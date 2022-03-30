Biden Education Dept. to Codify Title IX Protections of Transgender Students

As right-wing efforts to marginalize transgender students increase across the United States, the Biden administration is expected in the coming weeks to finalize new Education Department regulations to protect LGBTQ+ youth, according to a Washington Post report published Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022If they are discriminating against students on the basis of gender, they could be jeopardizing their funding.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Post cites people familiar with a draft text of the proposed Title IX regulation that would expand the definition of \u0022discrimination on the basis of sex\u0022 to include \u0022discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex-related characteristics (including intersex traits), pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Hinojosa, director of the Educational Opportunities Project at the nonprofit Lawyers\u0026#039; Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told the Post that the new regulations \u0022could very well be a game-changer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022States accept federal moneys and agree not to discriminate on the basis of race, sex, etc., under federal laws including Title IX,\u0022 he said. \u0022If they are discriminating against students on the basis of gender, they could be jeopardizing their funding.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTitle IX is the 1972 law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. Last June, the Department of Education said that Title IX bans discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation, reversing guidance issued by the openly anti-transgender Trump administration.\r\n\r\nIn announcing its departure from Trump-era policy, the Education Department cited Bostock v. Clayton County, the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring workplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ people unconstitutional.\r\n\r\nU.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said last June that the Biden administration believes \u0022that all students—including LGBTQ+ students—deserve the opportunity to learn and thrive in schools that are free from discrimination.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe impending regulatory revision comes as Republican-controlled states across the country pass laws banning transgender student-athletes from participating on the sports teams that match their gender identity. On Wednesday Oklahoma became the 13th state to approve such legislation.\r\n\r\nThe new Title IX regulations will also rewrite rules on how schools handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The Trump administration gutted protections for sexual abuse survivors while expanding the rights of the accused.