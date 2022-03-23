Watch: Bernie Sanders and Barbara Lee Hold Town Hall on War in Ukraine

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Barbara Lee are among the speakers participating in a virtual Wednesday night town hall about \u0022the progressive response on foreign policy and the war in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe event, scheduled for 8:00 pm ET, will also feature Jewish Currents editor-at-large and City University of New York journalism professor Peter Beinart; former White House staffer Ben Rhodes, who co-hosts the foreign policy podcast Pod Save the World; and Georgia State University professor Maria Repnikova, a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.\r\n\r\n\u0022Right now, we are in a global struggle between autocracy and democracy, with nothing less than the future of the planet at stake,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a tweet about the event, which will be streamed at live.berniesanders.com.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, before Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, Lee (D-Calif.) joined with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to unveil the Foreign Policy for the 21st Century Resolution.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s far past time we take our foreign policy into the 21st century. We should be leading with diplomacy and human needs as the path to global security,\u0022 Lee said in January. \u0022The post 9/11 wars taught us that perpetual war takes countless lives, wastes trillions of dollars, and does not make us any safer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To combat the challenges we face around the globe—like climate change, global health, and poverty—we should be investing our resources away from tanks and drones and towards the needs of people,\u0022 she added. \u0022I\u0026#039;m proud to be joining Rep. Jayapal and advocates from across the country to create a new framework for our foreign policy future.\u0022