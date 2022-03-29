'Prestige Doesn't Pay the Bills': Condé Nast Workers Announce New Union

Employees across Condé Nast publications on Tuesday announced they are following in the footsteps of their colleagues at The New Yorker and other company outlets and forming a union to \u0022create a better, more equitable workplace.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Condé wants to attract the best talent in the business, they have to stop relying on prestige and provide equitable pay and benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reports the newly formed Condé Union sent a letter signed by more than 350 workers to company management requesting voluntary recognition of the labor group, which includes employees of nearly a dozen publications including Allure, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Glamour, GQ, Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.\r\n\r\n\u0022We work for one of the largest and most influential media companies in the country, but Condé Nast also has a long, well-documented history of exploitation, leveraging its prestige to overwork and underpay its employees,\u0022 Condé Union said in a statement.\r\n\r\nVanity Fair web producer Jaime Archer told the Post that \u0022it comes down to prestige doesn\u0026#039;t pay the bills.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We love working here, and we want to keep working here,\u0022 she added. \u0022If Condé wants to attract the best talent in the business, they have to stop relying on prestige and provide equitable pay and benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe unionization of Condé Nast began in 2018 with members of The New Yorker\u0026#039;s editorial staff, who were followed by workers at Ars Technica, Pitchfork, and Wired. Company management voluntarily recognized all four efforts—but not without a fight.\r\n\r\nBon Appétit senior food editor Christina Chaey said in a statement Tuesday that \u0022Condé Nast has a legacy as a storied media brand, but it now also has a legacy as one of the last media giants to unionize. We deserve to work at a brand that values our work and prioritizes helping us shape our futures here. Show us you actually want us to be here, Condé!”\r\n\r\nAllegra Kirkland, Teen Vogue\u0026#039;s politics director, said that \u0022great people leave Condé all the time because they\u0026#039;re frustrated by systemic issues at the company, or by a lack of career growth or raises. That harms both our quality of work and the quality of life of those left behind, who end up picking up the slack.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The union will enshrine protections,\u0022 she added. \u0022It will give people an outlet to voice their concerns and a reason to stay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBon Appétit assistant editor Chala Tyson Tshitundu asserted that \u0022our union will fight to improve Condé\u0026#039;s frankly abysmal pay scale, which has not only led to stagnant wages across the board, but glaring ongoing pay inequities, especially amongst non-white staff.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome workers called on Condé Nast to reflect the values its publications promote.\r\n\r\n\u0022We publish pieces every day about how women can advocate for themselves, and how mothers need to be treated well, and pay discrepancies in the workplace,\u0022 Glamour staff writer Jenny Singer told the Post. \u0022There\u0026#039;s nothing more important than Condé practicing what it preaches in its pages.\u0022