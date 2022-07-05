Top US Nurses Union Urges Senators to Suspend Filibuster to Protect Abortion Rights

The nation\u0026#039;s largest nurses union on Tuesday urged U.S. senators to \u0022take a stand for reproductive health justice\u0022 following the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reversal of Roe v. Wade by suspending the filibuster and passing a bill codifying abortion rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. Senate has a solemn obligation to take immediate action to restore these rights and benefits by passing the WHPA. Lives hang in the balance.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter echoing calls by progressive activists and lawmakers, National Nurses United (NNU) leaders implored senators to \u0022urgently pass the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA),\u0022 proposed legislation that would ensure the right to abortion nationwide. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives last September, but Republicans and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia blocked it via the filibuster.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nurses understand that abortion is an essential part of healthcare, and that a patient\u0026#039;s right to control their own body is at the very basis of a free and just society,\u0022 the NNU letter states. \u0022The Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision on June 24 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization radically abolished 50 years of progress on reproductive rights and represents the largest revocation of healthcare rights and services ever in American history.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter notes that the WHPA \u0022establishes a statutory right for health professionals to provide abortion care without any medically unnecessary restrictions or limitations, and a statutory right of patients to receive that care.\u0022\r\n\r\nNNU said it stands with President Joe Biden—who has endorsed a filibuster carveout for the WHPA in the wake of Dobbs—in calling on senators \u0022to suspend the filibuster to allow for a vote on this crucial legislation on the Senate floor without delay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is clear that suspension of the filibuster will be required to secure a vote on this bill,\u0022 the letter asserts. \u0022The filibuster is an archaic and anti-democratic Senate rule, and it should not stand in the way of restoring women\u0026#039;s reproductive health rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. Senate has a solemn obligation to take immediate action to restore these rights and benefits by passing the WHPA,\u0022 NNU contends. \u0022Lives hang in the balance.\u0022