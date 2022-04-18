Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A flight attendant on a Delta Airlines flight

Flight attendants hand out refreshments to a packed Delta Airlines flight traveling from Ronald Regan National Airport to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Right-Wing Judge Kills CDC Mask Mandate for Travel

"No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy," said one critic. "Our system is badly broken."

Kenny Stancil

A federal judge on Monday struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation, which has required one to wear a protective face covering while waiting for and traveling on planes, trains, and buses.

"There should be a mandatory course in public health in our nation's law schools."

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, appointed by former President Donald Trump to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, declared the public health order unlawful, writing that it exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and violates the procedures for agency rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act.

"There should be a mandatory course in public health in our nation's law schools," said Dr. Peter Hotez, part of the team behind a patent-free Covid-19 vaccine.

"Try explaining to your friends in other liberal democracies that a single unelected, life-tenured, 35-year-old judge just abolished the air travel mask mandate for the entire country," tweeted journalist Mark Joseph Stern. "No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy. Our system is badly broken."

It remains unclear how quickly Mizelle's ruling will take effect at airports, train stations, and bus depots nationwide or if the Department of Justice will attempt to appeal her decision, which stems from a lawsuit brought by the conservative group Health Freedom Defense Fund and a pair of Florida residents.

"A Trump-appointed judge is obstructing our pandemic response and putting the most vulnerable at risk," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tweeted. "Republicans already are blocking Covid relief, and now Trump's failed legacy is risking the well-being of seniors, the immunocompromised, and people with disabilities."

Laurie Garrett, author of The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance, wrote on social media that "unless the U.S. Supreme Court reverses this, virus prevention is in free fall." The high court ruled 6-3 to void the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for large private employers at the height of the Omicron surge in January.

Related Content

Covid death

Drop in Life Expectancy 'Speaks Volumes' About How US Handled Covid: Expert

Jessica Corbett

Just last week, the CDC had extended its now-vacated mask mandate for public transportation through May 3, pointing to the rising number of coronavirus infections driven by BA.2, an ultra-contagious Omicron subvariant.

Before the measure was invalidated by a lone right-wing judge, a progressive coalition called the People's CDC urged the nation's leading public health authority, the Transportation Security Administration, and the White House to "prioritize the health of the people over the preferences of corporate executives, and extend the federal mask mandate for public transportation beyond May 3."

"Although we welcome the CDC's recent announcement to extend the mandate for two weeks, we strongly recommend that the mandate stays in place for longer, until there is a sustained period of low Covid transmission," said the group, which includes scientists, healthcare workers, and public health practitioners. "While the pandemic is ongoing and Covid continues to pose a threat, mask mandates are an essential policy that helps keep society open and accessible to everyone."

The coalition continued:

Millions of Americans, including people of color, people with low incomes, and people with disabilities or who are immunocompromised, rely on public transportation as their only way to get to work, or access healthcare and other essential services. At a time when Covid rates are increasing or remain high in many places, dropping the mask mandate for public transportation will further shift the burden of risk to the communities who are already most impacted by Covid. People should not have to face the impossible choice between accessing the services they need to survive, or risk contracting a virus that can cause serious illness.

High-quality masks such as N95, KN95, and KF94, when worn correctly, are very effective at preventing Covid transmission in enclosed environments such as buses, trains, and airplanes. While high-quality masks offer some protection to individual wearers, universal masking is the most effective way to protect everyone from infection, including those at higher-risk, transit workers, and children too young to be vaccinated.

The majority of Americans support masking, and as Covid rates rise around the country due to the BA.2 Omicron variant, it is critical that decision-makers renew or reinstate mask mandates, and ensure that high-quality masks are made free and accessible to all.

Covid-19 killed more than 3,100 people in the U.S. last week. The nation's official Covid-19 death toll is approaching one million—nearly one-sixth of the world's 6.2 million deaths and counting from the disease. Epidemiologists estimate that the pandemic has contributed to upwards of 20 million excess deaths overall.

This piece has been updated with comment from Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Progressives Say Climate Inaction, Student Debt Explain Biden's Drop in Support Among Young Voters

One observer suggested there is "a decent amount of young people not all that pleased to see the administration sucking up to fossil fuel executives as the Earth rapidly loses its capacities to maintain life."

Julia Conley ·

Powerlines extend toward the horizon as the sun sets in the west. (Photo Matt Wiebe/Flickr/cc)

Report Details How Community Utilities Can Usher In Green Energy Transition

"We have a powerful tool to accelerate the energy transition in a way that builds community wealth and energy justice in our communities: publicly and cooperatively owned utilities."

Brett Wilkins ·

XR

'No Wars, No Warming': Extinction Rebellion Marches on NYC

Organizers planned the event to "demand that our tax money stop fossil-fueling endless war, and start funding healthcare, green jobs and infrastructure, other climate adaptation measures, and housing."

Jessica Corbett ·

A flight attendant on a Delta Airlines flight

Right-Wing Judge Kills CDC Mask Mandate for Travel

"No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy," said one critic. "Our system is badly broken."

Kenny Stancil ·

Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

Starbucks Workers Urge Congress to Grill CEO Howard Schultz on Union-Busting

"Starbucks has conducted an unprecedented, aggressive anti-union campaign of harassment, captive audience meetings, and illegal firings," reads a new letter signed by 24 Starbucks workers.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The Outrageous—and Largely Hidden—$5.9 Trillion Annual Subsidy to the Fossil Fuel Industry That Is Killing Us
  2. Chomsky on Global Response to Biden Calling Putin a War Criminal: 'Takes One to Know One'
  3. Denied Bail, Scientist Emma Smart Goes on Hunger Strike After Arrest at Climate Protest
  4. 'We're Suing,' Says ACLU as Kentucky GOP Enacts Draconian Abortion Ban
  5. 'Stain on Democracy': Tax Day Study Shows US Billionaires Now Own $4.7 Trillion
  6. The US Supreme Court Has a Very Serious Clarence Thomas Problem
  7. 'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map
  8. Many Dollar Store Discounts Packed With Toxic Chemicals: Report
  9. Civil Rights Groups Demand Justice for Unarmed Black Man Killed by Michigan Cop
  10. Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.