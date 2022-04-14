Groups Force Policing Reforms to Settle Attack on Protesters Outside Trump White House

In what one rights advocate called \u0022a win for the ongoing resistance\u0022 against police brutality, the U.S. Department of Justice and the ACLU of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday announed a partial settlement that will require law enforcement officers to significantly reform the tactics they use to disperse crowds.\r\n\r\n\u0022It sounded like bombs were exploding, and the scene quickly resembled a war zone.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe settlement was reached in a case brought by the ACLU on behalf of Black Lives Matter organizers and individual protesters who faced a militarized police response to their racial justice demonstration on June 1, 2020 in Lafayette Square in the nation\u0026#039;s capital.\r\n\r\nThe Trump administration reportedly ordered the clearing of the square so former President Donald Trump could walk to St. John\u0026#039;s Church to have his picture taken with a Bible amid a nationwide uprising over racial justice, and law enforcement agents used flash-band grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.\r\n\r\n\u0022The use of tear gas and rubber bullets will never be enough to silence our voices or diminish our duty to demand an end to police violence against Black communities,\u0022 said April Goggans, a leader of Black Lives Matter D.C., after the settlement and new policies were announced Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today marks a win for the ongoing resistance against all attempts to subvert dissent,\u0022 Goggans added. \u0022These attempts to disrupt the ability to organize for an end to the recurring trauma caused to Black communities by police attacks will not go unchallenged.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the ACLU, under the settlement, the U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service will be:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tBarred from revoking demonstration permits absent \u0022clear and present danger to the public safety\u0022;\r\n\tRequired to enable the safe exit of demonstrators if a protest is being dispersed;\r\n\tRequired to provide audible warnings before dispersing a crowd;\r\n\tRequired to wear clearly visible identification;\r\n\tProhibited from displaying gas masks and shields at protests, unless approved by a high-ranking officer; and\r\n\tBarred from \u0022guilt-by-association policing\u0022 with new guidelines making clear that \u0022uses of force and dispersals are not normally justified by the unlawful conduct of some individuals in a crowd.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nAuthorities will be required to enact the changes within 30 days.\r\n\r\n\u0022These changes to agency policies for protest responses will strengthen our commitment to protecting and respecting constitutionally protected rights,\u0022 said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.\r\n\r\nProtesters who faced the violent clearing of Lafayette Square two years ago reported that police fired rubber bullets directly at them, pushed them down with their shields, and released tear gas in the middle of the crowd. The use of tear gas caused vomiting in some of the participants.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It sounded like bombs were exploding, and the scene quickly resembled a war zone,\u0022 plaintiff Radiya Buchanan said in a statement Wednesday. \u0022People were running over each other, looking for anything to pour into their eyes to stop the burning all while trying to dodge flares and gas canisters.\u0022\r\n\r\nKaitlin Banner, deputy legal director for the Washington Lawyers\u0026#039; Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, noted that the protesters in Lafayette Square were gathering to condemn police violence when they themselves \u0022were attacked by federal and local police with batons and tear gas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This country has a history of responding to racial justice protests with violent and abusive policing,\u0022 said Banner. \u0022This settlement is an important step towards protecting future protests from police attacks like the one on June 1.\u0022