Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally outside PhRMA headquarters

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a rally in front of PhRMA's Washington, D.C. office to protest high prescription drug prices on September 21, 2021. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

'Healthcare Is a Human Right': Sanders Announces Medicare for All Senate Hearing

Rep. Cori Bush, who co-chaired this week's House event on the topic, thanked the Senate Budget Committee chair and celebrated "momentum" in Congress to pass related legislation.

Jessica Corbett

Just a day after a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives met to discuss universal healthcare legislation, Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders announced that he plans to hold a Medicare for All hearing this May.

"The momentum to guarantee healthcare as a human right is real here in Congress."

"I'm happy to inform members of this committee that in early May we will be having a hearing—right here, in this committee—on the need to pass a Medicare for All single-payer program," Sanders (I-Vt.) said during a meeting on President Joe Biden's latest budget proposal.

Sanders, a longtime single-payer advocate, declared that "as a nation, we should understand what every other major country does: Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege."

"The function of a rational healthcare system is to provide healthcare to all in a cost-effective way—not to allow private insurance companies and private drug companies to make obscene levels of profit," he added.

The committee chair also highlighted that according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), "Medicare for All would save the American people and our entire healthcare system $650 billion each and every year."

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who co-chaired the House Oversight Committee's Tuesday hearing about Medicare for All, welcomed Sanders' remarks.

As Common Dreams reported, during the House event, Bush asserted that "Congress must implement a system that prioritizes people over profits, humanity over greed, and compassion over exploitation."

"This policy will save lives, I want to make that clear," she added. "I hope this hearing will be one more step forward in our commitment to ensuring everyone in this country, and particularly our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, have the medical care they need to thrive."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

New Yorkers receive food at a food distribution event

Health Expert Urges Congress to 'Transform People's Lives' as Millions Face Persistent Financial Hardship

Julia Conley ·

Carolyn Maloney

House Dem Announces Subpoenas to 'Get to the Bottom' of Big Oil's Climate Disinformation

Brett Wilkins ·

elon_musk

'Total Hypocrisy': Elon Musk Rebuked for Hit on EV Subsidies After Building Empire With Billions in Taxpayer Funds

Jenna McGuire ·

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting in Kyiv

'We Are Ready' to Discuss Neutrality, Zelenskyy Says Ahead of Russia-Ukraine Talks

Jake Johnson ·

Latest News

See all
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally outside PhRMA headquarters

'Healthcare Is a Human Right': Sanders Announces Medicare for All Senate Hearing

Rep. Cori Bush, who co-chaired this week's House event on the topic, thanked the Senate Budget Committee chair and celebrated "momentum" in Congress to pass related legislation.

Jessica Corbett ·

Mariupol civilians

After Horrific Bombardment for Weeks, Moscow Announces Mariupol Cease-Fire to Evacuate Civilians

The mayor of the embattled southern Ukrainian city said earlier this week that nearly 5,000 people including 210 children have been killed by Russian forces during the war.

Brett Wilkins ·

Airport workers

Airport Workers Protest Across US Demanding 'Living Wage' and Right to Union

"We're fed up after years of working jobs where we're called essential, but treated as disposable."

Jessica Corbett ·

An unarmed Trident II missile is fired during an exercise off the California coast. (Photo: Ronald Gutridge/U.S. Navy/Flickr/cc)

'A Failure': Critics Rebuke Biden for Nuclear Posture Review Update

"It is a tragedy for everyone counting on the president to keep his campaign promise to make deterrence the sole purpose of nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins ·

Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border

Rights Groups Herald Reported End to Cruel Title 42 Expulsions

"Title 42 was never about public health and safety," said Rep. Juan Vargas. "It was implemented to deny due process to people seeking refuge and protection."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.