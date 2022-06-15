After 'Shocking' Jan. 6 Video, Loudermilk Pressured to 'Answer the Committee's Questions'

The U.S. House panel probing last year\u0026#039;s insurrection released a video and letter on Wednesday that led to fresh calls for Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia to answer questions about a tour he gave of the U.S. Capitol complex the day before the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for answers and accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new letter calling on Loudermilk to meet with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol comes after the body\u0026#039;s chair and vice chair, Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), sent him a similar request last month—three weeks before the panel\u0026#039;s series of public hearings began last Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Based on our review of surveillance video, social media activity, and witness accounts, we understand you led a tour group through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021. That group stayed for several hours, despite the complex being closed to the public on that day,\u0022 states Wednesday\u0026#039;s letter, which includes images from the newly released video.\r\n\r\n\u0022Surveillance footage shows a tour of approximately 10 individuals led by you to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House office buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol,\u0022 the letter adds. \u0022Individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter and video also highlight that on January 6, 2021, some individuals who toured the complex with Loudermilk attended a rally at the Ellipse then joined a march to the Capitol, and one person made \u0022detailed and disturbing threats\u0022 against then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCommon Cause Georgia executive director Aunna Dennis said in a statement that Wednesday\u0026#039;s revelations \u0022are shocking\u0022 and \u0022Loudermilk has an obligation to our country and his constituents to answer the committee\u0026#039;s questions about his involvement.\u0022\r\n\r\nLoudermilk was among six members of Congress representing Georgia—and 147 House Republicans—who \u0022voted to overturn the election results and failed to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and played a clear role in spreading disinformation around the election, leading to the violence,\u0022 Dennis noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am reiterating my call today for their resignations,\u0022 she said. \u0022The people of Georgia need representation at the federal level fully committed to our democracy, not those who would undermine it by rejecting our election results.\u0022\r\n\r\nUrging everyone to tune in to the panel\u0026#039;s hearings—scheduled to resume Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 am ET—Dennis declared that \u0022this is a historic moment for Americans to learn how close our democracy came to being irreparably harmed in the violent attack on our Capitol. It\u0026#039;s also a history we need to know and understand so that we never have our democracy attacked like this again.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Common Cause leader was far from alone in responding with alarm to the committee\u0026#039;s latest releases about Loudermilk.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022​​Tours of the Capitol don\u0026#039;t typically include scoping out stairwells and security checkpoints,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who is not a member of the select committee. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time for answers and accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\nWalter Shaub, a senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, said of Loudermilk that \u0022it\u0026#039;s hard to imagine what defense the congressman could possibly offer.\u0022\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez noted that Loudermilk on Tuesday publicly shared a letter from the Capitol Police chief—which describes some of the surveillance footage also featured in the panel video—that the congressman\u0026#039;s office claimed cleared him \u0022of any wrongdoing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The truth will always prevail,\u0022 Loudermilk said Tuesday, claiming the select committee made \u0022their baseless accusation about me to the media\u0022 and that he \u0022never gave a tour of the Capitol\u0022 the day before last year\u0026#039;s attack.\r\n\r\nWednesday\u0026#039;s letter notably states that Loudermilk led the group through parts of the Capitol complex, which includes various House and Senate offices, Library of Congress facilities, the Supreme Court Building, and the U.S. Botanic Garden.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResponding to the letter and video on Twitter, Loudermilk said Wednesday that \u0022the Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House office buildings, which I have already publicly addressed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As Capitol Police confirmed, nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious,\u0022 the congressman continued. \u0022The pictures show children holding bags from the House gift shop, which was open to visitors, and taking pictures of the Rayburn train.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This type of behavior is irresponsible and has real consequences—including ongoing death threats to myself, my family, and my staff,\u0022 Loudermilk added.\r\n\r\nAppearing on MSNBC Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the select committee, emphasized that the panel is not making accusations against Loudermilk but wants to formally meet with him about his activities the day before the attack.