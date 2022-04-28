'We Don't Trust Enbridge': Indigenous Women Push Biden to Block Line 5 Expansion

Indigenous women leaders and more than 200 advocacy organizations sent a letter Wednesday demanding that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers block federal permits for an expansion of Enbridge\u0026#039;s Line 5, a 645-mile-long pipeline that currently transports millions of gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day from Wisconsin to Ontario, Canada.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Army Corps and Biden administration must put people over profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed expansion, Indigenous leaders and environmentalists warn, would route the pipeline through hundreds of waterways and further threaten tribal lands in Wisconsin and Michigan. Over the past 50 years, Line 5 has spilled at least 1.1 million gallons of oil in 29 separate incidents.\r\n\r\n\u0022Both the current Line 5 and the proposed Line 5 expansion threaten to irreversibly damage our drinking water, our ecosystems, and manoomin,\u0022 the new letter reads. \u0022Both the existing and proposed pipelines violate our tribal usufructuary rights. They endanger the Great Lakes\u0026#039; waters and fisheries important to many people. They exacerbate the climate crisis that affects the whole planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nEnbridge\u0026#039;s pipeline has been a source of heated disputes in the state of Michigan in recent months as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attempts to shut Line 5 down, citing the \u0022very real threat of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes.\u0022 Whitmer\u0026#039;s efforts have sparked pushback from Enbridge—headquartered in Calgary—and the Canadian government, as well as Republican lawmakers.\r\n\r\nA state-level court battle over the pipeline is ongoing.\r\n\r\nIn their letter on Wednesday, the Indigenous leaders and advocacy organizations implored the Biden administration to step in and \u0022reject permits for the expansion of Line 5 in northern Wisconsin\u0022:\r\n\r\n\r\nThis plan places massive risk squarely upon the Bad River Tribe and the Red Cliff Tribe against their will. Furthermore, we consider the pipeline construction an act of cultural genocide. Damage to the land and water destroys food and cultural lifeways that are core to our identity and survival. The pipeline would cut through more than 900 waterways upstream of the Bad River Reservation. The U.S. EPA determined that the plan \u0022may result in substantial and unacceptable adverse impacts\u0022 to the Kakagon and Bad River slough complex. This is unacceptable...\r\n\r\nWe don\u0026#039;t trust Enbridge, and with good reason. Just look to the west to see Enbridge\u0026#039;s troubling permit violations during Line 3 construction though northern Minnesota.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2020, during the final months of the Trump administration, the Army Corps approved the final federal permit for Enbridge Line 3 expansion project. Despite massive public pressure, the Biden administration has defended the permits in court.\r\n\r\nThe Army Corps is currently reviewing Enbridge\u0026#039;s application for the expansion of Line 5, which has been operating since 1953.\r\n\r\n\u0022When it comes to extractive industry, the Army Corps has historically chosen not to use every tool at their disposal to ensure meaningful consultation with Tribal Nations occurs and to listen when Tribes say \u0026#039;no,\u0026#039;\u0022 Jaime Arsenault, tribal historic preservation officer with the White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, said in a statement. \u0022We saw a multitude of preventable environmental tragedies occur in Minnesota with the destruction brought by Line 3.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As a result, wild rice, watersheds, traditional lifeways, and the wellbeing of Indigenous communities are still under constant threat,\u0022 Arsenault added. \u0022And so, what will the Army Corps do about that? Right now, the Army Corps has the opportunity to protect waterways, rice, and lands in the destructive pathway of the Line 5 pipeline.\u0022\r\n\r\nJannan Cornstalk, citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, warned that \u0022our very lifeways and cultures hang in the balance as pipelines like Line 5 get rammed through our territories and water.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Army Corps and Biden administration must put people over profits,\u0022 said Cornstalk. \u0022Allowing Line 5 to proceed is cultural genocide. The disturbances go deeper than you are hearing. That water is our relative, and we will do whatever it takes to protect our water.\u0022