Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Abortion rights protest

Pro-choice demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 2021. (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Under Pressure, Texas DA Drops Murder Charge Against Woman in Abortion Case

"No case in Texas has ever permitted the use of the state's murder law to address abortion or pregnancy loss," said one advocacy group.

Julia Conley

The district attorney of Starr County, Texas on Sunday said he would drop a murder charge against Lizelle Herrera, a woman who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

"In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," said District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez in a statement, adding that her case was "not a criminal matter."

Herrera's arrest sparked national outrage on Saturday after she was held on $500,000 bond in a jail in Rio Grande City. Frontera Fund, which raises funds for people in southern Texas to obtain abortion care, spoke out against Herrera's arrest on social media and joined South Texans for Reproductive Justice in leading a rally outside the jail.

The groups were credited with pressuring the district attorney to drop the charges.

It was unclear which state law Herrera was accused of breaking, and whether she was accused of helping another person self-manage an abortion or of ending her own pregnancy.

Herrera's arrest came seven months after S.B. 8 went into effect in the state. The forced-pregnancy law bans abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy and deputizes members of the public, who can sue anyone who "aids or abets" someone in obtaining an abortion—but not someone who has an abortion.

"We should not be living in a country where people who get pregnant are afraid to go for help at a hospital, because somebody there will turn them in or might turn them in, and it will result in arrest."

Since Herrera had criminal charges filed against her instead of a lawsuit, it's unlikely that S.B. 8 applied in this case.

"No case in Texas has ever permitted the use of the state's murder law to address abortion or pregnancy loss," said National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW) on Saturday as news of Herrera's case spread. The group called her arrest "unconstitutional."

Steve Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, told the Washington Post Saturday that the prosecutors who filed the murder charge either "forgot" that women who terminate a pregnancy are exempted from the Texas murder statute "or they have some other theory for why this could apply."

Regardless of what reasoning a grand jury used when it indicted Herrera on March 30, after a hospital reported the alleged self-induced abortion to the police, said New Republic journalist Melissa Gira Grant, "the real issue is all laws penalizing and criminalizing abortion contribute to stigma and people being arrested for pregnancy outcomes—even when the law doesn’t allow for it."

NAPW warned that healthcare workers' apparent decision to report the self-induced abortion could "frighten people away from hospitals when they need them [and] from speaking honestly to their doctors when they need them."

"We should not be living in a country where people who get pregnant are afraid to go for help at a hospital, because somebody there will turn them in or might turn them in, and it will result in arrest," Lynn Paltrow, executive director of NAPW, told Texas Public Radio on Sunday. "This is a disaster not only for any hope of equality, but also for public health."

Ramirez said he would file a motion to drop the murder charge on Monday; the local sheriff's office office told the New York Times that more details about Herrera's case would also be shared with the news media on Monday. The case has alarmed reproductive rights advocates who are fighting forced-pregnancy bills in red states across the country and who fear that Roe v. Wade will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority this year.

"I think what this case really is, is an ominous portent of what things are going to look like on the ground in states that have aggressive abortion restrictions," Vladeck told Texas Public Radio.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Abortion rights protest

Under Pressure, Texas DA Drops Murder Charge Against Woman in Abortion Case

"No case in Texas has ever permitted the use of the state's murder law to address abortion or pregnancy loss," said one advocacy group.

Julia Conley ·

Biden signing ceremony

Public Health Experts Raise Alarm Amid Capitol Hill Covid-19 Outbreak

The federal government's messaging on Covid-19 community levels may be giving the public a false sense of confidence, one doctor cautioned, calling for public masking when cases are surging.

Julia Conley ·

Coal Baron Blockade protest

West Virginians Lead Blockade of Coal Plant That Made Manchin Rich

"This is what the fight for a habitable planet looks like in real time."

Julia Conley ·

Kramatorsk train station following Russian attack

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of 'Another War Crime' After Train Station Bombing

"Attempts to hide Russia's responsibility for this and other crimes using disinformation and media manipulations are unacceptable," said the European Union.

Julia Conley ·

Don Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. Pushed Meadows to Overturn Election as Votes Were Counted, Texts Show

"This is as explicit as it gets," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.