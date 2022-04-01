'Cruel' and 'Indiscriminate' Attacks on Civilians by Russia Violate International Law: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Friday released findings from an on-the-ground investigation showing Russia\u0026#039;s \u0022siege tactics\u0022 in multiple Ukrainian cities amount to violations of international law.\r\n\r\n\u0022Launching indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A defining feature of these cruel sieges,\u0022 said Amnesty International\u0026#039;s Crisis Response Program director Joanne Mariner, \u0022is Russia\u0026#039;s relentless indiscriminate attacks, which cause utterly devastating harm over time.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe findings—based on physical evidence, in-person and remote testimony, verified photo and video evidence, and satellite imagery—come as Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week and Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s military forces face repeated accusations of causing indiscriminate harm to the civilian population.\r\n\r\nAmnesty\u0026#039;s documentation included fragments from internationally banned cluster munitions used in a March 4 attack in a populated area in Ukraine\u0026#039;s second-largest city of Kharkiv, one of five cities at the center of the investigation and where use of cluster bombs had already been suspected.\r\n\r\nKharkiv\u0026#039;s Saltivka district was heavily targeted, according to the rights group, and suffered 22 incidents within the first three weeks of the invasion. Those attacks included the use of Smerch rockets and cluster bombs and targeted civilian areas including \u0022schools, residential blocks, food markets, and a tram depo.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s attacks have also brought about \u0022denial of basic services\u0022 to civilians, according to the investigation. Amnesty points to evidence of strikes on TV towers in the cities of Kharkiv and Izium that disrupted services and thus blocked vital information to residents.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe assault has been particularly catastrophic for the elderly and those with disabilities.\r\n\r\nThe research includes testimony from an unnamed person running a bomb shelter holding 300 people in Saltivka. The person told Amnesty that \u0022the majority are older, fragile,\u0022 and have \u0022asthma, diabetes. There are some who haven\u0026#039;t left the shelter in three weeks.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The biggest problem in Saltivka,\u0022 they said, \u0022is that the older people die for lack of medicine, from shock, from a heart attack.\u0022\r\n\r\nA 39-year-old diabetic told Amnesty how his apartment building in Kharkiv was hit with Smerch rockets. He hurt his foot as he ran and tried to escape shelling while out to obtain food.\r\n\r\n\u0022I was trying to get to the bomb shelter but couldn\u0026#039;t,\u0022 he said. \u0022I broke six bones, and they [doctors] want to amputate.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s use of cluster bombs and other \u0022inherently indiscriminate weapons\u0022 such as so-called \u0026#039;dumb\u0026#039; bombs and firings from Multiple Launch Rocket Systems on highly populated civilian areas are destroying civilian infrastructure, said Amnesty, and may constitute violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.\r\n\r\n\u0022Launching indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime,\u0022 the rights group said.\r\n\r\nThe new research was released just days after U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had credible allegations of Russian forces having used cluster bombs in populated areas at least two dozen times since the invasion began.\r\n\r\nShe lamented that \u0022homes and administrative buildings, hospitals and schools, water stations, and electricity systems have not been spared\u0022 from the assault.\r\n\r\n\u0022Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes,\u0022 Bachelet told the Human Rights Council. \u0022The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to U.N. figures, Russia\u0026#039;s invasion has caused 3,257 civilian casualties including 1,276 killed, though the actual toll is likely \u0022considerably higher.\u0022 Over 10.5 million people have been uprooted, including more than two million children.