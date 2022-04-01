'Just Stop Oil': Climate Activists Block 10 Terminals Across UK

Hundreds of climate campaigners engaged in direct action at 10 major oil facilities across the United Kingdom in the early hours of Friday morning, vowing to continue blocking the sites until the U.K. government agrees to immediately end new fossil fuel investments—which scientists have said is necessary to avoid the planetary emergency\u0026#039;s most disastrous outcomes.\r\n\r\nThe protests, located at terminals near London, Birmingham, and Southhampton, were organized by Extinction Rebellion U.K. and the Just Stop Oil coalition. Operations were reportedly stopped at four sites, and more than a dozen people were arrested.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022People are locked on at the entrances using large pink oil barrels filled with concrete, with the words \u0026#039;END FOSSIL FUELS NOW\u0026#039; on them,\u0022 Extinction Rebellion U.K. noted in a statement. \u0022Scores of people sat in the road to block oil tankers from leaving each site, while others climbed on top of oil tankers.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn social media, the group said: \u0022Fossil fuels are killing the planet and funding war. Big Oil makes record money while hitting us with [a] cost of living crisis. So today, we shut them down.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking from the Buncefield Oil Depot with his neck locked to a fuel tanker, 31-year-old carpenter Cameron Ford explained why he decided to participate in Friday\u0026#039;s blockade.\r\n\r\n\u0022We refuse to be the last generation, we refuse to be bystanders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The mainstream media are going to do their best to make us look like nutcases, and that is gonna be the message they\u0026#039;re peddling, but what is nuts is the government are refusing to listen to the science,\u0022 said Ford. \u0022If we continue with fossil fuels, then we\u0026#039;re... not gonna have a planet that we can live on. It\u0026#039;s already happening.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re at this juncture right now,\u0022 Ford continued. \u0022We\u0026#039;re seeing what funding Russia through buying their oil and gas has done, and people feel terrible about that now.\u0022 And yet, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson\u0026#039;s response was to head \u0022straight over to Saudi Arabia... just trying to get tied in with them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re just not getting it,\u0022 said Ford, \u0022and other than putting my body on the line in this way, if they can\u0026#039;t listen to science, then I don\u0026#039;t know what else to do. I\u0026#039;m not nuts. I\u0026#039;m just trying to use my body and risk my civil liberty to try and stop them taking our future from us all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLouis McKecknie, a 21-year-old from Weymouth who last month zip-tied his neck to a goalpost at Goodison Park, Everton\u0026#039;s football stadium, as part of the Just Stop Oil campaign, told The Guardian: \u0022I don\u0026#039;t want to be doing this, but our genocidal government gives me no choice. They know that oil is funding Putin\u0026#039;s war and pushing millions of people into fuel poverty while energy companies reap billions in profits. They know that to allow more oil and gas extraction in the U.K. is suicidal and will accelerate global heating.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It means millions dying of heat stress, losing their homes, or having to fight for food,\u0022 said McKecknie. \u0022This is the future for my generation, I stop when oil stops.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Extinction Rebellion U.K., \u0022The action is taking place at a crucial time: The U.K. public is waking up this morning to a 54% rise in the energy price cap, which the Citizens\u0026#039; Advice charity say will leave millions of people unable to pay their bills.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Moscow\u0026#039;s fossil fuel-funded war on Ukraine continues, \u0022governments around the world are making plans to get off Russian oil and gas at speed,\u0022 said Extinction Rebellion U.K.\r\n\r\n\u0022For any chance of a livable future, the response to war in Ukraine can and must be integrated with the logic of urgent and radical action on the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, instead of doing what\u0026#039;s necessary to move away from fossil fuels to align with Paris climate pledges, world leaders are choosing to appease oil companies and pursue extraction elsewhere,\u0022 the group added. \u0022This is despite the recent IPCC report stating that staying on fossil fuels means that half the population of the continent of Africa could be displaced within the next eight years. These are the people and nations who have done the absolute least to cause the crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat report, which United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described as an \u0022atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership,\u0022 warned that humanity has a \u0022brief and rapidly closing window\u0022 to avoid the worst effects of the crisis. Last year, the International Energy Agency made clear that meeting the Paris agreement\u0026#039;s target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by the end of the 21st century requires halting all new investment in fossil fuel infrastructure and supply.\r\n\r\nAfter Guterres lamented last month that the 1.5°C goal is \u0022on life support,\u0022 researchers at the U.K.-based Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research estimated that rich countries must end oil and gas production entirely by 2034 to give the world a 50% chance of achieving it, and climate justice advocates continue to insist on the need for an ambitious clean energy transition.\r\n\r\nDespite mounting evidence of the deadly impacts of fossil fuels, \u0022Boris Johnson now claims the current crisis demands a \u0026#039;climate change pass,\u0026#039;\u0022 Extinction Rebellion U.K. continued. \u0022The prime minister says he wants to \u0026#039;remove barriers\u0026#039; to increased extraction of fossil fuels from the North Sea and has now gone begging Saudi Arabia to increase its oil supply. The U.K. is also set to approve licenses for 40 new fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All of this is taking place despite recent polling showing that the U.K. public wants climate action now in face of the energy crisis,\u0022 the group pointed out. \u0022As fossil fuel multinationals use the war in Ukraine to lobby for new extraction, they are also getting huge tax breaks, while it\u0026#039;s expected that one in four people in the U.K. will not be able to pay their bills by September.\u0022\r\n\r\nExtinction Rebellion U.K. stressed that \u0022more drilling in the North Sea will not provide the U.K. with a secure supply of affordable energy. It would mostly be exported and exploration for new gas supplies would take around thirty years to come into effect. So, even if the government were to license a new gas field today, it would likely be 2050—the year the U.K. has pledged to be net-zero—before it produced anything we could use in our homes.\u0022\r\n\r\nTim Crosland, former deputy director of the U.K.\u0026#039;s National Crime Agency, said that \u0022we are not facing a cost of living crisis, it\u0026#039;s a cost of living scandal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The cost of living scandal and our dependence on petrostates for oil and gas are the consequence of our addiction to fossil fuels,\u0022 said Crosland. \u0022The government is prioritizing political pandering and vested interests over the public good in decision making while fossil fuel companies exploit this moment to expand their reach. Protestors are not the problem, policy failure is.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For any chance of a livable future, the response to war in Ukraine can and must be integrated with the logic of urgent and radical action on the climate crisis,\u0022 he added. \u0022The government has no democratic mandate to use the war as a pretext to destroy the conditions which make the planet habitable.\u0022\r\n\r\nSwallow, a 20-year-old from Extinction Rebellion Youth, said that \u0022British workers and families should not bear the brunt of the energy crisis while oil and gas executives make insane profits. The public wants a transition that is rapid and fair, to support workers to retrain and start building a better future, but we\u0026#039;re being lied to daily by politicians who tell us we can\u0026#039;t afford to change, while supporting corporate interest over people\u0026#039;s lives and livelihoods.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It should come as no surprise that young people are choosing to step up and take action like this,\u0022 the activist continued. \u0022Our futures are being sold and burned by the selfish few all while watching people\u0026#039;s lives being decimated in the Global South already, and the betrayal we feel runs deep. If people had been doing what we\u0026#039;re doing now 10 years ago maybe we wouldn\u0026#039;t be in this situation, but we are. So, now there\u0026#039;s nothing left for us to do but act because we refuse to be the last generation, we refuse to be bystanders.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo \u0022anyone watching the blockades over the coming days,\u0022 said Extinction Rebellion U.K., \u0022we call on everyone who wants to bring an end to the fossil fuel economy to go to Hyde Park at 10 am on April 9 and join us in civil resistance until fossil fuel investments come to an end. We will be big and loud and impossible to ignore and we will return day after day until our immediate demand is met: No new fossil fuel investments, no new fossil fuel licenses, end fossil fuel subsidies now.\u0022