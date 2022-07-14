Poll Shows Majority of US Voters Oppose Triggering Recession to Battle Inflation

Amid fears by progressive economists that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move the country closer to a recession by raising interest rates, a new poll published Thursday revealed that American voters overwhelmingly oppose a call by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to tackle inflation by effectively taking jobs from millions of people.\r\n\r\n\u0022Larry Summers\u0026#039; cure for fighting inflation is worse than the disease itself.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Larry Summers\u0026#039; cure for fighting inflation is worse than the disease itself,\u0022 Groundwork Collaborative executive director Lindsay Owens said in a statement. \u0022Manufacturing a recession and throwing millions out of work to bring down prices is not only cruel, it also reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of why prices are rising in the first place.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Data for Progress and Groundwork Collaborative survey of nearly 3,000 likely U.S. voters found that inflation was by far the most important economic problem facing the country today. This was true across the political spectrum, with 36% of Democrats, 49% of Independents, and 58% of Republicans saying inflation was their number one economic concern.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Summers—who served in the Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama administrations, including as treasury secretary for Clinton and Obama—said it is \u0022very unlikely\u0022 that inflation will decrease \u0022without a significant economic downturn,\u0022 an outcome made more likely by an interest rate hike.\r\n\r\nThe Fed approved a 75-basis point interest rate increase last month and is considering the implementation of what would be a historic 100-basis point boost for later this month. Economists are warning that further interest rate hikes could cost millions of people their jobs and plunge the nation into recession.\r\n\r\nSurvey respondents rejected Summers\u0026#039; argument that the unemployment rate should exceed 5% over the next five years to tame inflation, with only 6% of Democrats, 3% of Independents, and 6% of Republicans strongly agreeing with the former treasury secretary\u0026#039;s assertion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters do not accept the idea that raising unemployment is the only way to curtail inflation,\u0022 Ethan Winter, a lead analyst at Data for Progress, said. \u0022Rather, a strong majority think that broad investments in healthcare and energy costs are the best path to growing the economy and reducing costs for families.\u0022\r\n\r\nGroundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud said Wednesday that the root cause of inflation is the \u0022rampant corporate profiteering and snarled supply chains,\u0022 an assessment shared by numerous progressive economists—and nearly half of respondents to the new survey, including 74% of Democrats.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSummers\u0026#039; track record has long been subject to critical scrutiny by progressives including Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein, who in a Washington Post opinion piece published during the Great Recession called him \u0022spectacularly wrong\u0022 about not regulating derivatives, \u0022turning banks into too-big-to-fail welfare monsters\u0022 by killing the Glass-Steagall Act, and helping to \u0022devise ever more complex tricks\u0022 while spending \u0022ever more taxpayer dollars to keep the financial casino running.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new poll was published in the wake of Wednesday\u0026#039;s news that the Consumer Price Index soared 9.1% over the past year, its biggest increase in more than 40 years.