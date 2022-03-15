Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Sarah Bloom Raskin

U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on February 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images)

'Disgraceful': Oil-Soaked Senators Force Out Bloom Raskin Over Climate Stance

"By blocking a Fed nominee for not being pro-fossil fuel enough, Joe Manchin is loudly saying to America two simple words: Drop dead. Good to know he's fine with the coming environmental apocalypse."

Brett Wilkins

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination as Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision on Tuesday, prompting progressive condemnation of the fossil fuel-funded U.S. senators—especially right-wing West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin—who fiercely opposed her prospective appointment.

"Days before helping Republicans sink Sarah Bloom Raskin's Fed nomination, Joe Manchin told fossil fuel executives that they should seek a 'return on investment' from the politicians they fund."

The Washington Post reports that the White House confirmed Bloom Raskin—a former deputy secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department and member of the Federal Reserve's governing board during the Obama administration—would decline her nomination amid what she has described as "relentless attacks by special interests" spooked by her candid admissions that the climate emergency threatens economic stability.

"It was—and is—my considered view that the perils of climate change must be added to the list of serious risks that the Federal Reserve considers as it works to ensure the stability and resiliency of our economy and financial system," Bloom Raskin wrote in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden explaining her decision.

"This is not a novel or radical position," she continued. "Any vice chair for supervision who ignored these realities—which are manifesting every day across this country—would be guilty of gross dereliction of duty."

Bloom Raskin's stance is in line with official policy statements from various U.S. government agencies including the Department of Defense, as well as central banks around the world and a growing number of corporations.

In a statement addressing accusations that Bloom Raskin is too "radical" for the job, Biden said that "unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people."

However, it was opposition from Manchin—who has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in fossil fuel industry campaign contributions and made at least hundreds of thousands more from his family's coal business—in an evenly divided Senate that proved fatal to Bloom Raskin's confirmation prospects.

"Days before helping Republicans sink Sarah Bloom Raskin's Fed nomination, Joe Manchin told fossil fuel executives that they should seek a 'return on investment' from the politicians they fund," The New Republic's Kate Aronoff tweeted. "Guess they listened!"

The progressive group Indivisible lamented, "It's absurd that a qualified nominee who had been unanimously confirmed by the Senate to a similar role can't get confirmed now simply for acknowledging climate change."

David Arkush, climate program managing director at the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement that "as climate harms push into an ever-larger proportion of our social and economic lives, so too does climate denial."

"At the behest of the oil and gas industry, Senate Republicans and Sen. Manchin smeared and killed the nomination of the most qualified person in the country to lead the U.S. through our present economic and financial stability challenges as vice chair for supervision because she had the temerity to voice aloud simple realities around climate change that most regulators agree with," he asserted. "Their behavior is disgraceful."

Arkush continued:

A mainstream nominee if there ever was one, Bloom Raskin has the support of consumers, civil rights groups, unions, businesses, and banks. She was confirmed twice by the Senate unanimously and has widespread, bipartisan support in the real world. But not in today's U.S. Senate, where the fossil fuel industry gives new meaning to the phrase scorched earth.

"It is no surprise that people who are destroying humanity's livable habitat are also willing to imperil financial stability and the broader economy by depriving the country of outstanding leadership in a time of multiple overlapping crises just to make a point," Arkush added. "But it is a new low."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Federal Reserve

'Extremely Disappointed': Biden Blasted for Renominating Powell as Federal Reserve Chair

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer Blasts McConnell for Treating Equal Pay for Women as 'Radical'

Andrea Germanos ·

A mob supporting then-President Donald Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

America's (Likely) Violent Future

Richard Heinberg ·

Sunrise Movement hunger strike

Sunrise Movement Corrects Manchin: US 'Has Done More Than Any Other' to Cause—Not Solve—Climate Crisis

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Starbucks Workers Union

NLRB Complaint Accuses Starbucks of Retaliating Against Union Leaders

The federal agency said the company "has been interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees" seeking to unionize in Arizona.

Brett Wilkins ·

This October 14, 2014 photo shows an oil rig in Vernal, Utah, in the Uintah Basin. (Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Climate Suit Claims Fossil Fuel Development Poses 'Existential Threat' to Utah's Youth

"Maintaining a livable planet is a fundamental necessity in guaranteeing the right to life which is promised in our constitution, but the climate crisis is putting that right in danger," said one plaintiff.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sarah Bloom Raskin

'Disgraceful': Oil-Soaked Senators Force Out Bloom Raskin Over Climate Stance

"By blocking a Fed nominee for not being pro-fossil fuel enough, Joe Manchin is loudly saying to America two simple words: Drop dead. Good to know he's fine with the coming environmental apocalypse."

Brett Wilkins ·

Ukrainian refugees

UN Warns Women and Girls in Ukraine Are Paying 'Highest Price' for War

"We see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes, and futures of Ukrainian women and girls," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley ·

A coalition of healthcare advocacy organizations gathered outside Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Appalling': Deal on IP Waiver Reportedly Limited to Covid Vaccines

Justice campaigners are urging World Trade Organization members to reach an agreement that also boosts access to tests and treatments.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. There Is No Wisdom in Pretending That Ukraine's Neo-Nazis Don't Exist
  10. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day

NEWS & OPINION

TRENDING

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.