Idaho Becomes First State to Replicate Texas-Style Abortion Ban

Reproductive rights advocates are calling on Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little to veto the forced-pregnancy legislation passed by the state House on Monday, which made Idaho the first state in the country to pass a \u0022copycat\u0022 proposal modeled on S.B. 8 in Texas.\r\n\r\nLike S.B. 8, Idaho\u0026#039;s S.B. 1309 takes enforcement of the restriction out of the hands of the state and places it with ordinary citizens by allowing them to sue abortion providers who provide care after six weeks of pregnancy—before many women know they are pregnant.\r\n\r\n\u0022This ban will inflict harm on pregnant people in Idaho if it is allowed to go into effect, and it will disproportionately impact our already underserved communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepublicans pushed the legislation through in a 51-14 vote, with one lawmaker praising the Texas law as \u0022clever\u0022 amid reports that clinics in neighboring states have been overwhelmed with Texans seeking care and that doctors have become \u0022extremely and understandably fearful\u0022 of providing abortions in medical emergencies.\r\n\r\n\u0022This bill is not clever, it\u0026#039;s absurd,\u0022 countered state Rep. Lauren Necochea, a Democrat.\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Alliance Advocates called on Little to \u0022do the right thing, listen to the medical community, and veto this legislation before it forces Idaho patients to leave the state for critical, time-sensitive care or remain pregnant against their will.”\r\n\r\n\u0022It is appalling that anyone could look at the chaos and harm in Texas over the past six months and think, \u0026#039;I want that for the people in my state.\u0026#039; But today, anti-abortion politicians in Idaho did just that,\u0022 said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. \u0022This ban will inflict harm on pregnant people in Idaho if it is allowed to go into effect, and it will disproportionately impact our already underserved communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Make no mistake,\u0022 Johnson added. \u0022Planned Parenthood will continue to provide care in Idaho, and we will continue fighting for our patients and communities. We\u0026#039;re not done.”\r\n\r\nWhile the Texas law, which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect in September and the state Supreme Court refused to overturn last week, allows any private citizen to sue anyone who \u0022aids or abets\u0022 the procurement of an abortion and entitles them to $10,000 if they win their case, S.B. 1309 allows family members of a so-called \u0022pre-born child\u0022 to sue providers. If Little signs the law, plaintiffs could win a reward of up to $20,000 for their lawsuits.\r\n\r\nUnlike the Texas law, S.B. 1309 ostensibly allows exceptions for incest or sexual assault survivors—but requires them to file a police report before receiving abortion care.\r\n\r\nThe exceptions are \u0022not meaningful,\u0022 Necochea said.\r\n\r\nThe state legislature \u0022made a terrible mistake\u0022 in approving the bill, said Necochea on social media. \u0022Only Gov. Little can reverse course. He must veto this bill.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast year, Little signed into law an abortion ban which outlaws care after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.\r\n\r\nLawmakers passed S.B. 1309 despite a warning from the Republican state attorney general, Brian Kane, that the law would \u0022likely be found unconstitutional.\u0022\r\n\r\nGOP officials in several states, including Florida and Arkansas, have said they\u0026#039;re considering passing similar forced-pregnancy legislation.\r\n\r\nLittle has 10 days to sign S.B. 1309, and if he signs the bill it will take effect in 30 days.\r\n\r\nElizabeth Nash, interim associate of state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, noted that just before the legislation passed the bill, it rejected a proposal to allow people to obtain up to six months of prescription contraceptives at one time.\r\n\r\n\u0022If you think abortion opponents will stop at abortion, think again,\u0022 Nash said.