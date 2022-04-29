'No Means Testing. Do It for Everyone': Biden Urged to Go Big on Student Debt Cancellation

Progressive lawmakers, advocates, and deeply indebted Americans ramped up their calls Friday for President Joe Biden to cancel all outstanding federal student loan debt amid reports that his administration is considering income limits and other restrictions on eligibility for any potential relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we can bail out banks that destroyed the economy because of their illegal activity, we can cancel all student debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Biden\u0026#039;s advisers are weighing a number of means tests including \u0022an income threshold\u0022 and a provision \u0022limiting forgiveness to undergraduate loans\u0022 with the stated goal of ensuring that the \u0022bulk of the benefits go to lower-to-middle-income borrowers.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters on Thursday, Biden himself said he is \u0022not considering $50,000 debt reduction\u0022—a signal that he remains unwilling to go beyond his initial promise of $10,000 in forgiveness per borrower.\r\n\r\nBut campaigners, led by the Debt Collective, argued that limiting relief to $10,000 and adding means testing to the equation would unnecessarily deny benefits to millions of people across the United States who are being crushed by student debt. Borrowers in the U.S. currently hold over $1.8 trillion combined in student debt, which has increased by 91% over the past decade.\r\n\r\n\u0022For millions of borrowers, many of whom owe six figures, 10k or 50k of relief barely provides a dent in the amount of debt they hold,\u0022 the Debt Collective, the nation\u0026#039;s first debtors\u0026#039; union, writes in a new petition. \u0022For many, it won\u0026#039;t touch a cent of their monthly payments. If Biden were to cancel 10K for all 45 million borrowers—we\u0026#039;d still have a massive student debt crisis on our hands.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Student loan debt is already means-tested by design: the rich have no student debt,\u0022 the petition continues. \u0022And the government\u0026#039;s ongoing issues with their failing relief programs show those don\u0026#039;t work, either. We need to cancel all student loan debt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration has extended a moratorium on student debt repayments and interest four times, with the latest set to expire on August 31—just ahead of the critical November midterms. The moratorium has been in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.\r\n\r\nWhile progressives have welcomed the extensions—particularly given that half of all U.S. student loan borrowers say they would not currently be able to afford a single monthly payment—they\u0026#039;ve argued that merely delaying the moratorium\u0026#039;s eventual end without canceling any debt does nothing to provide lasting relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022Think big or go home. Cancel all of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, Biden told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a private meeting that he is considering unilaterally forgiving at least some student loan debt—comments that advocates cautiously praised while vowing to keep up the pressure.\r\n\r\nBut the White House quickly made clear that Biden is still not yet on board with total student debt cancellation or even $50,000 in forgiveness via executive action, a step top Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have urged him to take.\r\n\r\nDuring a briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden is examining \u0022how to provide additional relief to many Americans who... still have student loans.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked whether any such relief would be means-tested, Psaki replied, \u0022That\u0026#039;s certainly something he would be looking at.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the specific means tests that Biden is reportedly considering would exclude many \u0022nurses, teachers, public defenders, social workers, and anyone who went to grad school,\u0022 Jane Fox, a public defender with the Legal Aid Society, noted, referring specifically to the Journal\u0026#039;s report on the proposed undergrad-only restriction.\r\n\r\n\u0022Oh and then also throw everyone who went to a college that cost more than $10,000 under the bus,\u0022 Fox added.\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, staff director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), argued on Twitter late Thursday that it doesn\u0026#039;t make political sense for Biden to cancel a small portion of student loan debt, as \u0022Republicans will attack forgiving $10,000 in student debt as voraciously as if Biden canceled all student debt while demoralizing tens of millions who will still be drowning in it.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, a group of Republican senators introduced legislation that would bar the president from canceling student loan debt through executive action—inadvertently admitting that Biden has the authority to do so.\r\n\r\n\u0022Think big or go home,\u0022 Gunnels wrote. \u0022Cancel all of it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, echoed Gunnels on Friday, writing, \u0022One person holds the power to cancel student debt for 45 million Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Get it done, President Biden,\u0022 the Washington Democrat added.\r\n\r\nJayapal was among a number of progressive lawmakers who attended a rally near the White House earlier this week in support of total student debt cancellation.\r\n\r\nIn his remarks at the demonstration, Sanders—the chair of the Senate Budget Committee—characterized the student debt issue as \u0022a fight over national priorities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we can bail out banks that destroyed the economy because of their illegal activity,\u0022 Sanders said, \u0022we can cancel all student debt.\u0022