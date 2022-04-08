4,500 Unionized Nurses Vote to Authorize Strike at California Hospitals

More than 4,500 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children\u0026#039;s Health in Northern California voted on Friday to authorize a strike, capping off dozens of negotiating sessions that have stretched on for 13 weeks, including this past week when the healthcare workers completed their jobs without any contract in place.\r\n\r\nThe nurses\u0026#039; union, the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA) said that out of its 5,000 members, 93% voted in favor of going on strike to combat management\u0026#039;s insistence that nurses work with inadequate resources and staff support, all while being forced to pick up extra shifts and having their benefits cut.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have been working extra shifts and powering through exhausting conditions because our patients and our colleagues need us. We need the hospitals\u0026#039; executives to show up for us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What message does it send when Stanford and Packard hospitals have hundreds of millions on hand from federal pandemic relief, and nurses are consistently taking on overtime and denying ourselves rest and recovery because the hospitals are not staffed adequately,\u0022 said Colleen Borges, president of CRONA and a nurse at Lucile Packard Children\u0026#039;s Hospital.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have been working extra shifts and powering through exhausting conditions because our patients and our colleagues need us. We need the hospitals\u0026#039; executives to show up for us,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nA survey taken by the union in November 2021 found that 45% of members were considering leaving their jobs.\r\n\r\nAccording to CRONA, the hospitals have proposed new premiums for the nurses\u0026#039; healthcare plans, which were previously covered fully, and asked them to be \u0022more available\u0022 for shifts.\r\n\r\nAs healthcare providers enter the third year of treating patients with Covid-19 on top of normal hospital operations, CRONA members are \u0022overworked and exhausted,\u0022 according to Mark O\u0026#039;Neill, a nurse in a post-cardiothoracic surgical unit who has also been involved in contract negotiations.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s no wonder so many of us are rethinking whether we have a future at Stanford and even the nursing profession,\u0022 O\u0026#039;Neill said.\r\n\r\nFrom 2020 to 2021, nurses at Stanford filed significantly more Assignment Despite Objections (AODs) documents, the union said, referring to reports that are filed when nurses are required to work despite having inadequate training or staff members.\r\n\r\n\u0022The hospitals remain out of touch with the grim realities facing [bedside] nursing, oblivious to the mental and physical toll [impacted] by the endless overtime and unsafe conditions,\u0022 tweeted one member on April 1, a day after the nurses\u0026#039; contract expired.\r\n\r\nThe nurses rallied support in Stanford ahead of the vote to authorize a strike if they can\u0026#039;t reach an agreement with hospital executives.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nurses really want to take good care of patients, and we need the hospitals to support us in doing that,\u0022 one member said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmong the union\u0026#039;s demands are base pay increases of 7% to 8%, increased retirement benefits, a continuation of their fully covered health plans, and a say in how weekends are scheduled in their units to help nurses avoid burnout.\r\n\r\n\u0022The decision by members to overwhelmingly authorize a strike shows that we are fed up with the status quo of working conditions at the hospitals,\u0022 said Borges. \u0022We need contracts that allow us to care for ourselves and our families so we can continue providing world-class care.\u0022