Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Citizens receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Jabulani Mall Mobile Vaccination Site on July 6, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa

Citizens receive the Covid-19 vaccine on July 6, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Covid-19 Vaccine Apartheid Is Exacerbating Global Inequalities: UN

If low-income countries—where 2.5 billion people are waiting to receive their first shot—had the same vaccination rate as high-income countries, they would boost their GDPs by tens of billions of dollars, a new United Nations analysis finds.

Kenny Stancil

The highly uneven global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is exacerbating deadly inequalities between—and within—countries, threatening to undermine socio-economic gains throughout the developing world, the United Nations warned Monday.

"The speed with which the world gets vaccinated in 2022 is critical to avoid more lost ground in contexts where progress is needed the most."

Two years into a pandemic that has killed millions, 2.8 billion people—91% of whom reside in low-income nations—have yet to receive their first lifesaving shot, according to a new analysis released this month by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

Although there has been a substantial increase in the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered over the past several months, the allocation of doses remains starkly unequal. Of the 10.7 billion jabs given out worldwide, just 1% have gone into the arms of people in low-income countries, the UNDP found.

In addition to giving the coronavirus more opportunities to circulate among unprotected populations—increasing the likelihood of new, potentially vaccine-resistant variants emerging and further prolonging the global public health emergency—vaccine inequity has harmed national economic recovery efforts, thereby widening "the poverty gap between rich and poor countries" and worsening inequalities within them, said the UNDP.

As of last month, 50 out of 54 countries in Africa were not on track to reach the World Health Organization's (WHO) target of inoculating 70% of their populations by mid-2022.

"Most of the vulnerable countries are found in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Chad, where less than 1% of the populations are fully vaccinated," said the UNDP. "And outside of Africa, Haiti and Yemen are still to reach 2% coverage."

Inside each nation, "the pandemic is hitting vulnerable and marginalized groups hardest," the UNDP continued. "Progress in education completion is expected to be reversed, especially among children from the poorest households. Gender disparities are increasing, with spikes in gender-based violence and less than 20% of countries' pandemic support geared towards women. And informal workers have been disproportionally hit by extended lockdowns."

Using data from the Global Dashboard of Vaccine Equity, developed by the UNDP, WHO, and the University of Oxford, the analysis shows how inequitable access to Covid-19 vaccination "will not only affect poorer countries disproportionally in terms of health, but also have a profound and lasting impact on their socio-economic recovery."

Lamenting numerous "lost opportunities," the UNDP found that "if low-income countries had the same vaccination rate as high-income countries in September last year (54%), they would have increased their GDP by US$16.27 billion in 2021, which could have been used to address other pressing development challenges—education, healthcare, [and] energy for all, for example."

Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda have lost the most potential income as a result of what global health justice campaigners have called "vaccine apartheid" during the pandemic, according to the U.N.

While governments in wealthy nations have been better able to soften the financial impact of the pandemic by providing vaccines and "more comprehensive and longer-lasting economic support" to various kinds of workers, the world's 1.6 billion informal workers "saw their earnings decline by 60% in 2020," and in "some countries with a large informal sector, like Uganda, Bangladesh and Colombia, experienced a significant increase in the number of days of complete lockdown in 2021, before reaching higher vaccination coverage," the UNDP pointed out.

"The speed with which the world gets vaccinated in 2022 is critical to avoid more lost ground in contexts where progress is needed the most," the agency wrote. "As many as 19 million people need to be inoculated each week in low-income countries to reach the 70% target by mid-2022, which represents an increase by over 800% compared to current rates."

"As many as 19 million people need to be inoculated each week in low-income countries to reach the 70% target by mid-2022, which represents an increase by over 800% compared to current rates."

As the UNDP explained, "reaching the 70% target means that countries that can least afford it will have to boost health spending by a disproportionate amount compared to richer countries." Whereas high-income nations have to increase healthcare spending by an average of just 0.8% to vaccinate 70% of their populations, their impoverished counterparts have to scale up expenditures by an average of 56.6% to achieve the same goal.

"For low-income countries, the spending required on vaccines equals 59% of the annual average investment needs to end extreme poverty by 2030 (SDG 1.1) or 89% of the average expenditure needs per year to ensure that all girls and boys can complete free, equitable, and quality primary and secondary education (SDG 4.1)," said the UNDP, alluding to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are being put on the back burner, possibly leading to what U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet earlier this month described as a "lost decade for development."

To prevent developing countries from accumulating more debt in the process, the UNDP endorsed financing vaccination campaigns through grants and concessions as recently proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The agency also emphasized the need to pay greater attention to the "logistics and planning needed to effectively distribute vaccines on the ground, especially in low-resource settings."

Although the UNDP has called for "urgent action to boost supply, share vaccines, and ensure they're accessible to everyone," the agency's new analysis doesn't mention potential solutions proposed by vaccine equity campaigners.

For instance, many experts, including former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, have demanded the temporary suspension of coronavirus-related intellectual property restrictions, which they say will enable qualified manufacturers around the world to boost the supply of generic tests, jabs, and treatments, paving the way for more equitable distribution.

Others have argued that while the fight for a robust patent waiver continues, the United States and other rich governments should invest in the creation of regional manufacturing hubs to ramp up the public production of vaccines. The U.S., for instance, owns a patent underlying mRNA technology, giving it significant leverage to share knowledge over the objections of profit-maximizing pharmaceutical companies.

The UNDP estimates that the cost of vaccinating 70% of the world's population by mid-2022 to be $18 billion, while Public Citizen has developed a blueprint showing how the U.S. could produce enough doses to protect the world from Covid-19 for $25 billion, or roughly 3% of President Joe Biden's latest military budget request of $813 billion.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

civilian in Kharkiv

War Has Destroyed $100 Billion Worth of Infrastructure in Ukraine: UN

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Jamaal Bown (D-N.Y.) speaks on the House floor Thursday and calls for the cancellation of student debt.

Progressive Lawmakers to Biden: 'Cancel Student Loan Debt.' All of It. Now.

Andrea Germanos ·

A man walks over the parched bed of a reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai, India on May 17, 2017. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Urges World to Act Now to Combat 'Looming Water Crisis'

Kenny Stancil ·

Queue of people at 7 in the morning waiting to receive the vaccine during the Phase 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Critics Decry 'Preventable Mass Death' in Africa as Rich Nations 'Just Sit Back and Watch'

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
TRIPS waiver

Global Leaders Urge Nations to Eschew 'Weakened' TRIPS Waiver Proposal

"The E.U.-U.S. plan puts their interests ahead of humanity's," say current and former progressive government officials from five countries.

Brett Wilkins ·

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Urges 'Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire' in Ukraine

The call comes as the mayor of Mariupol said nearly 5,000 residents—including 210 children—have been killed in Russia's assault on the Ukrainian city.

Jessica Corbett ·

Man carries child through flooded waters

340+ Groups Tell Governments Worldwide to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Phaseout

"The urgency of the climate crisis demands a rapid reorientation of our societies and economies away from fossil fuels, the key driver of global warming," says a new open letter.

Kenny Stancil ·

LGBTQ+ protesters

'This Law Will Not Stand,' Say Equality Defenders as DeSantis Signs 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "has damaged our state's reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families," said one rights advocate. "Worse, he has made schools less safe for children."

Julia Conley ·

President Donald Trump delivering the speech that spurred a mob to overrun the U.S. Capitol at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Judge Finds Trump's Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Was Likely a Felony

One government watchdog group said the ruling is a "clear call for accountability and further investigation of the attempt to subvert the election."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdogs Say If Clarence Thomas Won't Resign, 'Congress Must Move to Impeach'
  2. Jackson Confirmation Hearing Proves GOP Has No Interest Whatsoever in Making America a Better Place
  3. Arizona Senate Passes GOP Bill That Could Spark 'Most Extreme Voter Purge' in US
  4. US High Schooler's Answer Listing Zero 'Positive Effects of Imperialism' Goes Viral
  5. Any Use of Tactical Nukes Denounced as 'Bat-Sh*t F**king Insane'
  6. Senators' Attacks of Judge Jackson Expose 'Total Bankruptcy' of the GOP
  7. NY Prosecutor Who Resigned Believes Trump Is 'Guilty of Numerous Felony Violations'
  8. Suggesting Kremlin Regime Change, Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'
  9. I'm an Iraqi and I Remember Madeleine Albright for Who She Truly Was
  10. Biden Tax Plan Would Force Top 10 Billionaires Alone to Pay $215 Billion Over Next Decade
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.