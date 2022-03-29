'A New Low': CBS News Slammed for Hiring Mick Mulvaney as Contributor

CBS News faced a firestorm of criticism Tuesday for making Mick Mulvaney a contributor, with one opponent calling the network\u0026#039;s decision to hire the ex-aide of former President Donald Trump \u0022a new low.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mulvaney is a discredited liar and crackpot.\u0022\r\n\r\nIntroducing Mulvaney to discuss President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s proposal to tax rich Americans, anchor Anne-Marie Green said: \u0022He\u0026#039;s a former Office of Management and Budget director and today I am pleased to welcome him as a CBS News contributor. So happy to have you here. Thank you so much. You\u0026#039;re the guy to ask about this.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome journalists, media critics, progressives, and others familiar with the former Republican congressman\u0026#039;s track record in the Trump administration—during which he also served as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, acting White House chief of staff, and U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland—disagreed.\r\n\r\n\u0022Normalizing the villains,\u0022 tweeted podcast host and writer Bob Cesca. \u0022You mean there\u0026#039;s no one else who\u0026#039;s capable of talking about this crap, CBS?\u0022\r\n\r\nSeth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, also responded on Twitter.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are plenty of conservative budget experts who (1) chose not to serve as an apologist and lackey for the racist-in-chief, (2) have integrity, and (3) aren\u0026#039;t clueless hacks who once wrote a budget with a $2 trillion math error,\u0022 he said. \u0022Shame on [CBS News].\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, wrote Tuesday that CBS \u0022rehabilitating\u0022 one of Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022cronies\u0022 is not only an \u0022embarrassment\u0022 but also a risk to \u0022its credibility.\u0022\r\n\r\nPod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer similarly said that \u0022this is embarrassing for every journalist that works at CBS. Mulvaney is a discredited liar and crackpot, but the yahoos that run the network think this hire will make the right stop attacking them as \u0026#039;liberally biased.\u0026#039; (It won\u0026#039;t.)\u0022\r\n\r\nThe network \u0022has plenty of actual business journalists and if I were one of them right now I\u0026#039;d be livid,\u0022 said writer Christopher Ingraham, adding that he was \u0022frankly dumbfounded\u0022 by the hire.\r\n\r\n\u0022Neither Mulvaney\u0026#039;s extensive roles in the Trump administration, nor his time as a GOP member of Congress and co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, are ever mentioned,\u0022 Ingraham highlighted. \u0022He\u0026#039;s introduced simply as \u0022former OMB director and CBS News contributor.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile CBS failed to detail Mulvaney\u0026#039;s past roles and related controversies, those outraged by his new job wasted no time filling in the blanks, including when he—while serving as chief of staff—admitted to reporters in October 2019 that the Trump White House withheld military aid to pressure the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to launch a probe targeting Democrats, which critics at the time called \u0022a quid pro quo.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mick Mulvaney is Donald Trump\u0026#039;s former chief of staff who openly bragged about freezing $400 million in assistance to Ukraine and then defied a congressional subpoena. He was THE key figure in Trump\u0026#039;s first impeachment,\u0022 tweeted Jeremy Slevin, a staffer for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). \u0022His punishment? A plush contributor gig with CBS News!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGertz pointed out that Mulvaney\u0026#039;s comment on the quid pro quo was: \u0022Get over it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso highlighting Mulvaney\u0026#039;s admission about the attempt to force a \u0022bogus investigation\u0022 and Trump\u0026#039;s first impeachment, investigative reporter Jordan Fischer said that it is \u0022absolutely disturbed to try to rehabilitate Mulvaney right now,\u0022 amid Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Why not have him comment on Ukraine?\u0022 Fischer asked. \u0022He can identify which of the armaments they\u0026#039;re using to fight for their lives his boss withheld in an attempt to corrupt our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nEsquire senior staff writer Jack Holmes had a similar question for CBS: \u0022Are you going to ask him about his role in withholding aid to Ukraine until Zelenskyy agreed to smear Biden?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Outlets that are trying to be reputable shouldn\u0026#039;t pay liars to lie and spread bad-faith right-wing propaganda.\u0022\r\n\r\nReferencing the January 6, 2021 attack that led to Trump\u0026#039;s historic second impeachment, Holmes added: \u0022We now invite Mick Mulvaney on to discuss these revelations. Mick—what do you think your old boss was up to while the Capitol was getting sacked by his fanboys?\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, majority staff director for Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), noted other parts of Mulvaney\u0026#039;s past on Capitol Hill, including that \u0022in 2009, Mulvaney supported an amendment declaring that Social Security and Medicaid \u0026#039;are directly in violation of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As Trump\u0026#039;s budget director, he wanted to repeal the estate tax which would only benefit the top 0.2%,\u0022 Gunnels said, concluding with a sarcastic quip: \u0022Brilliant move, CBS.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a series of tweets featuring clips of Mulvaney from the Trump era, journalist Aaron Rupar said that \u0022the point of journalism is to inform people. Outlets that are trying to be reputable shouldn\u0026#039;t pay liars to lie and spread bad-faith right-wing propaganda. Shame on [CBS].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mick Mulvaney lied to us for four years to advance the cause of authoritarianism, and now we\u0026#039;re supposed to take seriously his analysis of Biden\u0026#039;s economic policies?\u0022 he added. \u0022Hardest of hard passes.\u0022