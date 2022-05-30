Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A memorial site is seen in Uvalde, Texas

Flowers, candles, and pictures are seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse in Texas on May 28, 2022. (Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

School Principals Plead With Lawmakers: 'Do Something... Protect Our Students'

"To every elected leader at every level of government, you have a duty to do everything it takes to prevent our kids and educators from being murdered in school."

Jake Johnson

Principals whose schools have directly experienced mass shootings published an open letter Sunday with a desperate message for lawmakers at all levels of government: "Do something. Do anything."

"These horrific acts have compelled us to speak out. They compel us to act."

Gun laws in the U.S.—which are lax compared to other wealthy nations—have changed little in the decade since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut as members of Congress beholden to the National Rifle Association have obstructed progress at every turn. In some states, gun regulations have gotten even weaker.

Observers, including school administrators, fear that they're seeing history repeat itself in the aftermath of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the second-deadliest shooting on record at a U.S. elementary, middle, or high school.

"We constantly relive one of the worst days of our lives because we have taken it upon ourselves to reach out to principals who have experienced a shooting at their schools and help them navigate a path we all unfortunately have been down," the Principal Recovery Network (PNR)—a group of school leaders that describes itself as "a club that no one wants to join"—wrote in its open letter, which was published as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Sunday.

The network includes the former principal of Columbine High School and the current principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 students and staff with an AR-15-style rifle in 2018, sparking a wave of student activism.

"Our membership keeps growing," PNR's letter reads. "The tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was the 27th school shooting this year and one of hundreds since the massacre at Columbine High School 23 years ago. These horrific acts have compelled us to speak out. They compel us to act."

As with previous school shootings, state and federal lawmakers have expressed their condolences, attended memorial sites, met with grieving families, and—in some cases—issued rousing calls to action.

But while states such as New Jersey, New York, and California have moved in recent days to advance new gun-safety measures, the U.S. Congress appears poised for yet another legislative failure due to the GOP's opposition to even the most basic and popular firearm regulations.

Twice since 2019, the U.S. House has passed legislation to expand background checks for all firearm sales. Both times, the bills have died in the Senate, where the 60-vote filibuster remains a major obstacle to legislative progress.

While the Uvalde shooting prompted a small bipartisan effort to craft legislation with a chance of passage, the odds are long that enough Senate Republicans will cooperate. On Thursday—just 48 hours after the Uvalde massacre—senators left Washington, D.C. for a 10-day recess.

"To every elected leader at every level of government, you have a duty to do everything it takes to prevent our kids and educators from being murdered in school," the school principals wrote in their letter. "Time and time again, we have come to you to prevent future shootings. If you don't act now, this will happen again."

"We beg you: Do something. Do anything," they added. "This is a bipartisan issue. Protect our students. Protect our educators. Protect our schools. Violence extends well beyond our campuses. We ask you to act and to do the right thing—protect our communities."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns

"I beg of Democrats to start dealing with Republicans as they are and not the made-up version you wish they were," said one critic.

Jessica Corbett ·

A memorial site is seen in Uvalde, Texas

School Principals Plead With Lawmakers: 'Do Something... Protect Our Students'

"To every elected leader at every level of government, you have a duty to do everything it takes to prevent our kids and educators from being murdered in school."

Jake Johnson ·

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives at a memorial service in Uvalde

'We Need Change, Governor!' Abbott Booed at Uvalde Memorial Site

"Shame on you, Abbott!" people shouted at the Republican governor, an NRA ally who has overseen and supported the further erosion of Texas' gun laws.

Jake Johnson ·

The Starbucks Workers United hub in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 2021. (Photo: Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Organizers Herald 100th Win as Starbucks Unionization Wave Continues

"Howard Schultz and Starbucks are getting creamed in union vote after union vote."

Andrea Germanos ·

Vaccine equity campaigners carry a mock coffin in London.

World Leaders Must Commit to End Covid-19 Patents: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Decrying the "brutally unequal global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines," Yunus wrote that "there is still time for world leaders to say never again."

Andrea Germanos ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas
  2. 'We Refuse to Go On Like This': US Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Control
  3. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  4. 'Enough Is Enough!': Thousands Protest Outside NRA Convention in Texas
  5. The White Christian Nationalists Leading America's Children to Slaughter
  6. Texas Democrat Demands Federal Probe of Police Response to Uvalde Shooting
  7. 'Counting Dollars While They Were Counting Bodies': Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours After Massacre
  8. 'You'll Learn Why': GOP Lawmaker Threatens Biden If Democrats Try to Take Away Guns
  9. The Key Role Firearms Makers Play in America's Gun Culture Revealed in Six Charts
  10. 'Grotesque': Disgust as Trump Reads Names of Uvalde Victims at NRA Convention
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.