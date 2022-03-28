Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

TRIPS waiver

Activists demonstrate in favor of an agreement to waive patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines on in Geneva on November 30, 2021 in Geneva. (Phot: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Global Leaders Urge Nations to Eschew 'Weakened' TRIPS Waiver Proposal

"The E.U.-U.S. plan puts their interests ahead of humanity's," say current and former progressive government officials from five countries.

Brett Wilkins

A group of current and former government officials from five nations on Monday implored world leaders to reject a reported U.S.- and European Union-led "compromise" proposal on lifting Covid-19 vaccines patent protections.

"Vaccine apartheid continues and it kills. It prolongs the pandemic, threatening lives—vaccinated as well as unvaccinated—all over the world."

"We call on countries across the globe to reject the U.S.-E.U. weakened alternative and return to the original vision put forward by India and South Africa—to build a world based on cooperation and solidarity, instead of competition and charity," members of Progressive International's (PI) Union for Vaccine Internationalism said in a statement.

The signers urge world leaders to not endorse a proposal leaked earlier this month which would waive parts of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement for the purpose of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. They assert that the compromise proposal to temporarily lift restrictions on the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines "would be worse than no deal at all."

"The proposal aims to supersede that tabled by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization 18 months ago to temporarily waive intellectual property rights protections for technologies needed to prevent, contain, or treat Covid-19," they write.

The statement was signed by Mexican Deputy Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, former Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, Canadian Member of Parliament Niki Ashton, British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, and K.K. Shailaja, a communist member of the Legislative Assembly in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The signers argue that had rich countries accepted the original TRIPS waiver proposal, "more of the world's population would have been vaccinated faster. There would also be fewer new pharmaceutical billionaires."

Related Content

Citizens receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Jabulani Mall Mobile Vaccination Site on July 6, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa

Covid-19 Vaccine Apartheid Is Exacerbating Global Inequalities: UN

Kenny Stancil

The PI members continue:

The E.U.-U.S. plan puts their interests ahead of humanity's by ducking the necessary technology transfer that would clear the path for production in many more countries and facilities around the world. Furthermore, it excludes tests and nonvaccine treatments and places onerous and complex conditions on licensing.

Vaccine apartheid continues and it kills. It prolongs the pandemic, threatening lives—vaccinated as well as unvaccinated—all over the world. Eighteen months since India and South Africa first proposed freeing the vaccines for their widest use, only 14.4% of people in low-income countries have received even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This artificial scarcity of vaccines is a result of a handful of companies that seek to control production, price, and profit. By keeping recipes and technologies under lock and key, they have pushed countries in the Global South to the back of the queue—turning access to lifesaving medication into a bidding match.

While more than 100 countries support the TRIPS waiver proposed by India and South Africa, the E.U., Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom have fought to block its adoption.

The PI members join others including activists, economists, and public health experts in calling for a comprehensive TRIPS waiver.

"We must accept no compromises," Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima stressed on Monday, "we need *full* #TRIPSwaiver for vaccines, tests, and treatments!"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
TRIPS waiver

Global Leaders Urge Nations to Eschew 'Weakened' TRIPS Waiver Proposal

"The E.U.-U.S. plan puts their interests ahead of humanity's," say current and former progressive government officials from five countries.

Brett Wilkins ·

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Urges 'Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire' in Ukraine

The call comes as the mayor of Mariupol said nearly 5,000 residents—including 210 children—have been killed in Russia's assault on the Ukrainian city.

Jessica Corbett ·

Man carries child through flooded waters

340+ Groups Tell Governments Worldwide to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Phaseout

"The urgency of the climate crisis demands a rapid reorientation of our societies and economies away from fossil fuels, the key driver of global warming," says a new open letter.

Kenny Stancil ·

LGBTQ+ protesters

'This Law Will Not Stand,' Say Equality Defenders as DeSantis Signs 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "has damaged our state's reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families," said one rights advocate. "Worse, he has made schools less safe for children."

Julia Conley ·

President Donald Trump delivering the speech that spurred a mob to overrun the U.S. Capitol at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Judge Finds Trump's Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Was Likely a Felony

One government watchdog group said the ruling is a "clear call for accountability and further investigation of the attempt to subvert the election."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdogs Say If Clarence Thomas Won't Resign, 'Congress Must Move to Impeach'
  2. Jackson Confirmation Hearing Proves GOP Has No Interest Whatsoever in Making America a Better Place
  3. Arizona Senate Passes GOP Bill That Could Spark 'Most Extreme Voter Purge' in US
  4. US High Schooler's Answer Listing Zero 'Positive Effects of Imperialism' Goes Viral
  5. Any Use of Tactical Nukes Denounced as 'Bat-Sh*t F**king Insane'
  6. Senators' Attacks of Judge Jackson Expose 'Total Bankruptcy' of the GOP
  7. NY Prosecutor Who Resigned Believes Trump Is 'Guilty of Numerous Felony Violations'
  8. Suggesting Kremlin Regime Change, Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'
  9. I'm an Iraqi and I Remember Madeleine Albright for Who She Truly Was
  10. Biden Tax Plan Would Force Top 10 Billionaires Alone to Pay $215 Billion Over Next Decade
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.