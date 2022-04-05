Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Pro-choice protest at Supreme Court

Reproductive rights advocates protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 2021. (Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Reproductive Rights Advocates Brace for Oklahoma's Near-Total Abortion Ban

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign a bill that would punish abortion providers with 10 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.

Brett Wilkins

Reproductive rights advocates on Tuesday braced for Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's Republican governor, to sign what's been described as a "worse than Texas" abortion ban that would make performing the medical procedure at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to a decade in prison.

"These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees."

The New York Times reports the GOP-controlled Oklahoma House of Representatives voted 70-14 to approve Senate Bill 612, which would imprison healthcare providers who perform abortions at any time "except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency" for 10 years or fine them $100,000. The measure, which was passed by the state Senate last year, heads to the desk of Stitt, who has pledged to sign "every piece of pro-life legislation" he receives.

"If allowed to take effect, S.B. 612 would be devastating for both Oklahomans and Texans who continue to seek care in Oklahoma," reproductive rights groups including the ACLU of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice said in a statement.

"Nearly half of the patients Oklahoma providers are currently seeing are medical refugees from Texas," the groups added. "Now, Oklahomans could face a future where they would have no place left in their state to go to seek this basic healthcare."

S.B. 612 has been compared to S.B. 8, the Texas law banning abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy and incentivizing private citizens with a $10,000 reward plus legal fees for successfully suing abortion providers or anyone who "aids or abets" the procedure. The law allows no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

However, critics say the Oklahoma bill is even more severe than the Texas ban.

"We are actually going to be worse than Texas because this bill would prohibit abortion access as soon, at conception, whereas Texas allows for a six-week abortion ban," Tamya Cox-Toure, executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, told KTUL.

Cox-Toure said that "Oklahoma providers were seeing an increase of almost 2,500%" in people seeking abortions "because of Texas patients coming to Oklahoma for care."

Myfy Jensen-Fellows of the Trust Women Foundation told KTUL that S.B. 612 "will make it difficult not only for people in Oklahoma, not only people in Kansas and Texas, but the entire region."

S.B. 612 is one of numerous state-level attacks on reproductive rights, and comes as the constitutional right to abortion established nearly half a century ago in Roe v. Wade is imperiled by the United States Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority.

State-level abortion bans like S.B. 12 have spurred calls for the U.S. Senate to pass the House-approved Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion nationwide.

Responding to the Oklahoma bill, Planned Parenthood Action tweeted, "These extremist politicians are willing to turn their own constituents into medical refugees."

"Abortion is healthcare," the group added. "And we'll keep fighting for your care, no matter what."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Pro-choice protest at Supreme Court

Reproductive Rights Advocates Brace for Oklahoma's Near-Total Abortion Ban

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign a bill that would punish abortion providers with 10 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.

Brett Wilkins ·

AOC

AOC Gets Official to Admit USPS Leaders Don't Care About Sending Truck Work to Anti-Union State

"Under Louis DeJoy's leadership, USPS is awarding multibillion-dollar contracts to defense contractors that are de-unionizing domestic vehicle production," said the congresswoman. "He needs to go."

Jessica Corbett ·

gas_prices

120+ Groups Urge Pelosi and Schumer to Embrace Windfall Tax on Big Oil

"The oil and gas industry will reach near all-time records for stock buybacks in 2022," the advocates wrote in a letter to the congressional leaders. "It is time for the profiteering to stop."

Brett Wilkins ·

Bull Mountain Coal Mine

Federal Court Rejects Coal Mine Expansion Unlawfully Authorized by Trump

"This is now a huge opportunity for the Biden administration to get it right on coal and climate," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Demonstrators rally outside of U.S. Department of Education

'Pausing a Crisis Doesn't End It': Biden to Extend Student Loan Payment Freeze Again

"We have to keep pushing. This isn't enough," said the Debt Collective.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.