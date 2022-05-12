120+ Groups Call On Social Media Giants to Combat Election Disinformation Ahead of Midterms

A coalition of more than 120 civil rights, pro-democracy, and other public interest groups on Thursday implored social media giants to stem the tide of election disinformation on their platforms ahead of this fall\u0026#039;s fast-approaching midterms.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day that passes without these essential fixes is another day disinformation takes hold and weakens democracies here and abroad.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter to the chief executives of Meta, Twitter, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, TikTok, and Alphabet, the coalition called on the platforms to take a variety of specific steps, including \u0022introducing friction to reduce the spread and amplification of disinformation, consistent enforcement of robust civic integrity policies, and greater transparency into business models that allow disinformation to spread.\u0022\r\n\r\nSignatories to the letter—including the Center for American Progress, Common Cause, Free Press, Lawyers\u0026#039; Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights—warned the Big Tech executives that without bold and swift action, online disinformation will continue \u0022to confuse, intimidate, and harass voters, suppress the right to vote, or otherwise disrupt our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile many social media corporations started to strengthen content moderation and label some falsehoods in the run-up to the 2020 election, the letter notes that \u0022platforms\u0026#039; follow-through on these commitments was inconsistent and insufficient to counter the deluge of disinformation.\u0022\r\n\r\nNot only were these measures inadequate, the letter continues, but \u0022research and investigative reporting revealed that your platforms subsequently backed away from enforcement of your own policies and practices soon after\u0022 the polls closed in November 2020, allowing disinformation and violent content to thrive between Election Day and Inauguration Day.\r\n\r\nToday, election disinformation continues to proliferate on social media, and recent polling shows that more than 40% of Americans still deny that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 contest.\r\n\r\n\u0022The last presidential election, and the lies that continued to flourish in its wake on social media, demonstrated the dire threat that election disinformation poses to our democracy,\u0022 Yosef Getachew, director of Common Cause\u0026#039;s Media and Democracy program, said in a statement. \u0022Social media companies must learn from what was unleashed on their platforms in 2020 and helped foster the lies that led a violent, racist mob to storm the Capitol on January 6.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe United States is approaching its first national election since then-President Donald Trump incited the deadly right-wing coup attempt based on his \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that Biden stole the White House.\r\n\r\n\u0022To protect the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections and the public\u0026#039;s confidence in American democracy,\u0022 the coalition urged social media companies to immediately implement the following measures so that \u0022they are firmly in place\u0022 by November 8:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tIntroduce friction to reduce the distribution of content containing electoral disinformation;\r\n\tFocus on preventing disinformation targeting non-English speaking communities;\r\n\tConsistently enforce civic integrity policies during both election and non-election cycles;\r\n\tPrioritize enforcement to combat the \u0022Big Lie\u0022;\r\n\tConsistently apply civic integrity policies to all live content as a means of combating election disinformation;\r\n\tPrioritize fact-checking of electoral content, including political advertisements and posts from public officials;\r\n\tProvide real-time access of social media data to external researchers and watchdogs; and\r\n\tProvide greater transparency of political advertisements, enforcement practices, and algorithmic models.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Election disinformation targets voters year-round,\u0022 said Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press and director of its Digital Justice and Civil Rights program. \u0022Every day that passes without these essential fixes is another day disinformation takes hold and weakens democracies here and abroad.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Brody, managing attorney for the Digital Justice Initiative at the Lawyers\u0026#039; Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, stressed that \u0022social media companies own this problem because it is their platforms, their algorithms, and their business models that fuel it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democracy,\u0022 he added, \u0022must be prioritized ahead of extra percentage points on a quarterly earnings report.\u0022