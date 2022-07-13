After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'

As U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman took aim at the \u0022corporate greed\u0022 exacerbating the nation\u0026#039;s affordability crisis.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am going to go to Washington to fight to bring down prices,\u0022 Fetterman—who is also Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s lieutenant governor—said in response to news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 9.1% over the past year, the largest annual increase since 1981.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The price of gas, groceries, and just about everything has skyrocketed,\u0022 Fetterman noted. \u0022Working families are paying more almost everywhere. I see it every time I go to Aldi\u0026#039;s or Giant Eagle. Things are way too expensive and it\u0026#039;s hurting people across the commonwealth.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman accused his Republican opponent, multimillionaire celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, of not noticing the \u0022sky-high prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When you own nine homes and have a $48 million dollar mansion, you don\u0026#039;t have to worry about the gas or grocery bill,\u0022 he said. \u0022He probably doesn\u0026#039;t even notice if it\u0026#039;s more than it used to be. Paying an extra $10, $20, or $30 for gas or groceries means nothing to him. But it matters to the rest of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nOz responded to Wednesday\u0026#039;s CPI figures in a statement asserting that \u0022Pennsylvanians deserve better than more failed career politicians. It\u0026#039;s time for change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFetterman\u0026#039;s remarks echoed those of progressive activists including Groundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud, who said Wednesday that policymakers must address \u0022rampant corporate profiteering.\u0022