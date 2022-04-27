'Huge News' as Congress Tightens Ethics Rules for Federal Judges

Ethics watchdogs on Wednesday welcomed passage of legislation tightening financial disclosure requirements for federal judges as a step toward addressing a widespread crisis that still requires broader reforms.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a crisis of confidence in our federal judiciary.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legislation is the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, which takes on \u0022the alarming lack of transparency in the personal financial holdings of federal judges, and the conflicts—or appearance of conflicts—those holdings can create in the cases those judges are asked to decide,\u0022 as the House Judiciary Democrats put it.\r\n\r\nPassed by a voice vote in the House on Wednesday after clearing the Senate in February, the bipartisan measure now heads to President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s desk.\r\n\r\nThe bill\u0026#039;s advancement comes months after a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that, from 2010 to 2018, 131 judges heard nearly 700 cases in which they or their family had interests, violating federal law.\r\n\r\nAdding to recent concerns about the impartiality of the federal judiciary is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas\u0026#039; failure to recuse himself in cases related to the January 6, 2001 attack on the Capitol in light of his wife\u0026#039;s texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushing for the 2020 election results to be overturned.\r\n\r\nThe measure would amend the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 in two ways. It would establish a searchable online database with judges\u0026#039; financial disclosure forms within 90 days of them being filed.\r\n\r\nIt would additionally extend the federal STOCK Act requirement to cover federal judges, forcing them to file periodic transaction reports for securities transactions over $1,000.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a statement following the vote, Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), one of the lawmakers who introduced the measure, referenced the Journal\u0026#039;s investigation and said the bill would \u0022improve transparency, accountability, and public faith in the ability of our courts to carry out fair, impartial justice.\r\n\r\n\u0022This bill will hold federal judges to the same financial transaction disclosure requirements as members of the legislative and executive branches of government, eliminating an unwarranted double standard,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nThe Project on Government Oversight called the measure\u0026#039;s passage \u0022huge news\u0022 and said it\u0026#039;s \u0022vital legislation that will boost public trust in the judiciary and codify judicial ethics.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said the passage was \u0022a great start for judicial ethics reform.\u0022 However, the group added, \u0022it\u0026#039;s not enough on its own.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking to a House panel Wednesday, CREW senior vice president and chief counsel Donald Sherman told lawmakers that \u0022there is a crisis of confidence in our federal judiciary,\u0022 one that \u0022is the result of a number of overlapping failures, but chief among them is the judiciary\u0026#039;s apparent inability to abide by the rules of ethical conduct their high office requires.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne step to address the ethics problem is \u0022banning judges and their families from buying and owning individual stocks,\u0022 said Sherman, calling it \u0022the simplest way to address the financial conflicts that are undermining our judicial system.\u0022