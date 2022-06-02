Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Planned Parenthood clinic

A woman stands outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 30, 2019. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Civil Rights Groups Demand Google End Complicity in 'Criminalization of Abortions'

"It's terrifying to consider how the massive amounts of personal data gathered by Google and other companies can now be weaponized against people seeking to exercise their reproductive rights," said one advocate.

Julia Conley

More than 40 civil rights groups on Thursday warned that Google's practice of collecting and storing the location data of its customers is likely to endanger people who seek abortion care if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it's expected to this summer, and demanded the company put human rights ahead of its profit-driven marketing tools.

"Google's collection and storage of location data will make the company complicit in the criminalization of people seeking abortions in a post-Roe world," said the groups, including Fight for the Future, MediaJustice, and Amnesty International. "The company must immediately stop unnecessary collection and retention of our location data."

In a letter addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the organizations noted that potential criminalization of abortion patients is hardly a hypothetical outcome of the company's data collection, as "law enforcement officials routinely obtain court orders forcing Google to turn over its customers' location information."

"This includes dragnet 'geofence' orders demanding data about everyone who was near a particular location at a given time," the letter reads.

In 2020, the company received 11,554 geofence warrants from law enforcement agencies, according to data published by Google. Should Roe be overturned, as a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion last month suggested it will be, prosecutors in more than two dozen states where abortion would be banned without the ruling in place could demand that Google share its data showing who visited abortion clinics over a period of time.

"In a world in which abortion could be made illegal, Google's current practice of collecting and retaining extensive records of cell phone location data will allow it to become a tool for extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive healthcare," said the groups.

The organizations pointed out that other major tech companies including Apple do not "retain the same quantity of customers' location data."

The company's "surveillance capitalism business model," which it employs in order to sell targeted ads, "has long undermined our right to privacy," said Michael Kleinman, director of technology and human rights for Amnesty International USA. "It's terrifying to consider how the massive amounts of personal data gathered by Google and other companies can now be weaponized against people seeking to exercise their reproductive rights."

Related Content

A woman enters Planned Parenthood

With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm

Julia Conley

The groups' letter comes days after more than 40 Democratic lawmakers wrote to Pichai about the issue, warning that Android users could become especially vulnerable to Google's location data collection methods if Roe is overturned because Android smartphones "collect and transmit location information to Google, regardless of whether the phone is being used or which app a user has open."

Shortly after the draft opinion was leaked in May, location data firm SafeGraph was forced to stop selling data about people who visit abortion clinics after reporting on the company raised alarm.

To protect its users, the groups said, Google must take the same steps as SafeGraph.

"Google's location data collection has always been a problem. Pairing this excessive invasion of people's privacy with the likely future where the laws of our country give the government control over people's bodies will endanger millions," said Caitlin Seeley George, campaign director at Fight for the Future.

"Google must act quickly to change its practices to stop this unnecessary data dragnet before it is complicit in the criminalization of abortions," George added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado.

House Dems Say Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe of Warehouse Collapse That Killed Six

A congressional review of last year's tragedy "seeks to determine whether Amazon's corporate practices put employee safety first, or… is merely paying lip service to this principle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sign reading "The only thing a teacher should pack is lunch"

'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" asked one teachers' union leader.

Julia Conley ·

An elementary school student finishes a meal

'Disaster for Millions of Kids' Looms as GOP Obstruction Threatens School Meal Programs

"There is no reason that children should go hungry in the world's wealthiest nation," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Congress needs to renew the federal school lunch waivers."

Jake Johnson ·

A fire burns trees next to grazing land in the Amazon basin in Ze Doca, Brazil. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Scientists Urge 'Transformative Change' to Stave Off Climate, Biodiversity Collapse

"As the window to avoid far-reaching and irreversible impacts on people and nature rapidly closes, the current actions to address these global challenges are insufficient."

Jessica Corbett ·

oil refinery

Critics Warn GOP Climate Plan 'Farce' Is Recipe for Planetary Disaster

One campaigner said the Republican strategy—which calls for increasing fossil fuel extraction and exports—"sounds like it was concocted by a comic book supervillain."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.