Beyer Proposes Filibuster-Proof 1,000% Tax on AR-15s

With senators negotiating a gun control package that is expected to leave out a reinstatement of an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks on gun purchases, Rep. Don Beyer is proposing a unique method of keeping AR-15s and similar semiautomatic weapons out of people\u0026#039;s hands.\r\n\r\nThe Virginia Democrat said late Sunday that he\u0026#039;s drafting a proposal to impose a 1,000% excise tax on firearms like the ones used by numerous perpetrators of mass shootings in recent years.\r\n\r\n\u0022We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith AR-15s costing between $500 and $2,000, the tax would add up to $20,000 onto the weapons\u0026#039; price tag. The tax would also apply to high-capacity magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition, Business Insider reported, and weapons with one or more military characteristic including a pistol grip, a forward grip, or a folding or telescoping stock—the type of firearms Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) are seeking to ban with legislation introduced in 2021.\r\n\r\nBeyer said Sunday he believes the proposal could pass with a simple majority in the Senate via reconciliation, allowing it to bypass the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for bills to pass. Right-wing Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have opposed reforming the filibuster, obstructing their own party\u0026#039;s agenda since President Joe Biden took office.\r\n\r\n\u0022What it\u0026#039;s intended to do is provide another creative pathway to actually make some sensible gun control happen,\u0022 Beyer told Insider. \u0022We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Insider, the proposal could be included in a spending bill containing parts of Biden\u0026#039;s climate action and taxation agenda.\r\n\r\nBeyer said revenue from the tax could go towards a restitution program for family members of people killed in shootings.\r\n\r\nThe proposal comes two years after Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) proposed a 30% tax on handguns and a 50% tax on shells and cartridges.