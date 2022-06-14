Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

MBS bonesaw

A protester dressed as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and another dressed as then-U.S. President Donald Trump stand outside the White House on October 19, 2018 in the wake of the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

'Indefensible': White House Confirms Biden Expected to Meet With Saudi Crown Prince

"Saudi Arabia is one of the worst countries for journalists, women, LGBTQ+ people, and migrant workers," said CodePink. "But sure, the Biden administration is totally concerned with human rights."

Jessica Corbett

U.S. President Joe Biden faced a firestorm of criticism Tuesday after the White House confirmed he will visit Saudi Arabia next month and is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Concerns have mounted in recent weeks in response to reporting during the planning stage of Biden's mid-July trip, given the kingdom's human rights record and the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—which U.S. intelligence officials concluded was approved by the crown prince, or MBS.

National Iranian American Council research director Assal Rad highlighted Biden's own comments after the White House announced that from July 13 to July 16, the president will visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia:

"The Saudi regime had a Washington Post journalist murdered and dismembered in an embassy," said Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, referring to Khashoggi.

"Just a few weeks ago, Israeli forces killed an American journalist in what CNN said was a targeted killing," Jaffer added of Shireen Abu Akleh. "The Biden [administration] should be sanctioning these countries, not rewarding them."

"What message is the Biden [administration] sending about press freedom if even the deliberate killing of American journalists is so quickly forgotten and forgiven?" he asked.

Matt Duss, a foreign policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), declared that "the U.S.-Saudi rapprochement is premised on the idea that the security and prosperity of the American people requires consigning the people of the Middle East to a future of repression. I absolutely reject that."

Duss said earlier this month that "if anyone can explain to me how this reflects the administration's previously stated commitment to 'a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable,' I'd love to hear it."

CodePink similarly said Tuesday that "Saudi Arabia is one of the worst countries for journalists, women, LGBTQ+ people, and migrant workers. But sure, the Biden administration is totally concerned with human rights."

"Tomorrow in D.C., we'll be honoring Jamal Khashoggi, just one of the many victims of... Saudi Arabia's government," the anti-war group added. "We hope Biden will honor him as well by canceling this trip."

As Common Dreams reported last week, 13 human rights groups wrote to Biden that he should not meet MBS without securing "tangible progress to alleviate some of the most egregious rights violations" committed by the kingdom.

During a call with reporters late Monday, a senior Biden official claimed that "human rights is always a part of the conversation in our foreign engagements" and highlighted the administration's February 2021 release of a declassified intelligence report about Khashoggi's murder.

"I think it's very important also, though, of course, to emphasize, as we did then, that while we recalibrate relations, we're not seeking to rupture relations, because Saudi Arabia has been a strategic partner of the United States for eight decades," the official added, specifically noting Biden's stated aim to end the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

During his trip to Jeddah, Biden is scheduled to attend a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council—made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.

"The president will also hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi hosts and other counterparts" to discuss regional and global issues, including the ongoing U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen, the Biden official told reporters, confirming he is expected to meet with MBS, who "played a critical role in securing the extension of the truce—that was in place since April—just last week."

Though Biden last year announced an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition's "offensive operations" in Yemen, he has been blasted for continuing to allow arms sales and maintenance.

A report on the coalition's assault of Yemen revealed last week that "a substantial portion of the air raids were carried out by jets developed, maintained, and sold by U.S. companies, and by pilots who were trained by the U.S. military," bolstering support for a War Powers Resolution in Congress to end "unauthorized" United States involvement in the war.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Home falls into Yellowstone River amid flooding

House Swept Into Yellowstone River as Record Flooding Offers Yet Another Glimpse of Climate Crisis

"A hot world means more rain," said one climate campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

Demonstrators protest against Trump

UN Climate Chief Warns Trump Win in 2024 Would Spell Disaster for Planet

"Well, yes," Patricia Espinosa responded when asked whether a second Trump term—or a win by another oil-friendly Republican in 2024—would end hopes of achieving the Paris Agreement's lower-end warming target.

Jake Johnson ·

MBS bonesaw

'Indefensible': White House Confirms Biden Expected to Meet With Saudi Crown Prince

"Saudi Arabia is one of the worst countries for journalists, women, LGBTQ+ people, and migrant workers," said CodePink. "But sure, the Biden administration is totally concerned with human rights."

Jessica Corbett ·

"Schools are for books, not bullets" sign at protest

'Pure Insanity': Ohio Gov. Signs Bill to Arm Teachers After 24 Hours of Training

"Don't arm teachers, pay them more," said one progressive critic.

Julia Conley ·

nurses-protest-3600x2400

Medicare for All Could Have Prevented More Than 338,000 US Covid Deaths: Study

"Healthcare reform is long overdue in the U.S.," said the lead author of a new study. "Americans are needlessly losing lives and money."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.