town hall

Progressive U.S. lawmakers planned a town hall about Russia's war on Ukraine for 8:00 pm ET on March 23, 2022. (Image: Sen. Bernie Sanders/Twitter)

Watch: Bernie Sanders and Barbara Lee Hold Town Hall on War in Ukraine

"Right now, we are in a global struggle between autocracy and democracy, with nothing less than the future of the planet at stake."

Common Dreams staff

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Barbara Lee are among the speakers participating in a virtual Wednesday night town hall about "the progressive response on foreign policy and the war in Ukraine."

The event, scheduled for 8:00 pm ET, will also feature Jewish Currents editor-at-large and City University of New York journalism professor Peter Beinart; former White House staffer Ben Rhodes, who co-hosts the foreign policy podcast Pod Save the World; and Georgia State University professor Maria Repnikova, a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

"Right now, we are in a global struggle between autocracy and democracy, with nothing less than the future of the planet at stake," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a tweet about the event, which will be streamed at live.berniesanders.com.

Earlier this year, before Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, Lee (D-Calif.) joined with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to unveil the Foreign Policy for the 21st Century Resolution.

"It's far past time we take our foreign policy into the 21st century. We should be leading with diplomacy and human needs as the path to global security," Lee said in January. "The post 9/11 wars taught us that perpetual war takes countless lives, wastes trillions of dollars, and does not make us any safer."

"To combat the challenges we face around the globe—like climate change, global health, and poverty—we should be investing our resources away from tanks and drones and towards the needs of people," she added. "I'm proud to be joining Rep. Jayapal and advocates from across the country to create a new framework for our foreign policy future."

