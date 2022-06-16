Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on September 28, 2021. (Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP)

Warren Leads Charge to Ban Sale of People's Health and Location Data

“Health and location data are incredibly sensitive and can be used for a range of harms, from profiling and exploiting consumers to spying on citizens without warrants to carrying out stalking and violence," said one expert.

Julia Conley

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on the U.S. Senate to protect Americans' "most private information" by banning data brokers from selling people's health and location data, which is constantly collected and stored by tech companies.

Introducing the Health and Location Data Protection Act as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon overturn Roe v. Wade and take away the right to abortion care for millions of Americans, the Massachusetts Democrat said "it is more crucial than ever for Congress toprotect consumers' sensitive data."

"Data brokers profit from the location data of millions of people, posing serious risks to Americans everywhere," said Warren. "The Health and Location Data Protection Act will ban brokers from selling Americans' location and health data, rein in giant data brokers, and set some long overdue rules of the road forth is $200 billion industry."

The bill defines data brokers as any person or entity "that collects, buys, licenses, or infers data about individuals and then sells, licenses, or trades that data."

The bill—which is co-sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—was introduced several weeks after a data firm called SafeGraph announced under pressure that it would no longer sell information about cellphone users who visit abortion clinics.

"When abortion is illegal, researching reproductive healthcare online, updating a period-tracking app, or bringing a phone to the doctor’s office all could be used to track and prosecute women across the U.S."

The company had been obtaining users' location data through apps on their phones, with many people unaware that the apps were sending information about their whereabouts to a third party.

As Common Dreams reported, over a one-week period in April, just before a leaked draft opinion revealed that the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe, SafeGraph sold data showing more than 600 visits to Planned Parenthood clinics for $160 to Vice.

Rights advocates expressed relief when SafeGraph announced it would end such sales, but Frederike Kaltheuner, director for technology and human rights at Human Rights Watch, said the business's actions show "what lack of data regulation means in practice."

Under Warren's proposal, the FTC, state attorneys general, and people whose data has been sold would be empowered to sue to enforce the provisions of the law and Congress would provide $1 billion to the FTC over the next decade to ensure it can enforce the ban.

Wyden said passage of the ban is crucial as the nation awaits the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"When abortion is illegal, researching reproductive healthcare online, updating a period-tracking app, or bringing a phone to the doctor’s office all could be used to track and prosecute women across the U.S.," said Wyden. "It amounts to uterus surveillance. Congress must protect Americans' privacy from abuse by far-right politicians who want to control women's bodies."

As Common Dreams reported earlier this month, privacy advocates say the collection and storage of people's location data could make tech companies "complicit in the criminalization of people seeking abortions in a post-Roe world."

Warren noted that location data has already been used by federal agencies to circumvent the Fourth Amendment by purchasing private data instead of obtaining it via a subpoena or warrant and to out LGBTQ+ people.

“Health and location data are incredibly sensitive and can be used for a range of harms, from profiling and exploiting consumers to spying on citizens without warrants to carrying out stalking and violence," said Justin Sherman of Duke University's Data Brokerage Project, who endorsed the bill. "Companies should not be allowed to freely buy and sell Americans' health and location data, on the open market, with virtually no restrictions."

"Imposing strong legal and regulatory controls on this dangerous practice is vital to protecting the privacy of every American—particularly women, the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, the poor, and other vulnerable communities," Sherman added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Leopard coming out of shadow

'Species Extinction Is a Choice': Groups Urge Strong Global Pact to Save Life on Earth

"Please make 2022 the year in which the world chooses to stop extinction and commits the resources to do so," says a letter ahead of an international summit next week. "Life on Earth depends on it."

Jon Queally ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Warren Leads Charge to Ban Sale of People's Health and Location Data

“Health and location data are incredibly sensitive and can be used for a range of harms, from profiling and exploiting consumers to spying on citizens without warrants to carrying out stalking and violence," said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

SCOTUS reproductive rights

In 'Crisis Moment' for Abortion Rights, Biden Weighs Declaring Public Health Emergency

"This is a five-alarm fire," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, "and we cannot wait to respond."

Jake Johnson ·

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference

'A Big Mistake': Economists Warn Fed Rate Hikes Risk Plunging US Into Recession

"Every time over the last half-century the Fed has raised interest rates this much and this quickly, it has caused a recession," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Jake Johnson ·

Loudermilk Footage still

After 'Shocking' Jan. 6 Video, Loudermilk Pressured to 'Answer the Committee's Questions'

The head of Common Cause Georgia reiterated her call for the congressman—and five other Republicans from the state who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results—to resign.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.