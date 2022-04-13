Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

An F-15E Strike Eagle of the United States Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, take off from RAF Coningsby in Linolnshire, supported by UK ground crews as part of a training exercise, using what USAF calls Agile Combat Employment concepts. (Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

An F-15E Strike Eagle of the United States Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, take off from RAF Coningsby in Linolnshire, supported by UK ground crews as part of a training exercise, using what USAF calls Agile Combat Employment concepts. (Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Campaigners Warn Against Bringing Back US Nukes to UK Soil

The return of American nuclear weapons, said one critic, "will increase global tensions and put Britain on the front line in a NATO/Russia war."

Andrea Germanos

Disarmament campaigners warned Wednesday of "a further undermining of prospects for global peace" following reports suggesting an air force base in the U.K. is once again going to be storing U.S. nuclear weapons.

The development, said Kate Hudson, general secretary of the London-based Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, would again make Britain "a forward nuclear base for the U.S. in Europe."

Hudson's remark came after Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists' Nuclear Information Project, spotted a detail in the Biden administration's latest funding request for the Pentagon regarding upgrades at nuclear weapons storage locations.

Kristensen wrote in a blog post Monday that while "previous budget documents listed 'special weapons' storage sites in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey as receiving upgrades under a 13-year NATO investment program," the budget request for 2023 now includes the U.K. as well.

The specific site in question, he wrote, is believed to be the U.S. Air Base at RAF Lakenheath in southeast England, where the U.S. stored nuclear gravity bombs in dozens of underground vaults until 2008.

Lakenheath, Kristensen noted, "was not on the list of 'active sites' in the 2016 contract for the upgrade of the nuclear weapons storage site in Europe. The budget documents indicate the base has since been added to the list."

The U.K. addition, he wrote, "signals a change in the nuclear status of RAF Lakenheath," though "it is unclear if nuclear weapons have been returned to the base yet or NATO is upgrading the base to be capable of receiving nuclear weapons in the future if necessary."

"In recent years there have been rumors about nuclear exercises at the base," Kristensen wrote. He added:

The nuclear upgrade comes as RAF Lakenheath is preparing to become the first U.S. Air Force base in Europe equipped with the nuclear-capable F-35A Lightning. The first of the fifth-generation fighter-bombers arrived in December 2021. A total of 24 F-35As will form the 495th Fighter Squadron of the 48th Fighter Wing at the base.

CND's Hudson noted that her group campaigned against the "110 US/NATO free-fall B61 nuclear bombs" that had been hosted for five decades at Lakenheath up until 14 years ago and said the apparent return of atomic weaponry "will increase global tensions and put Britain on the front line in a NATO/Russia war."

"The U.S. is the only country to locate its nuclear weapons outside its own borders," said Hudson, "and this major increase in NATO's capacity to wage nuclear war in Europe is dangerously destabilizing."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer

'Keep Fighting': Schumer 'Making Progress' on Canceling Student Debt

"Write, call, email," urged the Democratic leader, who said President Joe Biden is "more open" to the proposal than ever before.

Julia Conley ·

Bill Gates, billionaire, speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images/The New York Times)

Secret IRS Files Reveal Super-Low Tax Rates of Super-Wealthy Americans

"It's time to tax billionaires," said one advocacy group. "This interactive look at how the ultra-rich manage to pay less taxes than regular folks is all the proof you should need."

Kenny Stancil ·

An F-15E Strike Eagle of the United States Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, take off from RAF Coningsby in Linolnshire, supported by UK ground crews as part of a training exercise, using what USAF calls Agile Combat Employment concepts. (Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Campaigners Warn Against Bringing Back US Nukes to UK Soil

The return of American nuclear weapons, said one critic, "will increase global tensions and put Britain on the front line in a NATO/Russia war."

Andrea Germanos ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a hearing

Warren, Chu Say IRS Must 'Take On Wealthy Tax Cheats' and Stop Targeting the Poor

"The most vulnerable taxpayers should not shoulder the burden of insufficient IRS enforcement funding," Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Judy Chu write in a new letter.

Jake Johnson ·

Lula

Brazil's Lula Vows to End Illegal Mining on Indigenous Lands

"Everything this government has decreed against Indigenous peoples must be repealed immediately," the leftist presidential candidate said in a swipe at far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.