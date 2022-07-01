Sign up for our newsletter.

Person wearing John Fetterman campaign t-shirt

Janice Rael, a member of the LGBTQ community, attends a rally for Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

NARAL Pro-Choice Endorses Fetterman—Who Vows to End Senate Filibuster to Protect Abortion Rights

"We know we can count on him to boldly fight for abortion rights and access," said the head of one of the nation's largest reproductive rights advocacy groups.

Jon Queally

One of the nation's leading reproductive rights advocacy groups on Friday endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for that state's open U.S. Senate seat, describing him as a candidate who will "boldly fight for abortion rights and access" if elected later this year.

"I will vote to eliminate the filibuster and protect the right to an abortion. I will vote to protect abortion rights, and my opponent, Dr. Oz, will not. It's that simple." —Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said her group was proud to endorse Fetterman in his battle against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-backed television celebrity who has signaled no intent to defend reproductive rights.

"As extremist state lawmakers across the country race to enact bans on abortion and Congressional Republicans signal they're on board for a nationwide ban," said Timmaraju, "it is more critical than ever that we elect leaders to the Senate who represent the values of the 8 in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion. We're looking forward to getting to work alongside our members in Pennsylvania to make sure he is elected this November."

In a statement, Fetterman welcomed the endorsement as he vowed to protect reproductive freedoms and the right to choose.

"I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement," Fetterman said.

"The right to an abortion is non-negotiable, and it's a disgrace that the Supreme Court shot it down last week," he added. "When I'm your next U.S. Senator, I will vote to eliminate the filibuster and protect the right to an abortion. This has been settled for 50 years and is just plain common-sense. I will vote to protect abortion rights, and my opponent, Dr. Oz, will not. It's that simple."

With the Senate up for grabs, the Pennsylvania seat, opened by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is seen as a crucial possible pickup for Democrats who not only want to hold their slim majority but build on it.

A survey out last week showed Fetterman with a 6-point edge over Oz among likely voters. In the middle of June, a statewide poll by USA Today Network/Suffolk University had Fetterman with a 9-point lead over his Republican rival.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
