'Healthcare Is a Human Right': Sanders Announces Medicare for All Senate Hearing

Just a day after a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives met to discuss universal healthcare legislation, Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders announced that he plans to hold a Medicare for All hearing this May.\r\n\r\n\u0022The momentum to guarantee healthcare as a human right is real here in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m happy to inform members of this committee that in early May we will be having a hearing—right here, in this committee—on the need to pass a Medicare for All single-payer program,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) said during a meeting on President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s latest budget proposal.\r\n\r\nSanders, a longtime single-payer advocate, declared that \u0022as a nation, we should understand what every other major country does: Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The function of a rational healthcare system is to provide healthcare to all in a cost-effective way—not to allow private insurance companies and private drug companies to make obscene levels of profit,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nThe committee chair also highlighted that according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), \u0022Medicare for All would save the American people and our entire healthcare system $650 billion each and every year.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who co-chaired the House Oversight Committee\u0026#039;s Tuesday hearing about Medicare for All, welcomed Sanders\u0026#039; remarks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported, during the House event, Bush asserted that \u0022Congress must implement a system that prioritizes people over profits, humanity over greed, and compassion over exploitation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This policy will save lives, I want to make that clear,\u0022 she added. \u0022I hope this hearing will be one more step forward in our commitment to ensuring everyone in this country, and particularly our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, have the medical care they need to thrive.\u0022