NARAL Pro-Choice Endorses Fetterman—Who Vows to End Senate Filibuster to Protect Abortion Rights

One of the nation\u0026#039;s leading reproductive rights advocacy groups on Friday endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for that state\u0026#039;s open U.S. Senate seat, describing him as a candidate who will \u0022boldly fight for abortion rights and access\u0022 if elected later this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022I will vote to eliminate the filibuster and protect the right to an abortion. I will vote to protect abortion rights, and my opponent, Dr. Oz, will not. It\u0026#039;s that simple.\u0022 —Lt. Gov. John Fetterman\r\n\r\nMini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said her group was proud to endorse Fetterman in his battle against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-backed television celebrity who has signaled no intent to defend reproductive rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022As extremist state lawmakers across the country race to enact bans on abortion and Congressional Republicans signal they\u0026#039;re on board for a nationwide ban,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Timmaraju, \u0022it is more critical than ever that we elect leaders to the Senate who represent the values of the 8 in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion. We\u0026#039;re looking forward to getting to work alongside our members in Pennsylvania to make sure he is elected this November.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Fetterman welcomed the endorsement as he vowed to protect reproductive freedoms and the right to choose.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement,\u0022 Fetterman said.\r\n\r\n\u0022The right to an abortion is non-negotiable, and it\u0026#039;s a disgrace that the Supreme Court shot it down last week,\u0022 he added. \u0022When I\u0026#039;m your next U.S. Senator, I will vote to eliminate the filibuster and protect the right to an abortion. This has been settled for 50 years and is just plain common-sense. I will vote to protect abortion rights, and my opponent, Dr. Oz, will not. It\u0026#039;s that simple.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith the Senate up for grabs, the Pennsylvania seat, opened by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is seen as a crucial possible pickup for Democrats who not only want to hold their slim majority but build on it.\r\n\r\nA survey out last week showed Fetterman with a 6-point edge over Oz among likely voters. In the middle of June, a statewide poll by USA Today Network/Suffolk University had Fetterman with a 9-point lead over his Republican rival.