Sanders Applauds Denton, Texas for Passing 100th Local Resolution Backing Medicare for All

The city council of Denton, Texas passed a resolution Tuesday endorsing federal Medicare for All legislation, the 100th local government to do so as millions across the United face rising insurance premiums, skyrocketing drug costs, and imminent loss of coverage.\r\n\r\nSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who just last week introduced the latest version of his Medicare for All legislation, applauded Denton lawmakers, the progressive advocacy group Public Citizen, and others involved in building support for the nonbinding resolution, which endorses the single-payer bill that Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) unveiled in March 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022A system that treats healthcare like a right, not a commodity, would improve health outcomes for our community.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed over one million American lives and one-third of these deaths have been linked to a lack of health insurance, the need to guarantee healthcare to all as a right through a Medicare for All, single-payer system has never been more apparent,\u0022 Sanders said Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The way we will pass Medicare for All,\u0022 added Sanders, \u0022is by continuing to build a strong grassroots movement that is prepared to take on the big money interests and end the greed of the private health insurance companies and pharmaceutical industry.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also celebrated the resolution\u0026#039;s passage as an illustration of \u0022the growing momentum behind Medicare for All,\u0022 even as the near-term prospects of passage in the House and Senate remain slim.\r\n\r\n\u0022In a grueling pandemic that\u0026#039;s claimed a million lives in our country, and left millions more without health insurance, people in cities big and small understand that healthcare shouldn\u0026#039;t be tied to a job. It should be affordable, accessible, and universal,\u0022 said Jayapal. \u0022I\u0026#039;m thrilled to see Denton\u0026#039;s support for Medicare for All, and will keep fighting to ensure universal healthcare becomes the law of the land.\u0022\r\n\r\nTuesday\u0026#039;s vote made Denton the first municipality in Texas to pass a resolution endorsing Medicare for All, joining dozens of other cities across the country, from St Louis, Missouri to Tucson, Arizona to Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nAlison Maguire, a Denton city councilmember, said Wednesday that \u0022a system that treats healthcare like a right, not a commodity, would improve health outcomes for our community, ease financial burdens on working- and middle-class residents, and cut as much as $23,462,000 from the city of Denton\u0026#039;s annual budget for employee benefits, saving local taxpayers money.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In light of all that,\u0022 Maguire continued, \u0022I wholeheartedly agree that it\u0026#039;s appropriate for the Denton City Council to voice our support for Medicare for All at the Federal level.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDenton, TX is also the 100th municipality to pass the resolution nationwide.\r\n\r\nIt’s crystal clear that the people want Medicare for All.\r\n\r\nWe won’t stop until it becomes a reality.https://t.co/wPmQIFjIXN\r\n— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) May 18, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nDenton\u0026#039;s vote came as healthcare advocates across the country are ramping up pressure on Congress to both expand Medicare and protect the existing program from a privatization scheme launched during the Trump administration and continued—with slight tweaks and a different name—under President Joe Biden.\r\n\r\nUnder the Biden administration\u0026#039;s ACO REACH program, which is set to formally begin in January 2023, the federal government will pay private middlemen—such as firms owned by private equity investors—a fee to cover a specified portion of traditional Medicare patients\u0026#039; care. The middlemen will then be free to pocket the rest as profit and overhead, potentially incentivizing them to skimp on patient spending.\r\n\r\nPhysicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), a group that has been organizing opposition to ACO REACH and its Trump-era predecessor for months, has warned that traditional Medicare beneficiaries will be automatically enrolled into ACO REACH entities without their consent.\r\n\r\n\u0022Once enrolled,\u0022 the group said in February, patients \u0022cannot opt out... unless they change primary care providers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Medicare privatization effort has sparked outrage from dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate and at the local level. Last month, the 4,000-member Arizona Medical Association and the Seattle City Council passed resolutions opposing ACO REACH and the Trump-era Direct Contracting program.\r\n\r\n\u0022Public health advocates across the country see little difference between ACO REACH and the Direct Contracting pilot, since both pilot programs allow third-party private entities to wedge themselves between patients and their healthcare providers and to draw down the Medicare Trust Fund by making huge profits in several ways, including weakening services for Medicare beneficiaries,\u0022 reads the Seattle resolution, which passed unanimously.\r\n\r\n\u0022The city council opposes the privatization of the Medicare system, favors terminating the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) pilot program, and favors closing the door on third party entities in the Medicare system,\u0022 the resolution continues.\r\n\r\nOn May 23, PNHP is hosting a webinar aimed at spotlighting the threat ACO REACH poses to traditional Medicare and pushing the Biden administration to end the program entirely.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way to stop REACH,\u0022 PNHP argued in a Twitter post announcing the event, \u0022is with a committed and sustained grassroots movement.\u0022