Campaigners Warn Against Bringing Back US Nukes to UK Soil

Disarmament campaigners warned Wednesday of \u0022a further undermining of prospects for global peace\u0022 following reports suggesting an air force base in the U.K. is once again going to be storing U.S. nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\nThe development, said Kate Hudson, general secretary of the London-based Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, would again make Britain \u0022a forward nuclear base for the U.S. in Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\nHudson\u0026#039;s remark came after Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists\u0026#039; Nuclear Information Project, spotted a detail in the Biden administration\u0026#039;s latest funding request for the Pentagon regarding upgrades at nuclear weapons storage locations.\r\n\r\nKristensen wrote in a blog post Monday that while \u0022previous budget documents listed \u0026#039;special weapons\u0026#039; storage sites in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey as receiving upgrades under a 13-year NATO investment program,\u0022 the budget request for 2023 now includes the U.K. as well.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe specific site in question, he wrote, is believed to be the U.S. Air Base at RAF Lakenheath in southeast England, where the U.S. stored nuclear gravity bombs in dozens of underground vaults until 2008.\r\n\r\nLakenheath, Kristensen noted, \u0022was not on the list of \u0026#039;active sites\u0026#039; in the 2016 contract for the upgrade of the nuclear weapons storage site in Europe. The budget documents indicate the base has since been added to the list.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.K. addition, he wrote, \u0022signals a change in the nuclear status of RAF Lakenheath,\u0022 though \u0022it is unclear if nuclear weapons have been returned to the base yet or NATO is upgrading the base to be capable of receiving nuclear weapons in the future if necessary.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In recent years there have been rumors about nuclear exercises at the base,\u0022 Kristensen wrote. He added:\r\n\r\nThe nuclear upgrade comes as RAF Lakenheath is preparing to become the first U.S. Air Force base in Europe equipped with the nuclear-capable F-35A Lightning. The first of the fifth-generation fighter-bombers arrived in December 2021. A total of 24 F-35As will form the 495th Fighter Squadron of the 48th Fighter Wing at the base.\r\n\r\nCND\u0026#039;s Hudson noted that her group campaigned against the \u0022110 US/NATO free-fall B61 nuclear bombs\u0022 that had been hosted for five decades at Lakenheath up until 14 years ago and said the apparent return of atomic weaponry \u0022will increase global tensions and put Britain on the front line in a NATO/Russia war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. is the only country to locate its nuclear weapons outside its own borders,\u0022 said Hudson, \u0022and this major increase in NATO\u0026#039;s capacity to wage nuclear war in Europe is dangerously destabilizing.\u0022