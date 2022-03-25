Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

E.U. Digital Markets Act

European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a meeting at E.U. headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2022. (Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Consumer Rights Groups Applaud EU Passage of Law to Rein in Tech Titans

The new law "will put an end to some of the most harmful practices of Big Tech and narrow the power imbalance between people and online platforms."

Brett Wilkins

Digital and consumer rights advocates on Friday hailed a landmark European Union law aimed at curbing Big Tech's monopolistic behavior.

"This is a big moment for consumers and businesses who have suffered from Big Tech's harmful practices."

Negotiators from the European Parliament and European Council agreed late Thursday on the language of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to prevent major tech companies from anti-competitive practices by threatening large fines or possible breakup.

Ursula Pachl, deputy director-general at the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), an umbrella advocacy group, said in a statement that "this is a big moment for consumers and businesses who have suffered from Big Tech's harmful practices."

"This legislation will rebalance digital markets, increase consumer choice, and put an end to many of the worst practices that Big Tech has engaged in over the years," she added. "It is a landmark law for the E.U.'s digital transformation."

Cédric O, the French minister of state with responsibility for digital, said in a statement that "the European Union has had to impose record fines over the past 10 years for certain harmful business practices by very large digital players. The DMA will directly ban these practices and create a fairer and more competitive economic space for new players and European businesses."

"These rules are key to stimulating and unlocking digital markets, enhancing consumer choice, enabling better value sharing in the digital economy, and boosting innovation," he added.

Andreas Schwab, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, said that "the Digital Markets Act puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of Big Tech companies. From now on, Big Tech companies must show that they also allow for fair competition on the internet. The new rules will help enforce that basic principle."

BEUC's Pachl offered examples of the new law's benefits:

Google must stop promoting its own local, travel, or job services over those of competitors in Google Search results, while Apple will be unable to force users to use its payment service for app purchases. Consumers will also be able to collectively enforce their rights if a company breaks the rules in the Digital Markets Act.

Companies are also barred from pre-installing certain software and reusing certain private data collected "during a service for the purposes of another service."

The DMA applies to companies deemed both "platforms" and "gatekeepers"—those with market capitalization greater than €75 billion ($82.4 billion), 45 million or more monthly end-users, and at least 10,000 E.U. business users. Companies that violate the law can be fined up to 10% of their total annual worldwide turnover, with repeat offenders subject to a doubling of the penalty.

"The DMA is a major step towards limiting the tremendous market power that today's gatekeeper tech firms have."

Diego Naranjo, head of policy at the advocacy group European Digital Rights (EDRi), said in a statement that "the DMA will put an end to some of the most harmful practices of Big Tech and narrow the power imbalance between people and online platforms. If correctly implemented, the new agreement will empower individuals to choose more freely the type of online experience and society we want to build in the digital era."

To ensure effective implementation, BEUC's Pachl called on E.U. member states to "now also provide the [European] Commission with the necessary enforcement resources to step in the moment there is foul play."

EDRi senior policy adviser Jan Penfrat said that while "the DMA is a major step towards limiting the tremendous market power that today's gatekeeper tech firms have," policymakers "must now make sure that the new obligations not to reuse personal data and the prohibition of using sensitive data for surveillance advertising are respected and properly enforced by the European Commission."

"Only then will the change be felt by people who depend on digital services every day," he added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

People walking with faces covered in AI data

'Historic Moment': EU Approves Call for Sweeping Ban on Facial Recognition Surveillance

Andrea Germanos ·

ecretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo testifies during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies of Senate Appropriations Committee

Biden Commerce Secretary Panned for Remarks 'In Defense of Big Tech Monopolies'

Andrea Germanos ·

Google on phone

37 AGs Hit Google, 'Gatekeeper of Our Digital Devices,' With New Antitrust Lawsuit

Jessica Corbett ·

F-22

Demanding 'Global Peace Dividend,' Nobel Laureates Call for 2% Cut in World's Military Spending

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo: Andrew Burton via Getty Images)

Green Groups Decry US Energy Panel's Reversal on Gas Pipeline Climate Reviews

"The blowback to this and FERC's backpedaling is a case study in the fossil fuel industry's grip on our politics."

Jessica Corbett ·

E.U. Digital Markets Act

Consumer Rights Groups Applaud EU Passage of Law to Rein in Tech Titans

The new law "will put an end to some of the most harmful practices of Big Tech and narrow the power imbalance between people and online platforms."

Brett Wilkins ·

Bernie

Sanders Intros Revival of 95% Windfall Profits Tax From WWII to Curb Corporate Greed

"We cannot allow big oil companies and other large, profitable corporations to continue to use the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the specter of inflation to make obscene profits by price gouging Americans."

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers vote for union

Former Amazon Worker Leads Thousands of Warehouse Employees in Historic Union Vote

"You make Amazon $638 million a day!" Christian Smalls, who leads the independent Amazon Labor Union, told workers this week. "It's time we get paid our fair share."

Julia Conley ·

Saudi war Yemen

Progressives Demand End to US Involvement on 7th Anniversary of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

"American complicity in this humanitarian disaster has persisted for too long," said a group of congressional lawmakers, "and we will not allow it to continue."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.