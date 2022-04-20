Mexican Lawmakers Approve Bill to Nationalize Lithium

Mexican lawmakers this week passed legislation to nationalize lithium, a mineral needed to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other devices.\r\n\r\nMexico\u0026#039;s Senate approved the mining reform bill by a margin of 87 to 20, with 16 abstentions, on Tuesday, one day after it was advanced by the country\u0026#039;s lower house of Congress.\r\n\r\nThe bill recognizes lithium reserves as federal property and gives democratically accountable lawmakers rather than profit-maximizing multinational corporations control over a resource that has been dubbed \u0022white gold\u0022 and \u0022the new oil.\u0022 President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who also goes by the nickname AMLO, is expected to sign it into law as soon as this week.\r\n\r\nPaweł Wargan of Progressive International celebrated the bill\u0026#039;s passage by Mexico\u0026#039;s Chamber of Deputies, asserting that \u0022the arteries of imperial extraction are being severed before our eyes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Lithium belongs to Mexicans, not to transnational corporations,\u0022 lawmaker Hamlet Amalguer said, according to Telesur, which reported that \u0022150,000 hectares of land were granted to private companies for exploiting this metal during President Enrique Peña-Nieto\u0026#039;s administration (2012-2018).\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bill provides for the creation of a state-run enterprise that will maintain exclusive rights over lithium mining.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Associated Press, \u0022Only one lithium mine in Mexico, operated by a Chinese firm, is anywhere close to starting production. It was not clear if that mine in northern Mexico would be taken over by the government.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Bloomberg reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nAt his morning press conference Tuesday, AMLO said Mexico\u0026nbsp;will review existing contracts\u0026nbsp;for the extraction of lithium, which has grown increasingly important as a component in rechargeable batteries including for electric cars. Mexico has yet to produce lithium commercially, but previous governments granted permits, including to Bacanora Lithium Plc, which was later bought by China\u0026#039;s Ganfeng Lithium Co.\r\n\r\n\r\nLópez Obrador sought the measure on lithium mining after a broader proposal by his center-left Morena party to increase government control of the nation\u0026#039;s electricity system failed\u0026nbsp;Sunday to garner the two-thirds majority needed for constitutional changes.\r\n\r\nThe president described the right-wing opposition\u0026#039;s refusal to support his initiative to overhaul the country\u0026#039;s power system as \u0022an act of treason against Mexico committed by a group of legislators who, instead of defending the interests of the people... became outright defenders of foreign companies.\u0022\r\n\r\nAMLO has long championed resource sovereignty, but it remains unclear if his effort to take advantage of Mexico\u0026#039;s abundance of lithium—instrumental to green energy storage, a crucial component of global decarbonization efforts—will include significant exemptions.\r\n\r\nAlthough most of the planet\u0026#039;s lithium is located in Bolivia, Argentina, and Chile, the United Kingdom-based Bacanora Lithium Plc identified the world\u0026#039;s largest lithium deposit in Mexico\u0026#039;s northern Sonora state in 2018, uncovering more than 243 million tons of the key metal.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nChina\u0026#039;s Ganfeng Lithium Co., which supplies Tesla with the mineral for its electric vehicle batteries, quickly purchased all mining concessions held by Bacanora.\r\n\r\nWhen López Obrador\u0026#039;s nationalization plans were made public in October, \u0022the government scrambled to assure firms with active lithium mining permits in Mexico that they would be exempt from any new legislation,\u0022 Al Jazeera reported\u0026nbsp;last year.\u0026nbsp;\u0022That, in turn, was interpreted to apply to Ganfeng, because construction had started on the Bacanora Sonora Lithium deposit in February.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn December, \u0022Mexican regulators made good on that theoretical grandfather clause and without fanfare gave the green light to Ganfeng\u0026#039;s takeover of Bacanora\u0026#039;s Sonora lithium mining concessions,\u0022 the news outlet noted. \u0022The official exemption illustrates that AMLO\u0026#039;s government is willing to concede some of Mexico\u0026#039;s natural resources to a foreign economic power. It also reveals what analysts see as a vector of tension between AMLO\u0026#039;s quest for Mexican strategic mineral sovereignty and the much larger geopolitical race surrounding lithium.\u0022