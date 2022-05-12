Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A worker cleans broken glass from one of the entrances to the U.S. Capitol the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building on January 6, 2021. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

A worker cleans broken glass from one of the entrances to the U.S. Capitol the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building on January 6, 2021. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

120+ Groups Call On Social Media Giants to Combat Election Disinformation Ahead of Midterms

"The last presidential election, and the lies that continued to flourish in its wake on social media, demonstrated the dire threat that election disinformation poses to our democracy," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil

A coalition of more than 120 civil rights, pro-democracy, and other public interest groups on Thursday implored social media giants to stem the tide of election disinformation on their platforms ahead of this fall's fast-approaching midterms.

"Every day that passes without these essential fixes is another day disinformation takes hold and weakens democracies here and abroad."

In a letter to the chief executives of Meta, Twitter, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, TikTok, and Alphabet, the coalition called on the platforms to take a variety of specific steps, including "introducing friction to reduce the spread and amplification of disinformation, consistent enforcement of robust civic integrity policies, and greater transparency into business models that allow disinformation to spread."

Signatories to the letter—including the Center for American Progress, Common Cause, Free Press, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights—warned the Big Tech executives that without bold and swift action, online disinformation will continue "to confuse, intimidate, and harass voters, suppress the right to vote, or otherwise disrupt our democracy."

While many social media corporations started to strengthen content moderation and label some falsehoods in the run-up to the 2020 election, the letter notes that "platforms' follow-through on these commitments was inconsistent and insufficient to counter the deluge of disinformation."

Not only were these measures inadequate, the letter continues, but "research and investigative reporting revealed that your platforms subsequently backed away from enforcement of your own policies and practices soon after" the polls closed in November 2020, allowing disinformation and violent content to thrive between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Today, election disinformation continues to proliferate on social media, and recent polling shows that more than 40% of Americans still deny that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 contest.

"The last presidential election, and the lies that continued to flourish in its wake on social media, demonstrated the dire threat that election disinformation poses to our democracy," Yosef Getachew, director of Common Cause's Media and Democracy program, said in a statement. "Social media companies must learn from what was unleashed on their platforms in 2020 and helped foster the lies that led a violent, racist mob to storm the Capitol on January 6."

The United States is approaching its first national election since then-President Donald Trump incited the deadly right-wing coup attempt based on his "Big Lie" that Biden stole the White House.

"To protect the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections and the public's confidence in American democracy," the coalition urged social media companies to immediately implement the following measures so that "they are firmly in place" by November 8:

  • Introduce friction to reduce the distribution of content containing electoral disinformation;
  • Focus on preventing disinformation targeting non-English speaking communities;
  • Consistently enforce civic integrity policies during both election and non-election cycles;
  • Prioritize enforcement to combat the "Big Lie";
  • Consistently apply civic integrity policies to all live content as a means of combating election disinformation;
  • Prioritize fact-checking of electoral content, including political advertisements and posts from public officials;
  • Provide real-time access of social media data to external researchers and watchdogs; and
  • Provide greater transparency of political advertisements, enforcement practices, and algorithmic models.

"Election disinformation targets voters year-round," said Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press and director of its Digital Justice and Civil Rights program. "Every day that passes without these essential fixes is another day disinformation takes hold and weakens democracies here and abroad."

David Brody, managing attorney for the Digital Justice Initiative at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, stressed that "social media companies own this problem because it is their platforms, their algorithms, and their business models that fuel it."

"Democracy," he added, "must be prioritized ahead of extra percentage points on a quarterly earnings report."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Striking McDonald's restaurant employees lock arms in an intersection before being arrested, after walking off the job to demand to demand a $15 per hour wage and union rights during nationwide 'Fight for $15 Day of Disruption' protests on November 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

'Big News': Over 1 Million Signatures Gathered to Put $18 Min. Wage on California Ballot

"Raising the minimum wage in the Golden State is a moral imperative," says anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg.

Andrea Germanos ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at an event in Las Vegas

New Warren Bill Would Empower Feds to Crack Down on Corporate Price Gouging

"Corporations have price gouged consumers for extra profits—and gotten away with it—for too long," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jake Johnson ·

A worker cleans broken glass from one of the entrances to the U.S. Capitol the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building on January 6, 2021. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

120+ Groups Call On Social Media Giants to Combat Election Disinformation Ahead of Midterms

"The last presidential election, and the lies that continued to flourish in its wake on social media, demonstrated the dire threat that election disinformation poses to our democracy," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Medicare for All supporters hold signs during an event on Capitol Hill

'The Realistic, Humane, and Just Choice': Sanders Unveils Medicare for All Act of 2022

"As we speak, there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so," said the Vermont senator. "This is an outrage."

Jake Johnson ·

Shireen Abu Akleh

Abbas Vows ICC Probe, Says Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Must Not 'Go Unpunished'

The Palestinian leader said that "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities totally responsible" for fatally shooting the Al Jazeera reporter as she covered an army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  3. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  4. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  5. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  6. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
  7. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  8. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
  9. 'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights
  10. The Dangerous American Game of Helping Kill Russian Generals
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.