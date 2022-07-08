'Don't Let the Door Hit You': Elon Musk Wants Out of Twitter Deal

This is a breaking news story... please check back later for possible updates. \r\n\r\nMega-billionaire Elon Musk, the world\u0026#039;s richest person, on Friday officially moved to pull out of his bid to buy Twitter, claiming he was bailing on the $44 billion deal because the social media giant made \u0022false and misleading claims\u0022 during negotiations and was in \u0022material breach of multiple provisions\u0022 of the agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to \u0026#039;make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,\u0026#039;\u0022 Musk\u0026#039;s team explained in a court filing. \u0022Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.\u0022\r\n\r\nResponse to the breaking news included rebuke from progressives like Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.) who tweeted, \u0022Hey Elon Musk, don\u0026#039;t let the door hit you on your way out.\u0022\r\n\r\nPolitical and communications strategist Sawyer Hackett tweeted: \u0022Elon Musk lost $70 billion this year. The market tanked, his sexual misconduct cost him billions, and he had to sell 10 million shares in his company to afford Twitter. Now Twitter is going to take him to court for reneging on the deal and will take even more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDigital rights campaigners, media critics, and even public health experts had warned that the purchase of Twitter by Musk posed a direct threat to democracy and the common good by placing the highly influential social media platform—which is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide—under the control of one man.\r\n\r\nMusk had secured about $25 billion in debt financing tied to his stock in Tesla, where he is CEO.