'The History of Oil Is War': Greenpeace Confronts Russian Tanker in New York

Underscoring that \u0022oil fuels war,\u0022 Greenpeace USA activists on Tuesday protested the New York arrival of a tanker carrying Russian fossil fuel product, while calling for an \u0022all-out mobilization\u0022 to transition to renewable energy.\r\n\r\n\u0022True energy independence can only come from renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreenpeace activists in two boats intercepted the 50,000-ton Greek-flagged tanker—which the group said is carrying an estimated $34 million worth of Russian fossil fuel products—as it approached New York City.\r\n\r\nThe vessel is among a dozen Russian tankers that are in the United States or are scheduled to arrive in the country before President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s ban on Russian oil and gas imports takes full effect next month.\r\n\r\nGreenpeace—whose activists recently staged similar protests in the Denmark and France—noted that fossil fuel profits finance Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022The history of oil is war,\u0022 Greenpeace USA climate campaign director Anusha Narayanan said in a statement. \u0022The oil and gas companies that are responsible for our skyrocketing gas prices are the same companies that are fueling conflicts and death around the globe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A more peaceful, livable, and equal future depends on breaking our addiction to volatile and conflict-driven fossil fuels,\u0022 Narayanan added. \u0022True energy independence can only come from renewable energy. We need an all-out mobilization to build renewable energy in the U.S. and around the world. President Biden must start by using the Defense Production Act to ramp up the delivery of renewable and energy-efficient equipment to Europe.\u0022