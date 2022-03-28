Majority of Americans Fear Nuclear Weapons Use After Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine has left Americans on edge, according to a recent poll which found a majority of people in the U.S. are worried that the war has made the impending use of nuclear weapons more likely.\r\n\r\nNearly three-quarters of respondents told the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that the invasion has increased the likelihood that nuclear weapons will be used anywhere in the world.\r\n\r\nEighty-five percent of people surveyed said they were concerned that the U.S. could be drawn into the conflict, including 47% of people who said they were \u0022extremely or very concerned\u0022 about this scenario, which would amount to a conflict between the two countries with the world\u0026#039;s largest nuclear stockpiles.\r\n\r\n\u0022Whenever you have nuclear-armed nations getting closer to conflict, there\u0026#039;s always a risk of nuclear escalation.\u0022\r\n\r\nPutin raised alarm when he placed his country\u0026#039;s nuclear weapons on high alert days after invading Ukraine. In the U.S., President Joe Biden last week unnerved international observers when he appeared to call for the Russian president\u0026#039;s removal from power.\r\n\r\n\u0022Whenever you have nuclear-armed nations getting closer to conflict, there\u0026#039;s always a risk of nuclear escalation,\u0022 Tara Drozdenko, director of the global security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the AP.\r\n\r\nWeeks before Putin\u0026#039;s invasion, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced that its \u0022Doomsday Clock,\u0022 established in 1947 after the U.S. bombed Nagasaki and Hiroshima at the end of World War II, remains at \u0022100 seconds to midnight\u0022 for the third year in a row—a status attributed in part to U.S. and Russian nuclear modernization efforts.\r\n\r\n\u0022For many years, we and others have warned that the most likely way nuclear weapons might be used is through an unwanted or unintended escalation from a conventional conflict,\u0022 said the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists earlier this month as Russian forces battered Ukrainian cities and more than 3.7 million people fled the country. \u0022Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of\u0026nbsp;Ukraine\u0026nbsp;has brought this nightmare scenario to life, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to elevate nuclear alert levels and even first use of nuclear weapons if NATO steps in to help Ukraine.\u0026nbsp;This is what 100 seconds to midnight looks like.\u0022\r\n\r\nEighty-seven percent of respondents to the AP poll said they were at least \u0022somewhat concerned\u0022 that Putin could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, and 75% were concerned that the U.S. could be targeted.\r\n\r\nSince the invasion, anti-war and arms control groups have intensified calls for Biden to commit to a no \u0022first-use\u0022 policy, affirming that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is only a deterrent and will never be used in an offensive strike.\r\n\r\nThe Wall Street Journal reported last week, however, that the president has abandoned his campaign pledge to establish an official policy to that effect.