Elon Musk waving

Elon Musk arrives to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

'Don't Let the Door Hit You': Elon Musk Wants Out of Twitter Deal

The oligarch said he was bailing on the $44 billion deal because the social media giant was in "material breach" of the agreement.

Brett Wilkins

This is a breaking news story... please check back later for possible updates.

Mega-billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Friday officially moved to pull out of his bid to buy Twitter, claiming he was bailing on the $44 billion deal because the social media giant made "false and misleading claims" during negotiations and was in "material breach of multiple provisions" of the agreement.

"For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,'" Musk's team explained in a court filing. "Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information."

Response to the breaking news included rebuke from progressives like Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.) who tweeted, "Hey Elon Musk, don't let the door hit you on your way out."

Political and communications strategist Sawyer Hackett tweeted: "Elon Musk lost $70 billion this year. The market tanked, his sexual misconduct cost him billions, and he had to sell 10 million shares in his company to afford Twitter. Now Twitter is going to take him to court for reneging on the deal and will take even more."

Digital rights campaigners, media critics, and even public health experts had warned that the purchase of Twitter by Musk posed a direct threat to democracy and the common good by placing the highly influential social media platform—which is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide—under the control of one man.

Musk had secured about $25 billion in debt financing tied to his stock in Tesla, where he is CEO.

