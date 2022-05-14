'An Outrage': Sanders Condemns Attack by Israeli Soldiers on Shireen Abu Akleh's Funeral Procession

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday called the attack on the funeral procession of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh that took place earlier in the day \u0022an outrage\u0022 that must be condemnation by the U.S. government as he also called for an investigation into the killing.\r\n\r\nFriday\u0026#039;s attack was described as \u0022horrific\u0022 and \u0022grotesque\u0022 across the world after footage emerged of Israeli Defense Forces and security personnel hitting and otherwise assaulting the pallbearers of Abu Akleh\u0026#039;s coffin and other mourners as they made their way through the streets of occupied East Jerusalem.\r\n\r\n\u0022The attack by Israeli forces against mourners at the funeral of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is an outrage,\u0022 Sanders tweeted Friday afternoon. \u0022The United States must condemn this, and demand an independent investigation into her killing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were among the other U.S. lawmakers who condemned both the attack on mourners and demanded answers about the killing Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American journalist who had covered the Israel-Palestinian conflict for decades.\r\n\r\nTlaib said the attack on the funeral was the work of Israel\u0026#039;s \u0022brutal apartheid government\u0022 while Omar said the incident was \u0022just cruel.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is sickening,\u0022 Tlaib said in a tweet responding to footage of the behavior of the Israeli forces. \u0022Violent racism, enabled by $3.8 billion in unconditional military U.S. funds. For the Israeli apartheid govt, Shireen\u0026#039;s life didn\u0026#039;t matter - and her dehumanization continues after death.\u0022 She further called on the U.S. State Department to \u0022condemn this horror,\u0022 but then asked: \u0022Or does being Palestinian make you less American?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We must have an independent investigation into the killing of renowned Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh,\u0022 said Khanna on Friday. \u0022Once again I extend my deepest condolences to her family and all those mourning her loss.\u0022