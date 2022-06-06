Critics Warn US 'Doomed' After Even NY Dems Fail to Pass Renewables Bill

A major renewable energy bill never got a vote before the New York State Assembly\u0026#039;s session ended early Saturday, leading its supporters and political observers to call out the Democratic speaker and cast doubt on the party\u0026#039;s commitment to climate action on a national scale.\r\n\r\nNoting that it only takes 76 votes to pass a bill in the chamber and 83 members confirmed their support for the Build Public Renewables Act (BPRA), the Public Power NY Coalition on Friday pushed Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-83) to hold a vote before lawmakers left Albany for the year and charged that \u0022failure to do so is unequivocally climate denial.\u0022\r\n\r\nEchoing that message Saturday, Aaron Eisenberg of the Public Power NY Coalition tweeted that given the number of Democrats in the Assembly, \u0022any bill that passes the Senate should pass without fail,\u0022 and specifically blasted Heastie for his lack of leadership on the bill.\r\n\r\nIn a lengthy statement Monday that one critic called a \u0022pack of lies,\u0022 Heastie said that \u0022the final version of the bill—amended two days prior to the scheduled close of our legislative session—had support in our conference, but not enough to move forward at this point.\u0022\r\n\r\nHeastie added that \u0022because of our support for the goals of this bill,\u0022 he has asked some Assembly leaders to convene a hearing on July 28 \u0022to review this subject and get additional public input.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStill, the bill\u0026#039;s future is uncertain. The No North Brooklyn Pipeline Coalition said Saturday that \u0022we are heartbroken, enraged, and terrified\u0022 that state lawmakers failed to pass critical climate measures during this session.\r\n\r\nThe coalition advocated for the BPRA and other climate-related legislation because \u0022we need to transform our energy system and we need to do it now. Delayed action is climate denial in 2022,\u0022 the statement added, also taking aim at Heastie. \u0022Our fight for climate equity and a livable future continues.\u0022\r\n\r\nReporting on the bill for The New Republic last week, journalist Kate Aronoff wrote that \u0022if Democrats can\u0026#039;t pass climate legislation in New York, we\u0026#039;re all doomed.\u0022\r\n\r\nNew York lawmakers in 2019 enacted the Climate and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), establishing the state\u0026#039;s goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.\r\n\r\nThe Public Power NY Coalition argued last week that \u0022the only path to ensuring New York not only meets our CLCPA mandate, but the scale of what is needed to address the climate crisis… is by passing the Build Public Renewables Act.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPassing the CLCPA \u0022was seen as a major achievement—enough to consider climate having been acted upon,\u0022 Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-36), a BPRA co-sponsor and democratic socialist, told Aronoff. Since then, there\u0026#039;s been a lack of urgency in the caucus.\r\n\r\n\u0022What we\u0026#039;re dealing with right now here in Albany,\u0022 Mamdani said, \u0022is a microcosm of a fight within the Democratic Party about how to respond to the climate crisis: What kind of vision is required, and what role does the state have?\u0022\r\n\r\nFellow BPRA co-sponsor Assemblymember Bobby Carroll (D-44) told Aronoff that \u0022if we\u0026#039;re going to meet our climate goals, we need the state to play a large role,\u0022 rather than continuing to \u0022rely solely on a profit-driven model.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Democrat-controlled New York State Senate last Wednesday passed the BPRA, which would enable the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to build, own, and operate renewable projects, and force the state\u0026#039;s public energy provider to phase out its fossil fuel plants by 2030.\r\n\r\nThe bill would further require the NYPA to be the only provider of renewable energy to state-owned properties by 2030 and municipal-owned properties by 2035. It also includes provisions for serving both lower-income customers and power industry workers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDharna Noor last year reported for Earther on how the BPRA could be a model for the rest of the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022That NYPA is publicly owned and operated is important for two reasons. For one, as a state entity, it\u0026#039;s directly governable, unlike investor-owned utilities,\u0022 Noor explained. \u0022Unlike investor-owned utilities, which are required to make money for their shareholders, NYPA also has no profit motive. That would make it easier to ensure that the utility bills of low-income households stay low and that communities see the benefits of an energy transition.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Aronoff detailed last week:\r\n\r\n\r\nUnlike what would happen if renewables were to be built by the state\u0026#039;s investor-owned utilities, the expense wouldn\u0026#039;t be passed down to households via a process known as \u0022ratebasing,\u0022 whereby utilities can raise bills to finance new infrastructure if they get approval from the Public Service Commission. Currently, new power generation infrastructure outside of NYPA is built by independent power producers, whose trade association has been fiercely opposed to BPRA.\r\n\r\nNew NYPA projects, if this bill passes, could include both utility-scale solar generation and offshore wind, transmission lines, electric vehicle chargers, energy storage, and green hydrogen.\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter the Assembly session ended, Aronoff and others noted opposition to the bill by the fossil fuel and solar industries.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJournalists and groups such as local chapters of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Sunrise Movement also highlighted fossil fuel industry donations to Heastie.\r\n\r\nAccording to 1010 WINS:\r\n\r\n\r\nHeastie has received $61,230 from the oil, automotive, and electric utilities industries—all of which oppose the BPRA.\r\n\r\nHe\u0026#039;s only received $250 from environmental policy groups.\r\n\r\nBeyond his own fundraising apparatus, Heastie also controls the Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee, a multimillion-dollar organization that relies on special interests for funding and allows Heastie to dole out cash to favored campaigns. It\u0026#039;s a powerful tool for maintaining his leadership position in the party.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe NYC-DSA\u0026#039;s Ecosocialist Working Group referenced that reporting Monday in a tweet about the group\u0026#039;s call to discuss how to elect lawmakers who take the climate emergency seriously.\r\n\r\n\u0022We built the momentum and popular support to push it through the Senate,\u0022 the working group said of the renewables legislation. \u0022At the last minute, the establishment undemocratically stepped in to stop us. But we proved once and for all why we need to replace climate-denying cowardice with bold climate leadership.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSunrise NYC—which has members joining the Monday night call—is similarly determined.\r\n\r\n\u0022The time is now to rally around the next set of state legislators that are going to win their primaries this summer and then actually pass climate bills all the way,\u0022 the group tweeted. \u0022The energy behind public power was electric, and really shows the strength of this coalition. We\u0026#039;ll keep fighting.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome state lawmakers—including Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-25)—are also dedicated to creating the conditions to pass such bills in New York.\r\n\r\n\u0022Speaker Heastie and other electeds chose fossil fuel industry campaign donations over the health and survival of New York\u0026#039;s children,\u0022 said Brisport. \u0022My former students just graduated middle school, but their bright futures are being traded away—to be replaced by the absolute climate catastrophe we\u0026#039;re headed towards.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe former public school teacher added:\r\n\r\n\r\nNew Yorkers will not stand for this; we will continue to organize and fight for climate justice to protect the future of New York and all of its children.\r\n\r\nClimate devastation is not an accident—it is the known, inherent outcome of capitalism. Our energy comes from private corporations that are legally obligated to prioritize their own profits over the future and survival of New York. This is capitalism functioning exactly as it was designed to, and it is killing us.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe battle for the BPRA in New York comes as Democrats are squandering their opportunity to pass federal climate legislation while controlling not only the White House but also both chambers of Congress—a situation that could soon change due to this fall\u0026#039;s elections.\r\n\r\nAlthough the U.S. House of Representatives last year approved a watered-down Build Back Better package intended to deliver on some of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s climate pledges, the legislation has stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster and a few right-wing Democrats.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith the midterms just months away, election experts such as Charlie Cook warn that congressional \u0022Democrats are likely to lose both their House and Senate majorities,\u0022 based on trends from past cycles and current conditions across the country.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are left wondering whether this will be a bad election for Democrats, very bad, or very, very bad,\u0022 Cook wrote last week. \u0022As they say in the markets, the downside risk for Democrats is grave.\u0022