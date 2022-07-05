Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Cori Bush

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) listens during a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on May 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Top US Nurses Union Urges Senators to Suspend Filibuster to Protect Abortion Rights

"Reproductive health services," says National Nurses United, are "fundamental to ensuring economic justice for women across the country."

Brett Wilkins

The nation's largest nurses union on Tuesday urged U.S. senators to "take a stand for reproductive health justice" following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade by suspending the filibuster and passing a bill codifying abortion rights.

"The U.S. Senate has a solemn obligation to take immediate action to restore these rights and benefits by passing the WHPA. Lives hang in the balance."

In a letter echoing calls by progressive activists and lawmakers, National Nurses United (NNU) leaders implored senators to "urgently pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA)," proposed legislation that would ensure the right to abortion nationwide. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives last September, but Republicans and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia blocked it via the filibuster.

"Nurses understand that abortion is an essential part of healthcare, and that a patient's right to control their own body is at the very basis of a free and just society," the NNU letter states. "The Supreme Court's decision on June 24 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization radically abolished 50 years of progress on reproductive rights and represents the largest revocation of healthcare rights and services ever in American history."

The letter notes that the WHPA "establishes a statutory right for health professionals to provide abortion care without any medically unnecessary restrictions or limitations, and a statutory right of patients to receive that care."

NNU said it stands with President Joe Biden—who has endorsed a filibuster carveout for the WHPA in the wake of Dobbs—in calling on senators "to suspend the filibuster to allow for a vote on this crucial legislation on the Senate floor without delay."

Related Content

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

'Now We're Talking!' Says AOC as Biden Backs Filibuster Carveout for Abortion Rights

Jake Johnson

"It is clear that suspension of the filibuster will be required to secure a vote on this bill," the letter asserts. "The filibuster is an archaic and anti-democratic Senate rule, and it should not stand in the way of restoring women's reproductive health rights."

"The U.S. Senate has a solemn obligation to take immediate action to restore these rights and benefits by passing the WHPA," NNU contends. "Lives hang in the balance."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at an event

Fetterman Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After July 4th Parade Massacre

The Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat also demanded the prosecution of "gun dealers whose weapons routinely wind up at crime scenes."

Jake Johnson ·

Cori Bush

Top US Nurses Union Urges Senators to Suspend Filibuster to Protect Abortion Rights

"Reproductive health services," says National Nurses United, are "fundamental to ensuring economic justice for women across the country."

Brett Wilkins ·

'Grave Injustice': Judge Rules Against West Virginia Community Devastated by Opioids

Three pharmaceutical companies distributed 81 million opioid painkillers in a West Virginia county over an eight-year period, but the federal judge ruled they were not liable for the damage done by the opioid epidemic.

Julia Conley ·

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference

Nearly Two Dozen GOP States Attempting to Use Covid Relief Funds for Tax Cuts

Numerous Republican states, having benefited from federal coronavirus aid funds, are "pushing for income tax cuts that would deliver outsized gains to wealthy residents and profitable corporations."

Jake Johnson ·

The aftermath of the Highland Park shooting is pictured

'Congress Must Do More NOW,' Sanders Says After Mass Shooting at July 4th Parade

"Today's terrible shooting in Highland Park is the latest reminder of our nation's deadly gun violence epidemic," the Vermont senator said. "Grocery stores. Schools. Churches. Fourth of July parades."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. Ocasio-Cortez Says US 'Witnessing a Judicial Coup in Process'
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  5. Biden Urged to Take Emergency Action After 'Disastrous' Climate Ruling by Supreme Court
  6. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  7. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  8. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  9. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  10. 'Massive Betrayal': Biden Cuts Deal With McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.