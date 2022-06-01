Tapes Expose GOP Plot to Install Poll Workers in 'Massive Election Subversion Program'

New reporting on Wednesday exposes a strategy by Republican Party operatives to disrupt upcoming elections in strongly Democratic areas that includes mobilizing \u0022an army\u0022 of GOP-friendly lawyers ready to aid newly recruited poll workers positioned on the frontlines of this year\u0026#039;s midterms.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022huge story\u0022 by Heidi Przybyla at Politico is based on multiple recordings from meetings lead by GOP operatives over the past year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Being a poll worker, you just have so many more rights and things you can do to stop something than [as] a poll challenger,\u0022 RNC\u0026#039;s election integrity director for Michigan Matthew Seifried said at one of the meetings.\r\n\r\nThe strategy detailed by Przybyla follows previous reporting on a so-called \u0022precinct strategy\u0022 being promoted by Republicans like far-right nationalist Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s adviser, to get GOP recruits into election worker positions.\r\n\r\nThat strategy has been endorsed by the former president and is already being rolled out in states including Michigan, a battleground state that CNN has described as \u0022a microcosm of a broader, nationwide strategy being carried out by Trump\u0022 and his allies.\r\n\r\nPart of the multi-pronged strategy detailed in the new reporting is \u0022a network of party-friendly district attorneys who could intervene to block vote counts at certain precincts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe poll worker recruits are also being instructed on \u0022how to challenge a voter,\u0022 and would have at their disposal a hotline so that they could chat in real time with a party-aligned lawyer.\r\n\r\n\u0022Installing party loyalists on the Board of Canvassers, which is responsible for certifying the election, also appears to be part of the GOP strategy,\u0022 Politico reported. \u0022In Wayne County, which includes Detroit, Republicans nominated to their board a man who said he would not have certified the 2020 election.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe implications of all the plans could be massive disruption to voters which could then be used \u0022as a vehicle for rejecting vote counts from that precinct.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt could lead to a \u0022massive failure of certification\u0022 in Democratic precincts and subsequently \u0022throw the choosing of electors to state legislatures,\u0022 the reporting added.\r\n\r\nNick Penniman, founder and CEO election watchdog group Issue One, told the outlet, \u0022This is completely unprecedented in the history of American elections that a political party would be working at this granular level to put a network together.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarc Elias, founder of media platform Democracy Docket, said the GOP plan was \u0022what I have been warning about for months.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans are planning a massive election subversion program,\u0022 Elias tweeted. \u0022We need to shine a spotlight on it, prepare for it, and realize that much of the fight will be in court.\u0022