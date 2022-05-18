Urging Renewable Transition, UN Chief Says Humanity Set to 'Incinerate Our Only Home'

The head of the United Nations on Wednesday criticized the \u0022broken\u0022 global energy system that\u0026#039;s leading humanity \u0022ever closer to climate catastrophe\u0022 and urged world leaders to instead grab onto \u0022the lifeline... right in front of us\u0022—a transition to renewable sources.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition, before we incinerate our only home,\u0022 said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.\r\n\r\nHis remarks were delivered in a video address alongside the release of the World Meteorological Organization\u0026#039;s latest flagship report, the State of the Global Climate 2021.\r\n\r\nThat publication, according to Guterres, represents \u0022a dismal litany of humanity\u0026#039;s failure to tackle climate disruption.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report notes that four out of seven climate indicators hit record levels last year.\r\n\r\nSince greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new global high in 2020, reaching 413.2 parts per million, real-time data from monitoring sites including Mauna Loa in Hawaii confirm the rising trend of CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide continued in 2021.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, 2015 to 2021 were the seven warmest years on record, the report states, while sea-level rise also hit a new record.\r\n\r\nOcean heating continued as well, with the heat content in 2021 marking the highest on record. \u0022It is expected that it will continue to warm in the future—a change which is irreversible on centennial to millennial timescales,\u0022 the report warns.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is just a matter of time before we see another warmest year on record,\u0022 said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas. \u0022Our climate is changing before our eyes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations to come,\u0022 Taalas continued. \u0022Sea level rise, ocean heat, and acidification will continue for hundreds of years unless means to remove carbon from the atmosphere are invented.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe added that \u0022some glaciers have reached the point of no return and this will have long-term repercussions in a world in which more than 2 billion people already experience water stress.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite investments made in disaster preparedness thus far, \u0022much more needs to be done,\u0022 said Taalas, \u0022as we are seeing with the drought emergency unfolding in the Horn of Africa, the recent deadly flooding in South Africa, and the extreme heat in India and Pakistan.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo address the clear planetary crisis—and stressing that \u0022we don\u0026#039;t have a moment to lose\u0022—Guterres said that dependence on fossil fuels must end.\r\n\r\nHe detailed five key actions to speed up a global transition to renewables.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFirst, renewable energy technology must be made \u0022a global public good,\u0022 which entails removing roadblocks such as intellectual property rights, he said.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nGuterres also called for ensuring global access to renewable energy components and raw materials.\r\n\r\nAn additional step states must take is to \u0022level the playing field\u0022 for renewables by eliminating systems that favor fossil fuels and instead fast-tracking approvals for green projects like solar and wind.\r\n\r\nAs a fourth step, the U.N. chief said that governments must eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.\r\n\r\nLastly, Guterres called for a tripling of private and public investments in renewable energy to reach $4 trillion annually. Financial institutions have a role to play, he said, directing them to \u0022fully align their entire lending portfolios with the Paris Agreement, by 2024 at the latest,\u0022 and \u0022to end all high-emissions high pollution finance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we act together,\u0022 said Guterres, \u0022the renewable energy transformation can be the peace project of the 21st century.\u0022