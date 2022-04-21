Unions Say Amazon Should Return New York Taxpayer Money Over Anti-Worker Conduct

Unions representing more than two million workers on Thursday urged New York\u0026#039;s attorney general to investigate Amazon\u0026#039;s eligibility for a tax incentive program that is contingent upon the company\u0026#039;s adherence to labor laws, while demanding that the tech titan pay back $400 million in credits for allegedly violating those laws.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every way you can think of the typical union busting stuff—they\u0026#039;ve been doing it all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Generally speaking, in terms of breaking labor law, they\u0026#039;re doing it all the time,\u0022 Justine Medina, an organizer with the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) at JFK8, the warehouse where workers voted to unionize on April 1, said of Amazon in an interview with The Lever.\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re calling the cops on labor organizers, including their own workers,\u0022 she added. \u0022Amazon is removing our literature, taking it down, throwing it away. They\u0026#039;re interfering with our co-workers\u0026#039; ability to talk about the union drive. Every way you can think of the typical union busting stuff—they\u0026#039;ve been doing it all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James written on behalf of ALU, American Federation of Teachers, and New York State United Teachers, ALU attorney Seth Goldstein accuses Amazon of violating the Excelsior Jobs Program—an initiative to encourage technology capitalism in the Empire State—making the online retail giant ineligible for the program\u0026#039;s tax incentives.\r\n\r\n\u0022The program offers tax credits to businesses who \u0026#039;promote business expansion in New York state and increase jobs in the new economy,\u0026#039;\u0022 Goldstein writes. \u0022New York taxpayers are protected by ensuring that only businesses that comply with the program and create the promised jobs and investments will enjoy the available tax credits.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmazon is currently receiving tax credits under the program for investing and creating jobs in Staten Island, where it operates several facilities including a warehouse and fulfillment center. Under the program\u0026#039;s eligibility criteria, Amazon was required to certify under penalty of perjury that it is in \u0022substantial compliance\u0022 with all worker protection and environmental laws and regulations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter notes:\r\n\r\n\r\nAs has been well publicized, Amazon is alleged to have committed flagrant unfair labor practices during the recent National Labor Relations Board representation election for workers at JFK8 and LDJ5 in Staten Island. On March 17, 2022, the NLRB sought an injunction in U.S. district court seeking the immediate reinstatement of a worker-organizer, Gerald Bryson, who the NLRB concluded was illegally terminated by Amazon for workplace organizing.\r\n\r\nMost recently on April 18, 2022, an administrative law judge determined that Amazon violated the National Labor Relations Act by unfairly terminating Gerald Bryson for unlawfully protesting unsafe working conditions.\r\n\r\n\r\nGoldstein\u0026#039;s letter further notes the more than 40 Unfair Labor Practices charges pending before the NLRB regarding Amazon\u0026#039;s treatment of workers in Staten Island over the last two years, as well as James\u0026#039; investigation into the company\u0026#039;s alleged \u0022unsafe working conditions during the pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazon appears to have engaged in a campaign to deny workers the rights afforded by the National Labor Relations Act and has been found to have retaliated against at least one union organizer for exercising those rights,\u0022 the letter concludes. \u0022Amazon has violated the Excelsior Jobs Program\u0026#039;s requirements regarding worker protections, and thus, we request that you investigate Amazon\u0026#039;s eligibility for tax credits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter comes amid reports that Amazon is accelerating its union-busting efforts in the wake of the historic JFK8 unionization and the organizing fight by LDJ5 workers. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is scheduled to visit Staten Island this weekend to congratulate and stand in solidarity with Amazon workers.\r\n\r\nNew York State Assembly Member Ron T. Kim (D-40) told The Lever that he plans \u0022to introduce new legislation to not just end but also claw back all tax breaks and credits for any company under the Excelsior Jobs Program engaged in violation of worker and environmental protection laws.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we do not stop subsidizing Amazon\u0026#039;s warehouses,\u0022 he argued, \u0022New York state becomes complicit in subsidizing union-busting practices with taxpayer money.\u0022