing the Glass-Steagall Act, and helping to "devise ever more complex tricks" while spending "ever more taxpayer dollars to keep the financial casino running."

The new poll was published in the wake of Wednesday's news that the Consumer Price Index soared 9.1% over the past year, its biggest increase in more than 40 years.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Fox interview

'This Is Sick': Indiana Doctor Investigated Over Abortion Care for Child Rape Victim

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most," said Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the targeted provider.

Jessica Corbett ·

Cut-the-Pentagon

House Votes Down Amendments to Cut 'Outrageous' Military Budget

"The good news is: the American people are on to the racket and mobilizing to demand a reallocation of funding away from the Pentagon and to prioritize human needs."

Brett Wilkins ·

Lankford

'They Want to Hold Women Captive': GOP Blocks Bill Protecting Right to Travel for Abortion

"By objecting to this bill, Republicans are rejecting any appearance of fighting for people's rights, and embracing all-out oppression of women like never before," said Sen. Patty Murray.

Jessica Corbett ·

Ryan Kelley, a Michigan gubernatorial candidate, speaks on a debate stage

'Danger to Democracy': Lawsuit Aims to Keep Jan. 6 Insurrectionist Off Michigan Ballot

"It's simple, really," said a group backing the suit. "If you supported and participated in the January 6 insurrection, you should not have the privilege of holding—or even running for—public office."

Jake Johnson ·

Jerome Powell

Poll Shows Majority of US Voters Oppose Triggering Recession to Battle Inflation

"Voters do not accept the idea that raising unemployment is the only way to curtail inflation," said one progressive pollster.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.