House Dems Say Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe of Warehouse Collapse That Killed Six

A trio of Democrats from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday accused Amazon of \u0022obstructing\u0022 its investigation into the December 2021 collapse of a warehouse in Illinois that killed six employees.\r\n\r\n\u0022The committee\u0026#039;s investigation is of crucial importance to the American people.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe collapse resulting from tornado damage at the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville has heightened scrutiny of the e-commerce giant\u0026#039;s labor practices. In late March, the House committee requested documents from the company related to the event, internal reviews of it, and broader extreme weather policies.\r\n\r\nThe panel\u0026#039;s chair, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), joined with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) for a Thursday letter to Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy highlighting that the company \u0022has failed to meaningfully comply with the committee\u0026#039;s requests.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These documents were due on April 14, 2022,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022Amazon still has not produced any of the key categories of documents identified by committee staff, let alone the full set of materials the committee requested.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On May 17, 2022, counsel to Amazon claimed that Amazon is withholding these documents based on work-product and attorney-client privileges,\u0022 the document continues. \u0022As committee staff previously informed your counsel, the committee, under chairs of both parties, does not recognize common-law privileges as valid reasons to withhold documents from Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazon\u0026#039;s inability to produce even this limited set of materials in a timely manner is troubling,\u0022 the letter adds, \u0022given that the company represented to members of Congress more than four months ago that it was \u0026#039;conducting a thorough internal investigation\u0026#039; into the Edwardsville events, and \u0026#039;cooperating\u0026#039; with an inquiry by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).\u0022\r\n\r\nSince the March request for records, the letter points out, \u0022OSHA revealed that an inspection of the Edwardsville facility \u0026#039;raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies,\u0026#039; and recommended that Amazon \u0026#039;voluntarily take the necessary steps to eliminate or materially reduce your employees\u0026#039; exposure\u0026#039; to the risk factors OSHA identified.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe document also cast doubt on Amazon\u0026#039;s willingness to address issues internally, noting that last month, \u0022shareholders—following the company\u0026#039;s recommendation—defeated a proposal for an independent audit of working conditions at the company\u0026#039;s warehouses,\u0022 a vote that came the same day that they approved Jassy\u0026#039;s compensation package worth over $212 million.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Democratic lawmakers:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe committee\u0026#039;s investigation is of crucial importance to the American people. Employers like Amazon must prioritize worker safety over the corporate bottom line. Our investigation into Amazon\u0026#039;s response to the events in Edwardsville and other extreme weather events seeks to determine whether Amazon\u0026#039;s corporate practices put employee safety first, or whether your company, which now employs nearly one million people in the United States, is merely paying lip service to this principle. As we noted back in March, \u0022This investigation will inform legislative efforts to curb unfair labor practices, strengthen protections for workers, and address the effects of climate change on worker safety.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The committee will grant an extension until June 8, 2022, for Amazon to complete its document production,\u0022 the letter concludes. \u0022If Amazon fails to do so, the committee will have no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain full compliance.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe warning came a day after Jassy received another letter from members of Congress related to other labor concerns—specifically, plans reported by The Intercept in April to ban certain terms like union, living wage, and slave labor from an internal messaging application.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBush and Ocasio-Cortez partnered with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Cory Booker (D-N.Y.) for that letter, which says that the plan could be illegal and \u0022Amazon\u0026#039;s compliance with federal labor laws is an important matter of public concern especially given the company\u0026#039;s status as one of the largest retailers in the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This disturbing report is part of a pattern of worker exploitation, retaliation, and union-busting on the part of Amazon,\u0022 the app-related letter adds, requesting documents and responses to a series of questions by June 16.