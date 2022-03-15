'Disgraceful': Oil-Soaked Senators Force Out Bloom Raskin Over Climate Stance

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination as Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision on Tuesday, prompting progressive condemnation of the fossil fuel-funded U.S. senators—especially right-wing West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin—who fiercely opposed her prospective appointment.\r\n\r\n\u0022Days before helping Republicans sink Sarah Bloom Raskin\u0026#039;s Fed nomination, Joe Manchin told fossil fuel executives that they should seek a \u0026#039;return on investment\u0026#039; from the politicians they fund.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reports that the White House confirmed Bloom Raskin—a former deputy secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department and member of the Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s governing board during the Obama administration—would decline her nomination amid what she has described as \u0022relentless attacks by special interests\u0022 spooked by her candid admissions that the climate emergency threatens economic stability.\r\n\r\n\u0022It was—and is—my considered view that the perils of climate change must be added to the list of serious risks that the Federal Reserve considers as it works to ensure the stability and resiliency of our economy and financial system,\u0022 Bloom Raskin wrote in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden explaining her decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not a novel or radical position,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Any vice chair for supervision who ignored these realities—which are manifesting every day across this country—would be guilty of gross dereliction of duty.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBloom Raskin\u0026#039;s stance is in line with official policy statements from various U.S. government agencies including the Department of Defense, as well as central banks around the world and a growing number of corporations.\r\n\r\nIn a statement addressing accusations that Bloom Raskin is too \u0022radical\u0022 for the job, Biden said that \u0022unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, it was opposition from Manchin—who has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in fossil fuel industry campaign contributions and made at least hundreds of thousands more from his family\u0026#039;s coal business—in an evenly divided Senate that proved fatal to Bloom Raskin\u0026#039;s confirmation prospects.\r\n\r\n\u0022Days before helping Republicans sink Sarah Bloom Raskin\u0026#039;s Fed nomination, Joe Manchin told fossil fuel executives that they should seek a \u0026#039;return on investment\u0026#039; from the politicians they fund,\u0022 The New Republic\u0026#039;s Kate Aronoff tweeted. \u0022Guess they listened!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe progressive group Indivisible lamented, \u0022It\u0026#039;s absurd that a qualified nominee who had been unanimously confirmed by the Senate to a similar role can\u0026#039;t get confirmed now simply for acknowledging climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Arkush, climate program managing director at the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement that \u0022as climate harms push into an ever-larger proportion of our social and economic lives, so too does climate denial.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022At the behest of the oil and gas industry, Senate Republicans and Sen. Manchin smeared and killed the nomination of the most qualified person in the country to lead the U.S. through our present economic and financial stability challenges as vice chair for supervision because she had the temerity to voice aloud simple realities around climate change that most regulators agree with,\u0022 he asserted. \u0022Their behavior is disgraceful.\u0022\r\n\r\nArkush continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nA mainstream nominee if there ever was one, Bloom Raskin has the support of consumers, civil rights groups, unions, businesses, and banks. She was confirmed twice by the Senate unanimously and has widespread, bipartisan support in the real world. But not in today\u0026#039;s U.S. Senate, where the fossil fuel industry gives new meaning to the phrase scorched earth.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is no surprise that people who are destroying humanity\u0026#039;s livable habitat are also willing to imperil financial stability and the broader economy by depriving the country of outstanding leadership in a time of multiple overlapping crises just to make a point,\u0022 Arkush added. \u0022But it is a new low.\u0022