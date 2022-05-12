Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Shireen Abu Akleh

Mourners hold posters with Shireen Abu Akleh's image during the funeral procession for the slain Al Jazeera journalist in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on May 12, 2022. (Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Abbas Vows ICC Probe, Says Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Must Not 'Go Unpunished'

The Palestinian leader said that "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities totally responsible" for fatally shooting the Al Jazeera reporter as she covered an army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Brett Wilkins

As the funeral for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh began Thursday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he will turn to the International Criminal Court to seek justice for the Al Jazeera reporter allegedly shot dead by Israeli forces while working on Wednesday.

"They committed the crime and we do not trust them."

Speaking during Abu Akleh's state memorial in Ramallah, Abbas told thousands of mourners gathered at the presidential palace that "Shireen was a voice of truth, a national voice, conveying the suffering of the mothers of martyrs and prisoners, of Jerusalem, and of refugee camps. Abu Akleh was killed conveying the message of the Palestinian people."

Abbas said that "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities totally responsible" for the 51-year-old Palestinian-American reporter's killing, and that "this crime cannot go unpunished."

"They committed the crime and we do not trust them," the Palestinian leader said of the Israelis, adding that he would "turn immediately to the International Criminal Court to prosecute the criminals."

The ICC is already investigating alleged Israeli war crimes, crimes against humanity, and apartheid in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

Abu Akleh—who was wearing a helmet and clearly marked press jacket—was fatally shot in the face by a sniper while covering an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank early Wednesday. Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was shot in the back but is reportedly in stable condition.

Al-Samoudi said three shots were fired at them; the first round missed, the second bullet hit him in the back, and the third shot killed Abu Akleh.

As Al Jazeera condemned the well-known reporter's killing as "blatant murder," Israeli officials swiftly moved to blame Palestinian militants for her death before walking back the claim and saying it was unclear who fired the fatal shot.

According to The Times of Israel:

An initial autopsy of Abu Akleh's body by Palestinian coroners found that it was "not possible" to tell whether she was killed by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire.

Meanwhile, an initial internal IDF probe reportedly found that though she was likely standing near armed terrorists, Israeli troops did not fire at her.

Channel 12 reported that the bullet in question is a 5.56×45 mm NATO round, which is used by both Israeli troops and Palestinian terrorists for weapons, including M16 and M4 assault rifles.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a video Wednesday casting doubt on the IDF's findings and claiming that "documentation of Palestinian gunfire distributed by [the] Israeli military cannot be the gunfire that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh."

The Palestinian Authority is refusing to allow Israeli officials to examine the bullet that killed Abu Akleh and has dismissed Israel's calls for a joint investigation into the slaying.

Defending the Palestinian stance in an interview with Al Jazeera, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who is Palestinian-American, said it was unacceptable for "the same people committing those war crimes to do the investigation."

Officials from the United States, European Union, and various United Nations agencies are among those calling for investigations into Abu Akleh's death. Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on Palestine, said Wednesday that her killing "may constitute a war crime."

Saleh Hijazi, deputy director of Amnesty International's Middle East program, told Vox that Abu Akleh's death fits "a pattern of unlawful killing, and also a pattern of targeting journalists and human rights defenders."

According to the Palestinian Journalism Syndicate, Israeli forces have killed more than 50 Palestinian journalists since 2001. During last year's Operation Guardian of the Walls assault on Gaza, the IDF bombed a media center hosting outlets including Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, and Middle East Eye.

In 2019, a U.N. Human Rights Council commission said it "found reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli snipers shot journalists intentionally, despite seeing that they were clearly marked as such" during the Great March of Return demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border. Two Palestinian journalists, Yaser Murtaja and Ahmed Abu Hussein, were killed by Israeli forces while covering the protests.

Abu Akleh—who was hailed by the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association as "full of grace, kindness, and... gentleness" and "one of the most renowned Palestinian voices in journalism"—is set to be buried Friday in her hometown of Jerusalem.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Medicare for All supporters hold signs during an event on Capitol Hill

'The Realistic, Humane, and Just Choice': Sanders Unveils Medicare for All Act of 2022

"As we speak, there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so," said the Vermont senator. "This is an outrage."

Jake Johnson ·

Shireen Abu Akleh

Abbas Vows ICC Probe, Says Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Must Not 'Go Unpunished'

The Palestinian leader said that "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities totally responsible" for fatally shooting the Al Jazeera reporter as she covered an army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Brett Wilkins ·

Cori Bush

Reproductive Rights Coalition Tells Dems to 'Stop Defending the Filibuster in Our Name'

"While the filibuster has prevented passage of anti-abortion legislation in the past, we are under no illusion that clinging to the filibuster will protect us now."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

WATCH LIVE: Sanders Holds Senate Hearing on Medicare for All

The Vermont senator is also expected to introduce an updated version of his Medicare for All legislation with 14 Senate co-sponsors.

Jake Johnson ·

Swedish and Finnish prime ministers

Russia Threatens 'Retaliatory Steps' as Finland Inches Closer to Joining NATO

Finland's president and prime minister said the historically neutral Nordic country should apply to join the U.S.-led military alliance "without delay."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  3. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  4. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  5. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  6. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
  7. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  8. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  9. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
  10. 'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.