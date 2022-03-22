Sign up for our newsletter.

Greenpeace

Greenpeace USA activists protest the arrival of a 50,000-ton oil tanker carrying Russian fossil fuel products in New York City on March 22, 2022. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Greenpeace)

'The History of Oil Is War': Greenpeace Confronts Russian Tanker in New York

"A more peaceful, livable, and equal future depends on breaking our addiction to volatile and conflict-driven fossil fuels."

Brett Wilkins

Underscoring that "oil fuels war," Greenpeace USA activists on Tuesday protested the New York arrival of a tanker carrying Russian fossil fuel product, while calling for an "all-out mobilization" to transition to renewable energy.

"True energy independence can only come from renewable energy."

Greenpeace activists in two boats intercepted the 50,000-ton Greek-flagged tanker—which the group said is carrying an estimated $34 million worth of Russian fossil fuel products—as it approached New York City.

The vessel is among a dozen Russian tankers that are in the United States or are scheduled to arrive in the country before President Joe Biden's ban on Russian oil and gas imports takes full effect next month.

Greenpeace—whose activists recently staged similar protests in the Denmark and France—noted that fossil fuel profits finance Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"The history of oil is war," Greenpeace USA climate campaign director Anusha Narayanan said in a statement. "The oil and gas companies that are responsible for our skyrocketing gas prices are the same companies that are fueling conflicts and death around the globe."

"A more peaceful, livable, and equal future depends on breaking our addiction to volatile and conflict-driven fossil fuels," Narayanan added. "True energy independence can only come from renewable energy. We need an all-out mobilization to build renewable energy in the U.S. and around the world. President Biden must start by using the Defense Production Act to ramp up the delivery of renewable and energy-efficient equipment to Europe."

Comments

