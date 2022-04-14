Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Lafayette Park protest

Racial justice protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020. (Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Groups Force Policing Reforms to Settle Attack on Protesters Outside Trump White House

"The use of tear gas and rubber bullets will never be enough to silence our voices or diminish our duty to demand an end to police violence against Black communities," said one organizer.

Julia Conley

In what one rights advocate called "a win for the ongoing resistance" against police brutality, the U.S. Department of Justice and the ACLU of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday announed a partial settlement that will require law enforcement officers to significantly reform the tactics they use to disperse crowds.

"It sounded like bombs were exploding, and the scene quickly resembled a war zone."

The settlement was reached in a case brought by the ACLU on behalf of Black Lives Matter organizers and individual protesters who faced a militarized police response to their racial justice demonstration on June 1, 2020 in Lafayette Square in the nation's capital.

The Trump administration reportedly ordered the clearing of the square so former President Donald Trump could walk to St. John's Church to have his picture taken with a Bible amid a nationwide uprising over racial justice, and law enforcement agents used flash-band grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

"The use of tear gas and rubber bullets will never be enough to silence our voices or diminish our duty to demand an end to police violence against Black communities," said April Goggans, a leader of Black Lives Matter D.C., after the settlement and new policies were announced Wednesday.

"Today marks a win for the ongoing resistance against all attempts to subvert dissent," Goggans added. "These attempts to disrupt the ability to organize for an end to the recurring trauma caused to Black communities by police attacks will not go unchallenged."

According to the ACLU, under the settlement, the U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service will be:

  • Barred from revoking demonstration permits absent "clear and present danger to the public safety";
  • Required to enable the safe exit of demonstrators if a protest is being dispersed;
  • Required to provide audible warnings before dispersing a crowd;
  • Required to wear clearly visible identification;
  • Prohibited from displaying gas masks and shields at protests, unless approved by a high-ranking officer; and
  • Barred from "guilt-by-association policing" with new guidelines making clear that "uses of force and dispersals are not normally justified by the unlawful conduct of some individuals in a crowd."

Authorities will be required to enact the changes within 30 days.

"These changes to agency policies for protest responses will strengthen our commitment to protecting and respecting constitutionally protected rights," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Protesters who faced the violent clearing of Lafayette Square two years ago reported that police fired rubber bullets directly at them, pushed them down with their shields, and released tear gas in the middle of the crowd. The use of tear gas caused vomiting in some of the participants.

"It sounded like bombs were exploding, and the scene quickly resembled a war zone," plaintiff Radiya Buchanan said in a statement Wednesday. "People were running over each other, looking for anything to pour into their eyes to stop the burning all while trying to dodge flares and gas canisters."

Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director for the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, noted that the protesters in Lafayette Square were gathering to condemn police violence when they themselves "were attacked by federal and local police with batons and tear gas."

"This country has a history of responding to racial justice protests with violent and abusive policing," said Banner. "This settlement is an important step towards protecting future protests from police attacks like the one on June 1."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Activist at climate action rally

Bank of America Accused of Using 'Accounting Tricks as Real Climate Action'

Contrary to the bank's claim of climate leadership, its pledge to reduce emissions intensity is fully compatible with a "massive expansion of fossil fuels," said one campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Brussels

Don't Use Russia's War on Ukraine to Expand Fossil Fuels, Green Groups Tell US and EU

"Any expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the United States and Europe will rob us of our last chance to avert climate chaos, and continue the decades of harm done to frontline communities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Ilhan Omar at a press conference.

Omar: US 'Hypocrisy' on ICC Hamstrings Justice for Putin's War Crimes

"If we oppose investigations into countries, like our own, that haven't joined the ICC, how can we support an investigation into Russia, another country that hasn't joined the court?"

Brett Wilkins ·

Lafayette Park protest

Groups Force Policing Reforms to Settle Attack on Protesters Outside Trump White House

"The use of tear gas and rubber bullets will never be enough to silence our voices or diminish our duty to demand an end to police violence against Black communities," said one organizer.

Julia Conley ·

Migrants arrive at a port in Dover, England on April 14, 2022, the day the U.K. government announced it will process people seeking asylum in Britain more than 4,000 miles away in Rwanda.

UK Plan to Fly Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda Condemned as 'Dangerous' and 'Inhumane'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to deport asylum-seekers to another country thousands of miles away will "only lead to more human suffering, chaos, and at huge expense to the U.K.," said one refugee advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.