Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at an event

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate, speaks during a rally in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'

"We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone."

Brett Wilkins

As U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman took aim at the "corporate greed" exacerbating the nation's affordability crisis.

"I am going to go to Washington to fight to bring down prices," Fetterman—who is also Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor—said in response to news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 9.1% over the past year, the largest annual increase since 1981.

"We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone," he added.

"The price of gas, groceries, and just about everything has skyrocketed," Fetterman noted. "Working families are paying more almost everywhere. I see it every time I go to Aldi's or Giant Eagle. Things are way too expensive and it's hurting people across the commonwealth."

Fetterman accused his Republican opponent, multimillionaire celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, of not noticing the "sky-high prices."

"When you own nine homes and have a $48 million dollar mansion, you don't have to worry about the gas or grocery bill," he said. "He probably doesn't even notice if it's more than it used to be. Paying an extra $10, $20, or $30 for gas or groceries means nothing to him. But it matters to the rest of us."

Oz responded to Wednesday's CPI figures in a statement asserting that "Pennsylvanians deserve better than more failed career politicians. It's time for change."

Related Content

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) greets supporters while campaigning for U.S. Senate at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting on April 16, 2022.

'People-Powered': John Fetterman Raises $11 Million in Second Quarter

Kenny Stancil

Fetterman's remarks echoed those of progressive activists including Groundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud, who said Wednesday that policymakers must address "rampant corporate profiteering."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Gottheimer

'Gleefully Committing Arson': Gottheimer Gang May Derail Manchin Deal

"We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at an event

After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'

"We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone."

Brett Wilkins ·

protest in austin

'Fighting Back': Austin, Texas Sets Date to Decriminalize Abortion Care

"The Austin City Council refuses to allow our residents to live under the threat of 99 years in prison for the so-called crime of providing basic medical care," said Council Member Chito Vela.

Jessica Corbett ·

Two workers install solar panels on a home in Oak View, California on August 23, 2011.

Progressives Urge Congress to Approve $100 Billion for Biden's Clean Energy Push

"There's no way to ramp up renewable energy production without the money to make it happen," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Justyna Wydrzynska

Advocates Urge Poland to Drop Charges Against Woman in Abortion Pill Case

"Women human rights defenders should be protected by the law, rather than punished by it," one activist said in defense of Justyna Wydrzyńska, who faces up to three years in prison.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.